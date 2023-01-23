ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Morning Joe’ Says Biden, Pence Classified Docs Scandals Are Just ‘Embarrassing’ — But Trump’s Is ‘Legally Perilous’

The “Morning Joe” panel reacted to both former vice president Mike Pence and President Joe Biden’s classified documents scandals Wednesday. According to two letters Pence’s counsel sent to the National Archives, a “small number” of classified documents were discovered last week at Pence’s Indiana home. On Jan. 16, about a dozen documents were found at Pence’s home, and two days later, his team notified the National Archives, who then notified the Justice Department. FBI agents retrieved the documents from Pence’s home, and his team turned over additional boxes to the National Archives, as well.
AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 21-27, 2023

From an abortion rights demonstrator and an anti-abortion demonstrator facing off in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, to people of Chinese descent in Asia celebrating the lunar New Year of the Rabbit, to a boy standing amid dead fish on the shore of the Salado River in Argentina, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
