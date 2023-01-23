ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

bob
3d ago

If they catch them they should be charged with hate crimes if it was three white kids oh wait that doesn’t really happen

Shore News Network

14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A 14-year-old girl has gone missing in Philadelphia and now, police are asking the public for help. The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating 14-year-old missing juvenile A’laylyni Langley. She was last seen on Wednesday, January 25th, 2022, at 7:15 am, at Northeast High School located at 1601 Cottman Avenue and has not returned home. She is 5’2”, 150 lbs., medium build, black hair, and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black jacket. Anyone with any information on A’laylyni’s whereabouts is asked to please contact the Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or The post 14-year-old reported missing in Northeast Philadelphia appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

"He was my heart": Fatal shooting of rising Philly chef remains unsolved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia chef was shot and killed as he arrived to work near Point Breeze.The 2020 murder of Quadir Flippen left a community shaken and a family devastated. Three years later and still no arrests have been made.  The question of who killed Flippen remains a mystery."He was my heart," Nashiya Pinder said wiping away tears. Pinder remembers the words her mother would tell her about her relationship with her brother."My mom used to always have a saying for us – it was just us, us two," Pinder said. "We got each other. You don't let no one...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men

PHILADELPHIA – A female food delivery driver making a delivery in the area of North 15th Street was carjacked at knifepoint last Thursday. The Philadelphia Police Department released a video of the suspects yesterday. Now detectives with the department’s Central Division are asking the public to assist in identifying the three men wanted for the carjacking. According to police, on January 19, at approximately 7:45 pm, the victim, a 33-year-old female, was delivering food on the 1600 block of North 15th Street when she was approached by three unknown black males. Detectives said one of the suspects pulled a knife The post Female Philadelphia food delivery driver carjacked at knifepoint by three men appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Philadelphia police seek 3 suspects in North Philly armed carjacking

NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying three males in connection with an armed carjacking in North Philadelphia. Officials say the incident happened on the 1600 block of North 15th Street January 19th, around 7:45 in the evening. A 33-year-old woman was delivering food...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry

PHILADELPHIA, PA  – A man entered a Philadelphia jewelry store through an unlocked door on Monday, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. At approximately 11:00 am, the suspect entered the Rittenhouse Hotel at 210 West Rittenhouse Square and wandered around the first floor. “He eventually came upon an unlocked door to Egan Rittenhouse Jewelry Store. The suspect entered the store and took numerous pieces of jewelry valued at approximately $100,000,” police reported. He was described as a black male, 50 years of age, 5’8″ tall with a mustache, wearing a black knit hat, black trench coat, black shirt, black pants, The post Burglar breaks into Philadelphia hotel, takes off with $100k in jewelry appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar

PHILADELPHIA, PA – Police in Philadelphia on Thursday released surveillance camera footage of a man who broke into a Philadelphia coffee shop last week after hours. The PPD Northwest Detective Division is attempting to identify the individual responsible for this commercial burglary and asking the public for assistance. On January 13, approximately 3:30AM, surveillance cameras show a late model Chevrolet Caprice park at the intersection of Rittenhouse St and Wayne Ave. “An unknown black male is seen exiting the vehicle and walking up to the Ultimo Coffee Shop located at 5901 Wayne Ave and breaking the lock and later entering The post Germantown coffee shop hit by early morning burglar appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release image of car involved in Mayfair hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police have released a picture of a dark-colored SUV involved in a hit-and-run that critically injured a man in Mayfair. The incident happened on the 7000 block of Frankford Avenue just before 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.Police say the 53-year-old victim was getting items out of his parked vehicle when he was struck.If you have any information about the hit-and-run, call police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Temple student shot with BB gun as concerns about campus safety mount

PHILADELPHIA - Police on Temple University's beleaguered North Philadelphia campus are searching for someone who they say shot a student with a BB gun Monday night. The department said the student ‘sustained minor injuries’ after being shot near the intersection of 10th Street and Montgomery Avenue. They shared...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NorthEast Times

Arrests made in killing of Tacony Exxon worker

Police have arrested three men in the Jan. 17 murder of Siboram “Pat” Patro, who was working at the Exxon gas station at 7150 Torresdale Ave. The incident happened at 4:02 a.m. Officers from the 15th Police District responded to a report of a person with a gun. A man was located behind the counter with gunshot wounds to the back. A fire department medic unit pronounced him dead at 4:10 a.m. Police identified the victim as Patro, 67, of the 1100 block of Wellington St. He was the victim of an apparent robbery.
