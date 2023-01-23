ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa, AZ

Prevention, intervention, enforcement: New police chief discusses agenda

By Jay Taylor
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 4 days ago

Mark Goodman’s first day on the job as Maricopa’s new police chief was Monday morning, Jan. 23.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33TI78_0kOjMtNv00
Maricopa Police Chief Mark Goodman

He comes to Maricopa from Pasadena, Calif., where he served 28 years with its Police Department, which is the fourth-largest law-enforcement agency in the Los Angeles area.

Goodman, 52, and Victoria, his wife of 27 years, have three daughters: Courtney, 25; Caitlin, 23; and Christa, 20.

Goodman granted InMaricopa an exclusive interview on Jan. 20, three days before he started his new job, to gain insights into his career, policing philosophies and early impressions of the city.

Here is Part 2 of our interview with the new police chief.

Read part one of the interview here:

PART 2

InMaricopa: What are your long-term goals for the Maricopa Police Department?

Chief Goodman: I want to look at crime fighting, obviously that is important to me. I want to make sure the community knows that’s a priority of mine. Developing relationships is important. Part of keeping a community safe is fighting crime and being proactive. I’ll be looking to my team in Maricopa to help show me where those crime trends are taking place and make sure we address those crime trends appropriately. And then I’ll also be looking at traffic issues around schools. Part of community development, of course, is concerns about traffic. We want to help mitigate those things up front as much as we can. We also want to work with community members and business owners to make traffic flow so people can get in and out of neighborhoods, schools and businesses as easily as possible, and all those things are interconnected.

InMaricopa: What is your policing philosophy?

Goodman: Prevention, intervention and enforcement. They all play a role in our community policing philosophy. I always say if we can prevent crime that’s our goal, to prevent it by being proactive. But also, if we can intervene, especially in the lives of our youth, and keep kids from going down the wrong path through a variety of programs — either through local non-profits, or the city, or recreation — keeping kids focused in a positive direction is the goal. And then, of course, there is enforcement. Enforcement is always going to be a part of what we do, the name is built in. Being proactive and making sure we’re out there fighting crime appropriately is important to me.

InMaricopa: You’re only 52, do you see this being a long-term position for you?

Goodman: Absolutely, yes. Absolutely. I love law enforcement, as you’ve probably gathered by now. It is my passion, aside from my family it’s been one of my true loves in my life. I can see myself working for at least 10 more years because I have got a lot of gas left in the tank. I am committing myself long term to Maricopa, not only in becoming a resident, but to the team there. I’m committed to the success of the city, and to our Police Department team, and to our team at City Hall. I think that’s very important.

InMaricopa: How does that reporting structure compare with other places you’ve been?

Goodman: When I was a commander in Pasadena, I reported to a deputy chief, who reported to the chief of police. My direct boss here is Micah Gaudet (deputy city manager/chief public-safety officer). I’m accustomed to, in Pasadena, having frequent contact with City Council members, the city manager and assistant city managers, so I’m very accustomed to reporting to the city executive leadership team. My bosses are a big part of the team, also fellow department heads are part of the team. We’re intertwined, we can’t afford to be siloed because what the Police Department does may affect public works, economic development or the Fire Department. So, I want to make sure that I have good, solid relationships with my fellow directors and department heads and the entire executive leadership team and make sure I’m helping to move the city in the right direction.

InMaricopa: What have you learned about the department and city in advance of coming?

Goodman: Did a lot of research. City is about 70,000 people now, and its growing. It’s annexed for a lot more growth. It’s very exciting from a public-safety and economic-development standpoint. I think I met all the department heads during the interview process, and I am super impressed with everybody on the executive leadership team. I met with the City Council. I was very, very impressed with how they work together in pursuit of their stated goals. In the interview process, I had access to the recorded (City Council) meetings and I was very impressed with the spirit of cooperation among the City Council members and how they work together to accomplish the stated goals of the city.

InMaricopa: Have you met with the Maricopa captains and other Police Department leaders, and what is your evaluation of them?

Goodman: I’ve met for about an hour so far with Captain (Stephen) Judd, and three of our lieutenants. I’m very impressed with their commitment to the Police Department and to public safety and their commitment to community policing. It’s already evident by the fact that Maricopa is a very safe city to live in and do business in, and I’m very impressed with their operation. I’m looking forward to being part of the team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZJYv3_0kOjMtNv00
New Police Chief Mark Goodman prepares to enter the police station on his first day as Maricopa Police Chief on Jan. 23.

InMaricopa: How important are relationships within the department and the community?

Goodman: I want people to know me personally and have a level of comfort so that I’m approachable to them. I want the community to see me and be able to approach me. I want people to see me as a person and be able to approach me and talk about any topic that’s of concern to them. I want to be accessible as the police chief. That’s my plan, to be out in the community and visit with businesses and homeowners’ associations, really put the rubber to the road. You know, community policing was a buzzword back in the ’90s and the big thing was having officers at, say, neighborhood-watch meetings and the like. You can go to meetings all you want, but it doesn’t mean you’re building relationships. I want to build relationships with the people I’m privileged to serve. Every day when I wake up, I want my thoughts to be how can I make Maricopa better, how can I make the Police Department better, how can I make the city better? How can I serve? As public servants, that’s what we’re supposed to be doing.

Describe the most effective and appropriate relationship MPD should have with local news media?

Goodman: It’s going to be very transparent. I’m looking forward to establishing a relationship. We’re starting to do that now. I’d love to sit down once I’m in Maricopa. I’ve been following along on your website and you guys really do represent the community and so it will be my intention to establish good relationships with the media, whether it be local or on a larger scale, because that’s the right thing to do. Having a good, positive relationship with the media is something that’s important to me. It’s something I did in Pasadena and that I intend to do in Maricopa, as well.

InMaricopa: What are you most looking forward to in the new position?

Goodman: I’m looking forward to being that hometown police chief. I intentionally want to be part of the community, and so I want to enjoy everything Maricopa has to offer as both the police chief and also as a resident. I think there’s no better way to do that than to live in town and to have a personal stake in the success of the city. I think it’s super important.

InMaricopa: What is your top concern?

Goodman: You don’t know what you don’t know. At this point, I don’t have any major concerns. I’m sure challenges will arise, and when they do, I’ll work with my police leadership team and the executive leadership team, and we’ll rise to those challenges. I think my experience from Pasadena will play well in solving the problems that arise as we go along.

This post Prevention, intervention, enforcement: New police chief discusses agenda appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
InMaricopa

’22 in review: Public safety leadership reshuffled

The year ended with new leaders in the city’s police and fire departments after a retirement, hiring, resignation and promotion. Chief Brady Leffler, who had led the Maricopa Fire and […] This post ’22 in review: Public safety leadership reshuffled appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

House party in vacant home ends in arrests

House party in vacant home ends in arrest of 10 juveniles, 6 adultsPhoto byInMaricopa. A weekend house party late Saturday at a vacant home in The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado ended early Sunday with the arrest of 16 people, 10 of whom were juveniles, according to Maricopa police.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New Arizona hospital project moves forward.

The multi-faceted project, being developed by S3 BioTech and Riggins Investment Properties,Photo byInMaricopa. Maricopa moved closer to having its second hospital – and a lot more – after City Council’s approval of five measures that moved the project forward.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

New hospital highlights Tuesday City Council agenda

Tuesday’s City Council meeting is expected to focus heavily on development, in particular two high-profile projects south of the overpass. Five of the nine items on the regular agenda deal […] This post New hospital highlights Tuesday City Council agenda appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: The rise of the apartments

The single-family home is king in Maricopa. But a housing shift is beginning. More options are coming — in the short term and long term — for people who want […] This post ’22 in review: The rise of the apartments appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

2023: A guide to HOAs in Maricopa

If you are living in Maricopa as a renter or a homeowner, there is a good chance you live in a community with a homeowners association. Many HOAs and communities […] This post 2023: A guide to HOAs in Maricopa appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: Garage condos rise at APEX

The dream of a fully built-out “country-club racetrack” in west Maricopa accelerated in 2022. The development at APEX Motor Club off State Route 238 at Ralston Road continued last year […] This post ’22 in review: Garage condos rise at APEX appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

’22 in review: Top Maricopa homes sold

According to Multiple Listing Service, 164 homes sold for more than $500,000 in Maricopa city limits in 2022.  It was a roller-coaster year for pricing, with near-record highs in the […] This post ’22 in review: Top Maricopa homes sold appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Pedal to the metal on her petals

She has worked in banks. She has dressed hair. She has shipped freight all over the world. And she’s been pretty good at all of that. Yet still she yearned […] This post Pedal to the metal on her petals appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Winter weather closes high-country highways

Maricopa residents thinking of a trip to the high country to frolic in the snow that blanketed Arizona’s mountains this week should make sure they can get where they want […] This post Winter weather closes high-country highways appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

Arizona man lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby, arrested.

A man accused by police of lounging in a bank’s ATM lobby late Monday night was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and criminal nuisance, police said. At about 11:40, Maricopa police responded to Wells Fargo, 20885 N. John Wayne Pkwy., on a report of a man laying down inside the ATM lobby. Upon arrival, officers saw Brian Whitman, 30, on the floor inside the lobby.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
364K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy