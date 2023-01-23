ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Sandi
4d ago

If you move to the United States then you need to speak our language. Just like if we moved to another country then we would need to consider learning the native language. Common sense to me

Sam Sam I am
3d ago

With all the money they get from free healthcare free education free dental free food free housing. In RobCo most of them are jamming up the school system. I’m sure the Rex Rennert and magnolia school are half Hispanic. These are the same people standing at the border with new cell phone and new shoe and paid a coyote 10k to get here but don’t have money to pay bills or medical bills. Hell 10k each. That’s a boat load of money in Mexico

David Thier
3d ago

Instead of spending taxpayer dollars to accommodate non English speaking immigrants by changing access portals and documents...why don't you offer English courses? Other Countries don't bend over backwards if you don't speak the local primary language, why should we? Adapt or leave. It's an individuals responsibility to integrate into a new environment, it's not the environments obligation to change to meet the individuals needs.

