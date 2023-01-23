Read full article on original website
bob
3d ago
If they catch them they should be charged with hate crimes if it was three white kids oh wait that doesn’t really happen
2
4 Amazing Burger Places in DelawareAlina AndrasDelaware State
NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce could become the first pair of brothers to play each other in the Super BowlJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
NFL Star Swears He's Not A "Diva"OnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made. The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men
PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
Off-duty Temple police injured after collision with hit-and-run driver in North Philly
The driver in the striking vehicle fled the scene and remains on the loose.
Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry
PHILADELPHIA, PA – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. “He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000,” police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants, The post Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
West Philadelphia Man with Schizophrenia Pleads Guilty to Fatally Shooting His Family, Faces Life Sentence
More than three years ago, Maurice Louis of West Philadelphia shot his mother, stepfather, and two younger half-brothers after he was diagnosed with schizophrenia two years prior. He has now pleaded guilty to four counts of third-degree murder, KYW Newsradio reported and could be facing a life sentence. On Oct....
Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar
PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
Update: Police Need Help — 14 Children Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Officials in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating over a dozen teenagers that have gone missing since the end of November. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees...
Georgia woman wanted for deadly Philadelphia stabbing arrested, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A Georgia woman accused of fatally stabbing a man in the neck inside a Germantown residence has been arrested, police announced Thursday. Nicole Marie Rodgers, 19, is facing several charges including murder, robbery and theft in the Monday stabbing on the 300 block of Hansberry Street. MORE HEADLINES.
Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a picture of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Mayfair. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.Police say the 53-year-old victim was getting items out of his parked vehicle when he was struck.If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.
Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount
PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
Philadelphia teen who saved friend's life after shooting gets surprised with NFC Championship tickets
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia teen who was awarded the highest JROTC honor for bravery after saving a friend's life will now have a chance to see his favorite football team play at Lincoln Financial Field. Cadet Second Lieutenant Kaheem Bailey-Taylor, a student at the Philadelphia Military Academy, was honored earlier...
Parents of Philadelphia hit-and-run victim calling for driver to come forward
Jim McGrath received a call from his daughter's cell phone. A man's voice was on the other end of the line. "A stranger got on and told us she had been run over by a car and was in really bad shape."
Police searching for armed duo who stole from Southwest Philadelphia gas station, held employee at gunpoint
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are asking for the public's help to identify two suspects who stole from a local gas station. According to police, the robbery occurred on Monday just before 10:30 p.m. at United Gas on the 6900 block of Buist Avenue. Authorities say two...
Man convicted in 2019 shooting death of ex-wife inside Delaware County Wawa
RADNOR TWP, Pa. - A Delaware County man has been convicted of shooting his ex-wife to death inside a Wawa during a custody exchange of their child in 2019. Brian Kennedy killed Stephanie Miller with an assault style weapon inside the store on Sugartown Road in Radnor Township, according to authorities.
Police searching for 19-year-old wanted in connection with deadly Germantown stabbing
PHILADELPHIA - Police announced on Wednesday that they are searching for a 19-year-old woman who they say is wanted for a deadly stabbing in Germantown on Monday. Just before noon, police responded to the 300 block of Hansberry Street for reports of a person screaming. Upon arrival, responding officers say...
‘Trauma affects us all’: Stakeholders, Philly Police Commissioner discuss gun violence and resources
SPRING GARDEN - Nearly every day, lives are cut short and families are shattered by gun violence in Philadelphia. In 2022, more than 500 Philadelphians died because of guns and nearly 1,800 were victims of shootings. City leaders came together Thursday night to tackle the crisis and the overall message...
Arrests made in killing of Tacony Exxon worker
Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.
Two Atlantic City women assaulted workers during robbery, police say
Two Atlantic City women are in jail after they allegedly assaulted two store employees and stole items. Police were called to the 1700 block of Atlantic Avenue just before 2 a.m. Wednesday for a fight inside a store, Sgt. Paul Aristizabal said. Two employees told Officers Latray Butcher and Robert...
