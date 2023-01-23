Read full article on original website
Usually, it is Taco Tuesday, but it will be Taco Friday for people in San Antonioday. Two places in San Antonio are giving away free tacos this Friday, which will be a great start to the weekend.
At a Tipping Point: Workers like me feel the pain from San Antonio's lagging construction projects
For individuals who work at those bars and restaurants, the glacial pace of the work isn't just toxic to San Antonio's cultural lifeblood but our livelihoods.
KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Its Newest Community in Highly Desirable North San Antonio Location
SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 26, 2023-- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of Villas at Presidio, its latest new, single-family home community situated in a popular area of San Antonio near family entertainment and an abundance of outdoor recreation. The new homes at Villas at Presidio are designed for the way people live today, with popular design features like modern kitchens overlooking large great rooms, expansive bedroom suites with walk-in closets, and ample storage space. The community’s floor plans feature up to six bedrooms and three baths. The community is located just four miles from highly rated Northside ISD schools. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230126005426/en/ KB Home announces the grand opening of its newest community in highly desirable North San Antonio location. (Graphic: Business Wire)
KSAT 12
Santikos New Braunfels to add arcades, bowling, and sport bar
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Santikos New Braunfels will soon have more entertainment options. The current theater is getting a remodel and will expand to add arcades, bowling and a sports bar. Santikos purchased the former Alamo Drafthouse theater in the New Braunfels Marketplace in August of 2021. According to...
All of the San Antonio-area restaurants Guy Fieri has visited on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Based on the amount of times Guy Fieri has visited local restaurants for his hit show "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," it's safe to say the Alamo City could also be dubbed Flavortown.
KSAT 12
Let the good times roll! Six Flags Fiesta Texas hosts annual Mardi Gras Festival ⚜️
Laissez les bons temps rouler! Get in the Mardi Gras spirit this season with the annual Mardi Gras Festival at Six Flags Fiesta Texas. Running each weekend through Feb. 26, the park will bring coveted cajun cuisines and New Orleans-style festivities right here to the Alamo City!. Here’s a list...
KSAT 12
Fallstreaks spotted in the San Antonio sky Thursday
If you were running errands or went out to grab lunch on Thursday, you may have noticed a few “hole punch” clouds in the San Antonio sky. This cloud phenomenon is called a “fallstreak” and has to do with the process of freezing already very cold water droplets.
KTSA
Sinkhole opens up in San Antonio shopping center parking lot
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — If you plan on shopping at the Target or Ross stores near Culebra and Loop 1604, you’ll want to keep your eyes open for more than just great prices. KSAT-12 is reporting a big sinkhole has opened up in the parking lot. There...
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio this Friday! Find out how to get one.
There was good news this week for breakfast taco lovers in San Antonio when Smoke BBQ+ Skybar announced they would give away free breakfast tacos and sandwiches on Friday, January 27.
KSAT 12
Get inspired with these 5 decor trends on the rise in 2023
5. Dark wood - Magdalena says this ONLY includes “splashes” of dark wood accent pieces, such as coffee tables. For more inspiration, follow Magdalena on her TikTok and Instagram.
Santikos not showing Uvalde shooting documentary, but Uvalde movie theater may be a go
SAN ANTONIO — There are no guarantees the public will ever see Charlie Minn's 'Robb-ed' on the silver screen. Monday, Forum 6 Theatre owner Jacob Henson will decide whether the film will play in Uvalde after victims' families watch a private screening. Santikos Entertainment isn't waiting that long. The...
McCombs family group buys 5.9-acre property from CPS Energy
The land was once eyed as a new Missions stadium spot.
San Antonio Tex-Mex restaurant Las Palapas plans location near Alamo Ranch
It'll be less than a mile from Harlan High School.
KSAT 12
‘The Battle of the Alamo 2.0′: SA city council to decide Thursday whether to use eminent domain on local bar
San Antonio – The day before a vote on whether to use eminent domain to take over a downtown bar in the way of a new Alamo Visitors Center and Museum, its owner said the City of San Antonio and its partners can come and take it -- if they come to the right price first.
It's illegal to serve intoxicated customers, but San Antonio bar staff say they feel pressured to
That pressure feels especially high for Alamo City bartenders after the high-profile arrest of Councilman Clayton Perry and his subsequent driving-while-intoxicated charge.
East San Antonio neighbors concerned that Friedrich project will worsen air quality
SAN ANTONIO — For decades, anyone traveling eastbound on East Commerce Street out of the downtown area has driven into a virtual dead zone. District 2 City Council representative Jalen McKee Rodriguez said he is looking forward to a rebirth in the area. "This is the gateway into the...
Latino Media Network buys San Antonio Spanish speaking radio station
The group aims to hire more Latinos into the media field.
KSAT 12
Five San Antonio chefs, bar named 2023 James Beard Restaurant and Chef Awards semifinalists
SAN ANTONIO – The James Beard Foundation has announced the semifinalists for its prestigious top restaurant and chef awards. Among the recognized culinary professionals and restaurants of 2023 are five San Antonio Chefs and a brewery. Here is a list of the semifinalists:. Top Emerging Chef:. Jennifer Hwa Dobbertin...
tejanonation.net
2nd Annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast will kick off San Antonio Rodeo season on Jan. 27 with free food and live music
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Rodeo season in San Antonio will kick off once again with the second annual Southside Vaquero Breakfast on the morning of Friday, Jan. 27, with free food and live music from Texas Latino, Los Desperadoz, Chente Barrera, and more at the Far West Event Center.
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio to accept applications to fill District 7 vacancy beginning Feb. 13
SAN ANTONIO – The City of San Antonio will start to accept applications to fill the District 7 vacancy on the city council beginning Feb. 13. The position became vacant after Councilwoman Ana Sandoval announced her resignation from City Council, citing growing personal obligations. Applications will be accepted through...
