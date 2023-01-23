ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Click10.com

Miami-Dade PD: Third arrest made in illegal drag racing crackdown

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have arrested a third man in connection with an operation cracking down on illegal drag races. According to authorities, Kevin Sander Tresilus, 22, of North Miami, used social media and “other electronic platforms” to promote numerous “takeover events” in Miami-Dade County and other counties in Florida.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Police: 2nd suspect in Hialeah insurance fraud scheme turns self in

HIALEAH, Fla. – The second of four people accused in a Hialeah auto insurance fraud scheme has turned himself in to police, according to an arrest report. Yander Sanchez, 26, accused of being involved in at least one staged crash, surrendered to Hialeah police Wednesday afternoon with his attorney’s guidance, the report states.
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Crooks break into Weston home, steal safe, items worth over $800K

WESTON, Fla. – A woman who lives in Weston said she was feeling déjà vu while watching a Local 10 News report earlier this week. She didn’t want to reveal her identity over concerns for her safety. “I was in shock,” she said. “It’s something you...
WESTON, FL
Click10.com

Police: Arsonist arrested after Miami man set on fire inside duplex

MIAMI – Police have arrested a suspected arsonist behind Thursday morning’s duplex fire in the City of Miami, authorities confirmed. According to the Miami-Dade Police Department, Micky Felder, 40, is being accused of dousing a duplex with gas after having a dispute with someone inside the home. Authorities...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Police pursuit in Fort Lauderdale ends in Tamarac

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers arrested four people following a chase on Thursday in Broward County. The pursuit ended just across from the Tamarac Fire Rescue station at 4801 W. Commercial Blvd. According to Sunrise police, detectives arrested four people, three of whom were connected to a robbery...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Police officers arrest man over shooting outside Miami-Dade hotel

MIAMI – A 23-year-old man, who police officers accused of driving a black Mercedes-Benz S550 during a recent shooting outside of a hotel, appeared in court on Thursday in Miami-Dade County. Corrections booked Baldwin Baker at about 4:40 a.m., on Thursday, after Miami police officers arrested him at about...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said. After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show. Police officers...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

4 arrested after police pursuit ends outside Hampton Inn in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have arrested four people in Tamarac following a chaotic chain of events that began in Sunrise. Sunrise Police officers on Thursday afternoon were following a black Infiniti sedan in connection to an armed robbery that happened back in December. According to police, when they initiated...
TAMARAC, FL
Click10.com

Hearing held for ex-Hialeah cop accused of beating handcuffed man

HIALEAH, Fla. – A bond court hearing was held Friday morning for fired Hialeah Police Officer Rafael Quinones Otaño, 27, a day after the Miami-Dade state attorney announced he was being charged for allegedly beating a handcuffed homeless man. “It’s a sad and disappointing day when any officer...
HIALEAH, FL
Click10.com

Detectives ask for help with finding North Lauderdale woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 69-year-old woman from North Lauderdale. According to detectives, Gerone Beaubrun was last seen around 6 a.m. Thursday near the 7900 block of West McNab Road. Beaubrun...
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL

