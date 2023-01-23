Read full article on original website
travel from Buffalo to Toronto by busmaltaBuffalo, NY
10 Buffalo Companies That Pay More Than $35 an HourEvan CrosbyBuffalo, NY
4 Third Wave Coffee Shops in Buffalo2foodtrippersBuffalo, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
CBS Sports
Former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Bengals' Joe Burrow is 'one of the elites in the league'
Ben Roethlisberger typically likes to wait three seasons before making any declarations on a quarterback. While Joe Burrow's third season is technically not over yet, Roethlisberger is ready to declare the Bengals' 26-year-old quarterback as the real deal. A year after leading the Bengals to the Super Bowl, Burrow's continued...
CBS Sports
Patrick Mahomes is seemingly already healthy, plus the greatest food delivery person you've ever seen
Good morning to everyone but especially to... PATRICK MAHOMES AND THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS... When Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Jaguars, it didn't look good. Not for the rest of that game, and not for any potential games going forward. Yet, as he so often does while...
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Raiders trade with Bears to pick C.J. Stroud; Seahawks use both firsts to bolster D-line
Some team is going to trade with the Chicago Bears at No. 1 overall to select one of the marquee quarterback prospects in this draft class. Last week, my mock featured the Panthers doing it. This week, let's run a simulation with the Raiders doing so. Also in this mock,...
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich: Lawyer representing Steve Wilks says 'there is a legitimate race problem in NFL'
Despite his impressive work as the Panthers' interim head coach, Steve Wilks was not chosen to be Carolina's permanent coach. The job instead went to Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts nine games into the 2022 season. Wilks expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to be the Panthers head coach for their final 12 games of the season, saying he will always be a fan of the team in a statement he tweeted on Friday morning.
CBS Sports
What Nathaniel Hackett's hire means for the Jets: Aaron Rodgers trade is the next logical step
The Jets found their new offensive coordinator this week, hiring former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. The move reunites Hackett with coach Robert Saleh, more than a half-decade after the two worked together with the Jaguars. But what does the staffing change mean for the Jets moving forward? Easy: a splashy quarterback change.
CBS Sports
Eagles vs. 49ers prediction, odds, spread, start time: 2023 NFC Championship Game picks from model on 16-6 run
The San Francisco 49ers will aim for their 13th consecutive victory and a trip to the Super Bowl when they visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday in the 2023 NFC Championship Game. San Francisco (15-4) hasn't lost since Week 7 against Kansas City, reeling off 12 straight wins to match the franchise single-season record set in 1984. The NFC West champion 49ers are playing for the conference championship for the third time in four years after defeating Dallas 19-12 last weekend in the 2023 NFL playoffs. Philadelphia (15-3), which won its third NFC East title in six years, rolled past the division-rival New York Giants 38-7 in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoff bracket.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Added to injury report
Kelce (back), who was listed as a full practice participant Friday, is listed as questionable for Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Though Kelce handled every rep in the Chiefs' final practice of the week, the tight end's official questionable designation...
CBS Sports
Royals' Matt Duffy: Receives contract from Royals
Duffy signed a minor-league contract with the Royals on Friday. The veteran infielder will be given an invitation to major-league spring training. It's a good landing spot for Duffy, as the Royals recently freed up the potential for more playing time in the infield when they traded Adalberto Mondesi. Duffy was solid for the Cubs in 2021 but struggled last season with the Angels, putting up a .619 OPS across 247 plate appearances.
CBS Sports
Prisco's NFC, AFC Championship picks, plus NFL awards predictions and latest on Aaron Rodgers' future
Happy Wednesday, everyone. We're just four days away from learning which teams will square off in Super Bowl LVII. Word is that John Breech demanded to take this day off so he could stitch an "LVII" patch onto his Joe Burrow jersey, but we're still waiting for confirmation on that. In the meantime, you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the NFL.
CBS Sports
Bold predictions for 2023 NFL conference title games: Eagles torch No. 1 'D;' Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase go off
We're now into the NFL final four, and by the end of this weekend we'll know what the Super Bowl LVII matchup in Arizona will be. As usual, we expect some crazy stuff to happen when these conference championship games kick off. So, here we are once again with our bold predictions: three for both the NFC and AFC title games.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Returns to practice Wednesday
Maddox (toe) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice. Maddox was back on the practice field for the first time since suffering the toe injury against Dallas on Dec. 24. Because he's been sidelined for just over a month, Maddox will likely have to log at least one full practice by Friday if he wants to avoid carrying an injury designation into Sunday's NFC Championship Game against the 49ers.
CBS Sports
How 49ers can win 2023 Super Bowl: Brock Purdy continues Cinderella run, defensive weakness remains unexposed
For the second year in a row, the 49ers are knocking on the door of the Super Bowl. Last season, their dreams of a title slipped through their fingers as they couldn't hang on to their fourth-quarter lead over the eventual-champion Rams. Fast forward to this year's campaign, and you'll...
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Ke'Shawn Vaughn: Minimal action in regular season
Vaughn rushed 17 times for 53 yards and secured three of four targets for 19 yards across 15 games in 2022. The third-year back was a forgotten man on offense most of the season, logging just 35 snaps from scrimmage. Vaughn did garner active status for a career-high 15 games, but rookie Rachaad White beat him out for the No. 2 running back job and only increased his snap share as the campaign unfolded. The fact that Vaughn received so few opportunities even with veteran Giovani Bernard missing significant time due to injury doesn't bode well for the Vanderbilt product's prospects heading into the final year of his rookie deal, especially with Leonard Fournette still projected to be on the roster in 2023 alongside White.
CBS Sports
Four bold NFL playoff predictions, plus Patrick Mahomes injury update and ranking best potential Super Bowls
Welcome to the Thursday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. The NFL regular season ended on Jan. 8, which means we've now gone 18 days without a coach being hired. There are five open coaching jobs and not one has been filled yet. It's been so long that I'm starting to think that some of these teams are planning to go into 2023 without a coach, which might actually be better than what they had last year.
CBS Sports
How to watch Bengals-Chiefs AFC Championship on Paramount+: Date, time, channel, streaming of title game
The Kansas City Chiefs are hosting their fifth consecutive AFC Championship Game and for the second straight year they will face the Cincinnati Bengals for the right to move on to Super Bowl LVII. Last year, it was the Bengals who came out on top and advanced to the Super Bowl, losing the big game to the Los Angeles Rams.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Mecole Hardman: In line to practice
Hardman (pelvis) will practice Wednesday, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports. Coach Andy Reid noted that Hardman, who last suited up in Week 9, "feels better than he did the last couple weeks" and "seems to be in a good place" as Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals approaches. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will clarify Hardman's official participation level, but the wideout appears to be trending in the right direction at this stage of the week.
CBS Sports
Wild's Marc-Andre Fleury: Starting against Sabres
Fleury will defend the blue paint during Saturday's home game versus Buffalo, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Fleury played well in his last start Thursday against Philadelphia, turning aside 28 of 30 shots en route to a 3-2 win. He'll try to secure a second straight victory in a matchup with a red-hot Sabres squad that's won five straight games.
CBS Sports
Steelers president Art Rooney II sidesteps question regarding Mike Tomlin's future
Art Rooney II discussed a variety of topics with Steelers beat writers on Thursday, ranging from the decision to retain offensive coordinator Matt Canada (largely because of Kenny Pickett and the growth that occurred late in the season) and his thoughts on future conference title games being played on neutral sites (he's against it).
CBS Sports
Bracketology: Arizona earns a No. 1 seed when Kansas falls off top line in NCAA Tournament bracket projection
After a chaotic week which saw teams near the top of the bracket losing almost every night, there are some changes in the latest bracket update. Purdue and Alabama are still the top two overall seeds. Both were tested this week but came away with wins. Kansas State remains on the top line despite a loss at Iowa State. Arizona moved up to a No. 1 seed after Kansas lost at Baylor for its third straight defeat.
CBS Sports
Panthers hire Frank Reich as head coach just months after he was fired by the Colts
The Carolina Panthers have found their new head coach. The team announced on Thursday that Frank Reich has been hired as the sixth head coach in franchise history. The hiring of Reich comes just over two months after he was fired by the Colts as their head coach following a 3-5-1 start to the season. However, before being let go by Indy, Reich had a lot of success with the Colts, leading them to the playoffs twice during his four-and-a-half seasons with the team.
