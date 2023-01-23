Trans activists call for ban of Aretha Franklin’s ‘offensive’ song Natural Woman

ARETHA Franklin’s song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman has been deemed “offensive” by transgender critics who want it banned.

Campaigners accused the 1967 ballad by the US soul legend, who died in 2018, of “perpetuating harmful stereotypes”.

Trans activists have called for the ban of Aretha Franklin's song Natural Woman Credit: Getty

Norway-based group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, which claims to want to make culture “more fair”, said: “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

It claimed the song has “helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women”.

The group wants it to be pulled from streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

The identities of the group’s founders are not yet known.

The song, on her Lady Soul album, was composed for Franklin by Carole King and the lyrics written by Gerry Goffin.