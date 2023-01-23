Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Haunted Campground is One of the Creepiest Places in IndianaTravel MavenIndiana State
Man Goes Viral for Doing the Right Thing: Returns $5K Cash Accidentally Given to Him by McDonald'sSara IrshadElkhart, IN
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Indiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the StateJoe MertensSouth Bend, IN
Say Goodbye To Your Local JCPenney: Retail Giant To Close More Locations as Retail Industry StrugglesTy D.Elkhart, IN
JCPenney to Close Indiana Store Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenIndiana State
Related
Store Space coming to South Bend
Holladay Properties is converting 39,990-square-feet of space in South Bend into a self-storage facility. The post Store Space coming to South Bend appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
WNDU
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking for the perfect boat for this summer, the Michiana Boat & Sports Show could be the place to start!. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center in downtown South Bend this weekend.
nwi.life
Pokagon Band and its Four Winds Casinos contribute $860,000 to the City of South Bend and local non-profits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – January 26, 2023 – The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and its Four Winds Casinos are pleased to announce that they presented checks totaling $860,000 to South Bend Mayor James Mueller and representatives from several area non-profits today at a ceremony at Four Winds South Bend. This contribution is part of a voluntary local agreement between the Pokagon Band and the City of South Bend. In addition to annual payments to the City of South Bend, the Pokagon Band also funds a variety of community development projects and causes.
WNDU
State bill seeks funding for stadium expansion, convention center at Four Winds Field
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Details of plans to improve and expand South Bend’s baseball stadium are trickling out now that a bill moving through the Indiana legislature could open up the funding floodgates. In the past 10 years, Four Winds Field has drawn some 3.2 million visitors to...
abc57.com
Megabus expansion connecting South Bend to 24 cities
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- From South Bend to Indy to Chicago - a new partnership is connecting you to new cities. Megabus has over 100 destinations in the U.S., and now a new stop in Michiana!. Routes will run from South Bend to other cities here in Indiana like, Kokomo,...
Gorgeous Italian-Inspired Home For Sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan
Unique, interesting, retro...these are all words I'd use to describe this incredible Italian-style home for sale in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Yes, you could also use the word old, but why not use the word timeless, instead? Because that's how I think of this house; timeless. I love the Italian-inspired architecture and the Mid Century interior. Plus, did you see that turret? How cool is that?
laportecounty.life
Four Winds South Bend provides a sneak peek of its new luxury hotel
On Monday, January 23, Four Winds Casinos South Bend opened its doors to give the media a sneak peek tour of its new beautiful 23-story hotel, set to open to the public on Wednesday, March 1. Everyone on the tour was grateful to be a part of something so special and was eager to begin sharing this premium facility with the community.
abc57.com
Four Winds Casino still looking for employees, as hotel expansion sets date for grand opening
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – Four Winds Casino staff took a walkthrough of the nearly finished hotel expansion, set to open its doors at 10:00am on March 1. “We think that we’ll be able to provide a Four Winds Style guest experience whether you’re a gamer or whether you’re a non-gamer,” said Four Winds CEO Frank Freedman. “And that’s what we’re really hoping to accomplish here.”
WNDU
South Bend Common Council seeks citizen applications for standing committees
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Common Council is looking for residents to serve on standing committees. The city is looking for citizen members to serve across 10 different committees. To serve on a standing committee, you must: have lived in South Bend for at least a year,...
WNDU
Two South Bend developments awarded millions in low-income housing tax credits
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -New developments for some...new developments. Two firms building in South Bend will be able to save a lot of money after earning low-income housing tax credits for their future projects. These incentives only go to projects that promise to build affordable housing units, which is the...
abc57.com
South Bend Community School Corporation graduation ceremonies to be held at Compton Family Ice Arena
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - All South Bend Community School Corporation high school graduation ceremonies will be held at the University of Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena this June, Superintendent Dr. Todd Cummings announced Thursday. Ceremonies will be held June 8 through 10 on the campus. “The Compton Arena is...
WNDU
First Alert Forecast
Michiana Boat & Sports Show happening this weekend in South Bend. Multiple boat retailers will be showing off their latest and greatest models at the Century Center . A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father...
WNDU
Tickets on sale now for Walker Hayes concert at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tickets are on sale now for the Walker Hayes concert at the University of Notre Dame this upcoming April. Hayes, who is known for hit singles such as “Fancy Like,” and “Y’all Life,” will perform at Purcell Pavilion on April 15 as part of IDEA Week, an annual event celebrating entrepreneurs, innovation, and the incubation of new ideas here in Michiana.
abc57.com
Fire put out on East Dayton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Fire Department battled flames at a house on East Dayton Street Wednesday afternoon, according to St. Joseph County dispatch. A call came in for the fire at 4:49 p.m. According to dispatch, no one was injured in the fire and flames were marked...
WNDU
45th anniversary of Blizzard of '78
'I've got a second Coach Mabrey': Dara to play key roll for ND WBB despite injury. South Bend police urging residents to be vigilant amid robbery spike. First Alert Weather Forecast – 5 p.m. As Chief Meteorologist Matt Engelbrecht explains, we’re in for some lake effect snow after getting...
max983.net
City of Plymouth Announces Waste Hauler Large Item Collection Procedure Changes
The City of Plymouth’s waste hauler has announced large item collection procedure changes beginning Monday, February 6. Each City of Plymouth water bill customer is allowed one large item to be collected each month free of charge. The item must be at the curb by 6 a.m. ET on the day trash is collected. If there are more items that need to be collected, contact Republic Services at 574-842-4719 to make arrangements.
WNDU
George Wilson Park open Wednesday for snow tubing
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - George Wilson Park in Mishawaka will be open for snow tubing on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. thanks to the snow here in Michiana!. Admission to the park is $4, while tube rental costs $3. Only inflatable tubes are allowed at the park, so don’t bring any sleds or snowboards.
WNDU
34th annual Notre Dame Student Film Festival
A Warsaw man is dead and five other people were hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday night in Kosciusko County. Father Bly was a longtime theology teacher, football coach, and chaplain at Saint Joseph High School. Graduation ceremonies for South Bend Schools to be held at Compton Family Ice...
WNDU
Dowagiac’s Ice Time Festival returns in February
DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - No matter the weather, the Ice Time Festival returns to Dowagiac next month!. The 26th annual Ice Time Festival will take place on Saturday, Feb. 4, in the central business district. Ice carvers will turn more than 300 lbs. of ice blocks into works of art.
WNDU
Notre Dame Student Film Festival taking place this weekend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The University of Notre Dame’s annual student film festival is making a return to campus this weekend!. Since 1990, the Notre Dame Student Film Festival has screened films made by students who are studying filmmaking. They often feature Notre Dame students and faculty. The...
Comments / 0