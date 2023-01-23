Health Department handing out free prescriptions of Narcan amid rise in drug overdose deaths

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — As drug overdose deaths from opioids rise in Southwest Florida, some local pharmacies are giving people the chance to save someone’s life.

Thanks to state grant money, some local pharmacies and the Department of Health are handing out free prescriptions of Narcan, a lifesaving nasal spray used to reduce the effects of opioids.

A Lehigh Acres father who overdosed while driving with his children in the car was found unresponsive after the kids jumped from the car after he passed out while driving.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: New details on Cape Coral DUI involving kids escaping from overdosed father’s van

Scenes like that have become all too common in Lee County and nationwide. Medical Toxicologist Dr. Timothy Daugherty, who works at Lee Health in Cape Coral, said opioid abuse has become an epidemic after seeing a significant number of patients overdose.

In the last year, Lee County has had nearly 200 overdose deaths, with three-quarters of them stemming from fentanyl.

Dr. Daugherty said life-threatening overdoses can be saved by the use of Narcan, and he points out its not just addicts who can benefit from the nasal spray.

“If you’re on chronic pain medicine, cancer patient…they’re the patients that occasionally just because of their disease process, they might lose weight… so the same amount of pain medicine they get is too strong. Those family members should have Narcan around,” Dr. Daugherty urged.

A Florida police officer last month allegedly came into contact with fentanyl during a call, and officers used Narcan on her.

Pharmacist Rich Lawrence is offering the drug for free at his Fort Myers Prescriptions Shop.

“It’s done through a grant that provides Narcan without a prescription to patients that may be in need or at risk of overdose,” he said.

While the drug can be costly and is oftentimes not covered by insurance plans, he urged those who need it to get it.

Opioid overdose is so serious at the Lee Health Cape Coral Emergency Room that doctors have been handing Narcan to addicts and their families for years.