411mania.com
Spoiler On Big Name Set For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown
The Royal Rumble is tomorrow night and WWE is pulling out all the stops for tonight’s Smackdown, with a big name set to appear in Laredo. According to PWInsider, Brock Lesnar is scheduled for tonight’s episode. It’s unknown if he will also appear in the Rumble. Lesnar...
411mania.com
Updated Lineup For Impact No Surrender
Impact Wrestling has an updated lineup for No Surrender following this week’s show. The promotion has the following matches set for the event, which air lives on February 24th on Impact! Plus, YouTube for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders and FITE:. * Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander vs. Rich Swann.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s AEW Rampage
AEW taped matches for this week’s episode of AEW Rampage after Dynamite, and the results are online. You can check out the spoilers below, per PWInsider:. * Jeff Jarrett, Satnam Singh & Jay Lethal def. The Best Friends & Danhausen. * Powerhouse Hobbs def. Tony Mud. * AEW Women’s...
411mania.com
Matches Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
Four matches are official for next week’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced the following matches on tonight’s show for Tuesday’s episode, which is the final show before NXT Vengeance Day and airs live on USA:. * Qualifier For NXT Tag Team Championship Match at Vengeance Day:...
411mania.com
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown: Kevin Owens Battles Solo Sikoa
Tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown is the go-home show for the Royal Rumble and will also feature Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa. The lineup includes:. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Drew McIntyre & Sheamus vs. Hit Row. * Smackdown Tag Team Tournament Semifinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Imperium.
sportszion.com
Vince McMahon to sell WWE to The Rock for $6.5 Billion undercutting Saudi’s offer
WWE has been going through bankruptcy, and the authorities are planning on selling it off to some big shots. Although there were some speculations that WWE was being sold to someone from Saudi Arabia it all went downhill when Dwayne Johnson showed his interest in buying the company. World Wrestling...
411mania.com
Tara Appears On Impact Wrestling, Participates In Knockouts Tag Team Title Match
Tara made her return to Impact Wrestling this week as Gisele Shaw’s mystery partner in her Knockouts Tag Team Title match. The Impact and WWE alumna was Santino Marella’s choice of mystery partner for Shaw in a battle against the Death Dollz for the titles. The match marks Tara’s first in Impact since 2013.
411mania.com
Impact News: Main Event For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Classic Episodes Added To Impact! Plus
– A new report has revealed the main event for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling. According to PWInsider the #1 Contender’s elimination match between Rich Swann, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Rhino, Chris Sabin, and Sami Callihan will be the headliner for the show. Impact airs tonight on AXS TV.
411mania.com
Charlotte Flair Wanted To Be Part of Ric Flair’s Last Match
During an appearance on The Today Show, Charlotte Flair noted that she wanted to take part in Ric Flair’s Last Match. While she was reported to be backstage, she didn’t have a role on the show itself. Here are highlights:. On what it takes to win the Royal...
411mania.com
Hall’s NXT Review – 1.24.23
Location: Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, Florida. We are just over a week away from Vengeance Day with Grayson Waller challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Title. That is going to include a lot of build this week as we get ready for the title match, but there is some other stuff to do as well. The good thing is that a lot of the card is ready so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Note On Why Wardlow Has Not Been on AEW TV Lately
Wardlow lost a match (and his ponytail) to Samoa Joe a month ago but hasn’t been seen on AEW TV since then. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the reason that Wardlow has not been on TV is because he’s dealing with an injury. The attack from Joe after their match was done to write him off of TV. However, it’s believed he won’t be gone long.
411mania.com
AEW Dynamite Viewership Increases Over 1 Million Viewers This Week, Ratings See Uptick
– Wrestlenomics has the Wednesday television numbers for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Numbers were up overall this week, and the show drew AEW’s highest viewership total since early October. It was also the first time Dynamite broke one million viewers since October 5, 2022. AEW Dynamite...
411mania.com
Various News: Note On Samu Not Appearing on Raw XXX, Latest NJPW Strong Free Episode Online
– Samu did not appear on this week’s Raw XXX show as originally planned, but he was reportedly in the area. PWInsider reports that the Anoa’i family member was in Philadelphia this last Monday, where the 30th anniversary episode took place. Samu was among those members of the family originally scheduled for the Bloodline’s Acknowledgement Ceremony before it was changed to the Trial of Sami Zayn due to several members of the family not being able to make it to the show.
411mania.com
Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite had over a million viewers for the first time since October, with ratings also up. The show had 1,003,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating (421,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.22 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the numbers including a look at each individual quarter-hour.
411mania.com
Hulk Hogan Tweets a Plea For Toilet Paper
Hulk Hogan was out of toilet paper on Wednesday, and he sent a plea to all of Twitter to help him. The WWE Hall of Famer took to his Twitter account today to send what appear to be inadvertent tweets, writing:. “Help”. “I ran out of toiler paper brother,help!!!!!!!!”. Hogan...
411mania.com
Nikkita Lyons Announces Torn ACL & Meniscus Injury
– In a post on her Instagram, WWE NXT Superstar Nikkita Lyons announced that she suffered a torn ACL and meniscus. You can read her post below:. “ACL & Meniscus are torn.🦵🏼This comeback is personal. Thank you to all who consistently show love & genuine support every week. You have no idea how much it means to me. Those of you who don’t see the vision, thank you too. Stay ya a** right there. This is just another lesson life needed to teach. Love, Light, & Positivity always.”
411mania.com
Prince Nana Reveals Which Wrestler He Wants In The Embassy, Remembers Jimmy Rave
On a recent edition of AEW Unrestricted, the head of The Embassy, PRINCE NANA, talked about the late Jimmy Rave. Nana also revealed which former Embassy wrestler he would bring back into the fold if he could. Highlights below:. On Jimmy Rave as the “Crown Jewel” of the Embassy: “He...
411mania.com
Kenny Omega Reportedly Dealing With A Visa Issue
Kenny Omega won the AEW trios titles two weeks ago but has not appeared on AEW TV since. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Omega has not been on television is due to a visa issue. He reportedly wanted to be at this past Wednesday’s Dynamite due to his love of Jay Briscoe, but couldn’t.
411mania.com
WWE Announces Guidelines For Tomorrow’s Undertaker 1 deadMAN Show
WWE has announced the guidelines for the Undertaker 1 deadMAN show tomorrow night, the night before the Royal Rumble. The guidelines include a list of prohibited items. Tech Port Center & Arena 3331 General Hudnell Drive San Antonio, TX 78226. Friday Jan. 27, 2023. VIP M&G Doors Open at 7:00...
411mania.com
WWE News: Becky Lynch on Kelly Clarkson, Raquel Rodriguez’ After The Bell, Royal Rumble Done Footage, More
– Becky Lynch will be appearing on today’s broadcast of The Kelly Clarkson Show to talk Royal Rumble topics and more, and was featured in a preview excerpt from the interview on their YouTube channel, described as:. “I thought professional wrestling would get me on the straight and narrow.”...
