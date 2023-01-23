Read full article on original website
Cottonwood Airport Recognized at AZ Airport of the Year
Proactive programs related to noise and other projects, including runway improvements, helped lift Cottonwood Airport to an award as the state’s Airport of the Year for 2022. The Arizona Department of Transportation’s Aeronautics Group cited the Cottonwood Airport’s community efforts as a key reason for the honor.
SignalsAZ
Chino Valley Police Chief Receives ESGR Patriot Award
Chino Valley Police Chief Charles Wynn was presented with a Patriot Award on January 24 from the Office of the Secretary of Defense, Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR). Chief Wynn and the Chino Valley Police Department were recognized as a Patriotic Employer “for contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.”
theprescotttimes.com
GREAT REASONS FOR YOU TO WORK FOR PRESCOTT VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENT
The Prescott Valley PD is a rapidly growing and ever evolving agency that believes in community and compassionate policing. Why work for just a paycheck when you can work to make a difference in your community? Our officers enjoy a great benefits package, have an excellent work-life balance to enjoy life, both on and off duty. Training and advancement opportunities are available as we continue to grow.
prescottenews.com
City of Prescott to Discuss Raising Fees for Solid Waste Collection and Disposal at Jan 24th City Council Meeting
This is a notice that the Prescott City Council will consider and possibly adopt new and increased fees and charges for solid waste collection and disposal (generally referred to as “Solid Waste Service Fees”) at its regularly scheduled City Council meeting on January 24, 2023, at 3:00 p.m., located in the City Council Chambers at Prescott City Hall, 201 S. Cortez Street, Prescott, AZ.
Conservation groups suing over plans to build Interstate 11
On Wednesday, several conservation groups are suing the Federal Highway Administration in a court in Tucson. They argue that the proposed I-11 highway would disturb the environment.
prescottenews.com
Volunteer Drivers Needed to Transport Local Veterans to Medical Appointments – Northern Arizona VA
With the Greatest Generation of World War II-era Veterans fading into history and baby boomers working longer into their retirement years, the Northern Arizona VA Health Care System, in partnership with the DAV (Disabled American Veterans) Transportation Network is recruiting additional volunteers to help provide transportation for eligible Veterans to and from scheduled medical appointments at facilities across Northern Arizona.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott, AZ News-Bomb Threat Leads To Arrest
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 27, 2023) –Yesterday at approximate noontime, the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office, Prescott Police Department, and Yavapai-Prescott Tribal Police Department responded to a parking lot next to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office in Prescott for a report of a bomb threat. Dispatchers informed responding Officers and Deputies that a female contacted 911 to state a 'white van is in front of the building' and that the male subject in the van told her not to move otherwise he would 'blow her up'. Dispatch described the vehicle as a white van with tubes on the top. Yavapai Prescott Tribal Police Department was en route with a Bomb detection dog.
SignalsAZ
Dreaming of Spring, Fuelwood Permits, Firefighter Cancer Awareness | Top Prescott AZ Podcasts on CAST11
Cast11, Prescott Arizona’s podcast network covers community events, sports, events, people, and the community in Prescott, Prescott Valley, Chino Valley, and beyond. Tune in to all of Cast11’s podcasts on Apple, Spotify, Amazon Music, or wherever you stream podcasts. Check out these top podcasts from the Prescott, Arizona region on Cast11:
SignalsAZ
Weekend Weather for Jan 26 thru Jan 30
Article audio is made possible by CAST11 Prescott Podcast Network. A Talking Glass Media production. Take a quick break and check out the weekend weather for Prescott Valley, Prescott, Chino Valley, and Dewey-Humboldt.
theprescotttimes.com
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain
Prescott Valley delays two major road projects due to costs, labor, supply chain. The Town of Prescott Valley has delayed two major projects until Spring 2023 because of construction costs, labor shortages and supply chain issues. The Glassford Hill Road resurfacing project, which will improve the road surface from Highway...
theprescotttimes.com
Enough fentanyl pills flowed through Arizona last year to kill all of the state’s 7 million-plus residents.
Ed from Sheriff Rhodes- As a new governor leading Arizona, Katie Hobbs faces an important question in the infancy of her governorship: What will she do to help stanch the flow of drugs and people crossing illegally at our southern border? Unfortunately with the release of her first budget proposal, the governor has taken a dangerous step backward in that fight.
SignalsAZ
Prescott Valley Animal Control Reminds to Bring Pets Indoors
Prescott Valley has experienced some freezing and below freezing temps quite a bit this winter and Prescott Valley is asking pet owners to bring their pets indoors. As we anxiously wait for Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions on February 2, also known as Groundhog Day, we can only hope that winter will soon give way to warmer temps and Spring. In the meantime, Prescott Valley Animal Control would like to remind pet owners to bring their furry friends inside to stay warm.
SignalsAZ
Teen Safety Table Today at PV Library
The Prescott Valley Police Crime Prevention Unit will be hosting the Teen Safety Table this Wednesday, January 25, at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1:30 PM to 3:30 PM. Information will be available for topics relevant to our local teens, including suicide prevention, online safety, and anti-bullying. We will...
ABC 15 News
US 93 shut down after driver goes over bridge, into ravine near Wikieup
WIKIEUP, AZ — A portion of US 93 was shut down after a vehicle crashed off the roadway Tuesday morning. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials say the collision happened near milepost 129, near Wikieup. A commercial vehicle reportedly went over the side of a bridge and down into...
SignalsAZ
Sedona’s St. Patrick’s Parade Registration is Open
On Saturday, March 18, 2023, the annual St. Patrick’s Parade returns, and the city of Sedona seeks parade entrants and volunteers to assist with this special event. The parade will begin at 10:30 a.m. and will travel down its traditional Uptown Sedona route of Jordan Road from the Sedona Heritage Museum to Mesquite Avenue.
SignalsAZ
Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery Presents One Gallery, Two Exhibits
The Yavapai College Prescott Art Gallery is pleased to present One Gallery, Two Solo Exhibitions. Artists Tristyn Bustamante and Tess Mosko Scherer will have their artwork on display from January 20 through March 3, 2023, with an opening reception set for January 27, 2023. Concurrent solo exhibitions by two thrilling...
theprescotttimes.com
UPDATE: MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED
UPDATE (1/24/23, 12:40PM): MARITZA HAS BEEN LOCATED. The Prescott Valley Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate runaway juvenile, Maritza Diaz. On January 22, 2023, around 6:30PM, Maritza ran away from her residence in Prescott Valley after having an argument with her mother and left the house without permission. She was last seen getting into a grey Dodge Charger belonging to her boyfriend. She was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a red sweater, and carrying an orange backpack.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
theprescotttimes.com
Driver Crashes Into Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT ARIZONA (January 23, 2023) –On January 19, 2023, at approximately 2:20pm Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store. A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed...
theprescotttimes.com
Yavapai News - Airplane down Skull Valley
Sunday, January 22, at 10:20 am YCSO Deputies responded to the report of a downed aircraft on a private airstrip in Skull Valley. It’s reported that the plane had clipped a tree branch during an attempted take-off the day prior and the plane was left where it landed. There are no injuries, and the owners of the plane were working on getting it removed from the location.
