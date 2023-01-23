Read full article on original website
Dak Prescott’s Girlfriend: 5 Things To Know About Natalie Buffett
Dak Prescott has been dating his girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, since 2020. Natalie works as a content manager for a fitness company. Dak and Natalie are fairly private about their relationship. Dak Prescott started out the 2022 football season with an injury, but now that he’s back on the field, he’s...
49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest
San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Charles Omenihu was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor domestic violence Monday, but the alleged incident will not impact his status for the NFC Championship Game. The San Jose Police Department said in a press release that Omenihu was arrested on Monday following an alleged incident with his girlfriend. The woman... The post 49ers make decision on Charles Omenihu after domestic violence arrest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The scouting report on Purdy from Eagles who have played him
During this magical seven-game stretch as a starter, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy has thrown just two interceptions and he hasn’t thrown a single one in the last three games. It’s part of what has been really impressive about him. But one Eagles defensive back knows exactly what it...
Panthers’ recent hire of Frank Reich’s daughter could become an issue in Steve Wilks’ litigation
After the Panthers hired Frank Reich to be the team’s next head coach, the lawyer representing former interim coach Steve Wilks strongly implied that the Panthers will be added to the pending litigation against the NFL and multiple teams over racial discrimination in hiring practices. For Wilks, the argument...
Bruce Arians “extremely unhappy” with Buccaneers firings
Last April, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians handed the baton to Todd Bowles, with the goal of helping avoid staff turmoil. Turmoil nevertheless came, with nine staff members gone from a staff that was supposed to provide consistency and continuity. “I control the narrative right now,” Arians explained to Peter King...
Ice Cube Reacts to Stephen A. Smith and Michael Irvin’s ‘Next Friday’ Scene Reenactment: ‘They Did That’
The Dallas Cowboys lost to the Washington Commanders Sunday, 26-6. Anybody who watches sports knows that Stephen A. Smith lives for moments like this, seeing the Cowboys fall apart just to rub it in Michael Irvin’s and every Cowboys fan’s faces. And that’s exactly what he did on Monday’s episode of First Take. He and Irvin started the episode off with a reenactment of the scene at Pinky’s record store between Craig and Pinky in Next Friday.
Old Brock Purdy scouting report resurfaces, adding more intrigue to NFC Championship Game
San Francisco 49ers signal caller Brock Purdy will become just the fifth rookie quarterback to start a conference championship game
Curry, frustrated with Poole, gets ejected for throwing mouthpiece into crowd
Stephen Curry has been ejected three times in his NBA career, and each time the incident was mouthpiece related. The latest came Wednesday night. With 1:25 remaining in the fourth quarter of a tight game with the Grizzlies, Klay Thompson missed a floater, Donte DiVincenzo tipped the rebound out and kept it alive, Thomspon grabbed it and passed it to Poole out top to reset the offense, with Curry calling for the ball a few feet away from him. Instead, Poole jacked up a three like the shot clock was going to expire. The shot missed and Curry, out of frustration, threw his mouthpiece in the stands. That got him an automatic ejection.
Eagles' Mailata provides perfect one-word assessment of Bosa
The challenge that 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa presents opposing teams speaks for itself on the field each and every week, but Philadelphia Eagles offensive tackle Jordan Mailata did his best to put Bosa’s impact into words. “He’s a threat [in] any way,” Mailata told reporters Thursday. “He plays...
Mike McCarthy doesn’t guarantee Kellen Moore will return
Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore was a candidate for the Panthers’ head coaching job. He didn’t get that job, with the Panthers announcing Frank Reich as their new head coach Thursday. The question now is: Will Moore have a job with the Cowboys after this week?. The Cowboys...
NFL World Reacts To Concerning 49ers Announcement
The San Francisco 49ers' top two running backs are dealing with leg ailments heading into Sunday's NFC Championship Game. Christian McCaffrey (calf) and Elijah Mitchell (groin) will not practice on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan announced. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who missed practice on ...
49ers wary of 'kryptonite' heading into test vs. Hurts, Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts presents a unique challenge to the 49ers’ defense on Sunday in the NFC Championship Game. He can run. He can pass. And he can do both better than most quarterbacks. There aren’t many -- or really, any -- weaknesses in the 49ers' defense, but...
Bomani Jones perfectly explains Brock Purdy's amazing good luck with 49ers
Bomani Jones has something in common with Brock Purdy. On Tuesday night's “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” the host asked Jones if Purdy will ever come back to Earth. The HBO and ESPN personality compared the 49ers QB's winning streak to his own Emmy — an award he says he just got for being there.
Warner hilariously crashes Bosa's 49ers media availability
Just like he is on the football field, Fred Warner is everywhere around the 49ers’ practice facility. While players spoke to the media Wednesday ahead of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Warner crashed the party and sat in while his teammate Nick Bosa answered questions. And...
Steph explains emotional mouthpiece throw in Warriors' win
Steve Kerr certainly is glad the Warriors pulled out a thrilling 122-120 win over their rival Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night at Chase Center, but he also knows his superstar Steph Curry can't let his emotions get the best of him. Curry was ejected with 1:14 remaining in regulation after...
Art Rooney II: We’ll see on Mike Tomlin extension, don’t want to speculate
The Steelers broke with tradition by waiting until the final year of head coach Mike Tomlin’s contract before signing him to a three-year extension in 2021. Pittsburgh had typically extended Tomlin’s contract with two years left on the deal and that’s where he finds himself heading into the 2023 season. Tomlin extended his run without a losing season to all 16 years he’s held the job with a 7-2 finish in 2022, but Steelers president Art Rooney II didn’t say whether an extension is on the table when he spoke to reporters Thursday.
Why Kelce wasn’t so happy with Graham’s trash talk
Brandon Graham was mic’d up during the Eagles’ 38-7 win over the Giants last Saturday and we’re all lucky. Because it gave us this gem of a video. Graham, 34, didn’t wait for the game to start to begin his playful trash talk aimed at Giants players Saquon Barkley, Daniel Jones and Dexter Lawrence. He did it at the coin toss.
Eagles DC warns 49ers of 'electric' atmosphere at the Linc
The 49ers’ 10-game winning streak to end the regular season put them in position to host two playoff games at Levi’s Stadium. Now, after wins over the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, San Francisco will fly to Philadelphia to face the Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. And their...
Panthers hiring Frank Reich as new head coach
Frank Reich is returning to a familiar sideline. The Carolina Panthers have hired Reich as their next head coach, the team announced on Thursday. Reich was fired by the Indianapolis Colts in early November after his team fell to 3-5-1 on the season. He had been in Indy since 2018 and led the organization to a 40-33-1 record during his tenure.
Ryans shares how 49ers' defense can stop Hurts' big-play runs
SANTA CLARA -- After a Week 17 wake-up call in Las Vegas, the 49ers' defensive line has been more disciplined. But Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts could be the obstacle keeping the club from their ultimate goal as they prepare to face off in Sunday's NFC Championship Game. On that...
