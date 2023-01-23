ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNT-TV

Full Breakdown of On-Court McDonald’s Delivery During College Hoops Game

Viral video of ‘Door Dash’ delivery person at basketball game leads to many questions. 1. If you’re not a Twitter person (and major props to you if you’re not), you may not have seen this video of a “Door Dash delivery person” walking onto the court during Wednesday’s Loyola (Ill)-Duquesne game to make a drop off some McDonald’s. So let me present the clip now, and then we will get into some analysis of this amazing moment.
WVNT-TV

Kansas City Once Again Favored in AFC Championship Game

Plus, DFS advice, NBA awards odds and NFL coaching news. The Super Bowl LVII teams will be set this weekend. The playoff field is down to just four teams—Eagles, Bengals, Chiefs and 49ers—each of which has advanced to the Super Bowl in the last five years, but only Kansas City has won it all during that stretch.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WVNT-TV

Sprained ankle will sideline Mavs star Doncic against Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will miss a game at Utah on Saturday after spraining his left ankle against Phoenix in the opener of a two-game trip. Doncic’s absence leaves the Mavericks without their top two scorers. Christian Wood is recovering from a broken left thumb.
DALLAS, TX
WVNT-TV

Joel Embiid Is Always Left on the Outside

Despite leading the league in scoring, the Sixers center was not selected as a starter in the NBA All-Star game. It’s a theme that has been ongoing throughout his career. If there’s a player who epitomizes “Always the bridesmaid, never the bride,” it’s Joel Embiid.
WVNT-TV

Davis scores 21 points in return as Lakers defeat Spurs

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are starting to get key pieces of their lineup back as he makes his push toward becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer. Anthony Davis scored 21 points in his return from a right foot injury and Rui...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNT-TV

NBA Award Rankings: Who's Leading MVP, ROY Race?

Checking in on the top award categories as the trade deadline approaches. The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching as rumors start to heat up, and All-Star weekend will be here before we know it. Players around the league continue to make their case for end-of-season awards, with some new names entering the mix.
WVNT-TV

SI:AM | Scott Rolen Gets the Call

Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I know he won’t make it, but I’m glad to see my guy Andy Pettitte remain on the Hall of Fame ballot. 🎙️ Lisa Guerrero on her awful “MNF” experience. ✈️ The best destination for Aaron Rodgers.
MICHIGAN STATE

