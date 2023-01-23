Read full article on original website
‘Think twice’: New Doral Police Chief warns thieves caught on camera stealing two vehicles
DORAL, Fla. – Police are searching for more suspected car thieves after they were caught on camera stealing two vehicles Wednesday night in Doral. Local 10 News reporter Rosh Lowe spoke to new Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez who warned thieves to “think twice’ before committing a crime in his area.
Police search for men caught on camera illegally dumping wastewater in Southwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police are searching for two men caught on camera illegally dumping wastewater near Miami Executive Airport on Friday morning. The cell phone video shows who police have said is a man illegally dumping what appears to be wastewater behind warehouses in Southwest Miami-Dade. “I noticed...
Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
Woman accused of biting officer, fighting patrons outside bar in North Miami Beach
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 36-year-old woman was arrested Thursday after trying to fight numerous patrons outside of a sports bar in North Miami Beach and biting an officer, authorities said. Maketha Battle, 36, of Miami Gardens, is facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest with violence and...
Police: 2nd suspect in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme turns self in
HIALEAH, Fla. – The second of four people accused in a Hialeah auto insurance fraud scheme has turned himself in to police, according to an arrest report. Yander Sanchez, 26, accused of being involved in at least one staged crash, surrendered to Hialeah police Wednesday afternoon with his attorney’s guidance, the report states.
Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K
WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week. She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety. “I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you...
Police: Arsonist arrested after Miami man set on fire inside duplex
MIAMI – Police have arrested a suspected arsonist behind Thursday morning’s duplex fire in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Micky Felder, 40, is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Authorities...
BSO: Couple arrested in connection with shooting, robbery in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE,Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives have arrested a couple in connection with a robbery and shooting that occurred in North Lauderdale on Tuesday. According to investigators, BSO deputies received reports of a shooting around 3:10 p.m. in the 4000 block of Bailey Road. Daniel Gray, 20,...
Man on moped opens fire on Miami Gardens roadway, striking victim in neck
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Police are investigating after they said a man in a car was shot in the neck. It happened in the area of the 3200 block of 166th Street in Miami Gardens, right beside St. Thomas University. Police said the gunman drove away on a moped...
Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel
MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
‘I won’t rest’: Detective continues search for 22-year-old student’s I-95 killer
MIAMI – Sheila Nunez lost her 22-year-old daughter Melissa Gonzalez during a Friday night shooting on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County. Gonzalez, an aspiring attorney who had graduated from Florida International University, was driving at about 8:30 p.m., on Jan. 3, southbound near Northwest 79 Street. Gonzalez was with...
Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say
MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
Officer opens fire following struggle, striking suspect in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A confrontation between two men and police officers led to gunfire in Miami Gardens on Tuesday. Those two men are now in police custody pending charges, one of whom was shot by officers during a struggle. Between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers from Miami-Dade...
2 Hialeah police officers accused of beating handcuffed homeless man until he was unconscious
HIALEAH, Fla. – Two Hialeah police officers and a civilian are being charged after a homeless man was handcuffed and beaten unconscious last month, Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Thursday. The state attorney identified the officers as Rafael Quinos Otano, 27, and Lorenzo Orfila, 22. Jail records...
Homestead Kindergarten student found with gun in backpack, father facing felony charge
HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A South Florida father is facing a felony charge after his 6-year-old daughter brought a gun to school. According to Homestead police, officers responded to the Keys Gate Charter School, located at 2000 SE 28th Ave. after administrators were alerted about a student who was found with a gun.
Hearing held for ex-Hialeah cop accused of beating handcuffed man
HIALEAH, Fla. – A bond court hearing was held Friday morning for fired Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Quinones Otaño, 27, a day after the Miami-Dade state attorney announced he was being charged for allegedly beating a handcuffed homeless man. “It’s a sad and disappointing day when any officer...
Police looking for person who vandalized multiple locations in Pembroke Pines
PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say they are looking for the person who vandalized multiple banks and an electrical box in Pembroke Pines. The police department said on the early morning of Monday, Jan. 23, a person who vandalized numerous locations throughout the city. The vandalized property encompasses...
Detectives ask for help with finding North Lauderdale woman
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman from North Lauderdale. According to detectives, Gerone Beaubrun was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Beaubrun...
