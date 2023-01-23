ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trans activists call for ban of Aretha Franklin’s ‘offensive’ song Natural Woman

By Joe Hadden
 4 days ago

ARETHA Franklin’s song (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman has been deemed “offensive” by transgender critics who want it banned.

Campaigners accused the 1967 ballad by the US soul legend, who died in 2018, of “perpetuating harmful stereotypes”.

Trans activists have called for the ban of Aretha Franklin's song Natural Woman Credit: Getty

Norway-based group Trans Cultural Mindfulness Alliance, which claims to want to make culture “more fair”, said: “There is no such thing as a ‘natural’ woman.”

It claimed the song has “helped inspire acts of harm against transgender women”.

The group wants it to be pulled from streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music.

The identities of the group’s founders are not yet known.

The song, on her Lady Soul album, was composed for Franklin by Carole King and the lyrics written by Gerry Goffin.

Mercouger
4d ago

These people are going all out over there stupid claims. They need to get a life and learn to deal with things they don't like when others do.

my opinion,my right to voice it.
4d ago

they should embrace it because it says You makee feel like a natural woman and that's all they will do is FEEL because they will never be one.Next they will ban the movie "One flew over the cuckoo's nest" because the title is talking about them 😆😃😬

Sd Lee
3d ago

What’s offensive? Trying to fool people by being something your not! Your living a lie and trying to make other people accept it!

