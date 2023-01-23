Read full article on original website
Wavil Earl Wayland, 85, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 85-year-old Wavil Earl Wayland of Mountain Home are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Wavil Wayland died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Lelia Grace McArdle, 91, Mountain Home (Conner)
Funeral arrangements for 91-year-old Lelia “Lee” McArdle of Salesville are pending at Conner Family Funeral Home and Cremation Center. Lelia McArdle died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Kenneth Leon Looney Sr., 71, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Kenneth Leon Looney, Sr., 71, passed away on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Mountain Home, Arkansas. Kenneth was born on October 25, 1951, in Wichita, Kansas, to Marcus and Dolores Vialpando Looney. He graduated from Franklin High School in Stockton, California. Ken served in the United States Navy from 1971 until he retired as a Master Chief Electronic Technician. He married Beverly Stevens on March 18, 1996 in Mountain View, Arkansas. He was a member of the Mountain Home Masonic Lodge #263, Mountain Home Elks Lodge #1714, and the V.F.W. Post #3246. He enjoyed traveling and especially loved his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Anthony Bigos, 87, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 87-year-old Anthony Bigos of Mountain Home are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. Anthony Bigos died Tuesday at his residence.
James A. Rorex, 71, Norfork (Kirby)
Funeral arrangements for 71-year-old James A. Rorex of Norfork are pending at Kirby and Family Funeral and Cremation Services. James Rorex died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
Leta Snow, 88, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 88-year-old Leta Snow of Mountain Home are pending at Roller Funeral Home. Leta Snow died Wednesday in Mountain Home.
Friday basketball schedule includes MHHS hosting Alma for Sweetheart Royalty Night
High school basketball makes up the local Friday schedule, and for Mountain Home, it’s Sweetheart Royalty Night. The Bombers and Lady Bombers continue conference play by welcoming Alma to the Twin Lakes Area. Mountain Home’s girls are tied for fifth place in the 5A-West with the Lady Airedales. The...
Frances Dwyer, 78, Mountain Home (Kirby)
Frances Dwyer of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away January 23, 2023 at the age of 78. She was born December 14, 1944, in Chicago, Illinois, the daughter of George and Mary Toomey. She married her lifelong sweetheart, Dennis Dwyer on March 9, 1963, in Chicago. Fran was the proud mother of Erin (Scott) Beebe, Dennis (Katie), and Emmett. Fran was a cherished and beaming grandmother to Marty, Kevin, Connie, Emmett and Sarah; devoted sister, to Mary Prince, Bunny Hamburg, Florence Ackerman, Janet (Jim) Frain, George (Karla) Toomey, and BJ (Marian) Toomey and preceded in death by her parents, husband, and one sister, Antoinette Barr.
Clifton Fletcher, 66, Mountain Home (Roller)
Funeral arrangements for 66-year-old Clifton Fletcher of Mountain Home are at Roller Funeral Home. Clifton Fletcher died Tuesday in Mountain Home.
MHHS swim teams win meet at Paragould
The Mountain Home High School swim teams were able to sweep Thursday’s meet at Paragould. In addition to the host school, the Bombers and Lady Bombers defeated Searcy, Jonesboro, Valley View and Sylvan Hills. For Mountain Home’s boys, Caleb Due won the backstroke and picked up a state time...
Lelia “Lee” McArdle, 91, Salesville (Conner)
Lelia “Lee” Grace Schulthess McArdle of Salesville, Arkansas passed from this life on January 25th, 2023, at the age of 91 in Mountain Home, Arkansas. She was born January 8th, 1932, in Garrett, Indiana to Vernon and Elsie (Webb) Schulthess. She married Francis Theodore McArdle on January 9th, 1954, in Chicago, Illinois. They lived in Chicago for four years and moved to West Dundee, Illinois for three years before settling in East Dundee, Illinois to raise their three sons. They were married for forty years before Ted’s passing on April 22nd, 1994. Lee worked at Sherman Hospital in Elgin, Illinois as a dietary aide for over twenty years. After retiring in 1994, she moved to Salesville, Arkansas. Lee volunteered at the Norfork Food Bank for several years. She was also a member of the Norfork Baptist Church where she made many friends and found spiritual guidance and comfort.
NAEC expects power fully restored by Sunday
North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors have restored service another percentage of members, but restoration efforts are expected to continue through Sunday. At 5am Friday morning, the cooperative had 4,898 outages in Baxter County, 109 in Marion County, 1,456 in Fulton County, 1,116 in Izard County and 11 in Stone County.
NAEC outage count falls to nearly 8,000
More area residents have had their power restored overnight, but crews continue their efforts to get more members and customers back online. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman spoke with KTLO, Classic Hits and The Boot’s Sammy Raycraft this morning for the latest update. Listen:. As of 6:45,...
Limb debris pick up February 3
The City of Mountain Home is partnering with Waste Connections to do limb pickup inside the city limits only on February 3. Citizens who would like to request to have limb debris picked up need to contact the Mountain Home Street Department at 870-425-4708 or the Mayor’s Office at 870-425-5116 to be added to the list.
Thursday basketball results include MH freshmen sweeping West Memphis East
The Mountain Home freshman basketball teams were able to pick up a sweep Thursday at West Memphis East. The Junior Lady Bombers invoked the mercy rule as they routed the Lady Red Imps 49-17. Laken Anderson led Mountain Home with 17 points, and Jayla Yonkers added 16. The Junior Lady Bombers will travel to Batesville on Saturday.
MH among schools to close campuses Wednesday
The Mountain Home School District has announced its closure on Wednesday due to the recent winter weather. Mountain Home will join Gainesville, Lutie, Izard County, Dora, Thornfield, Mountain View, West Plains, Hollister, Forsyth, Branson and Ava school districts and Mountain Home Christian Academy in calling off classes. Several other school...
Leigh’s Lost and Found: Wild African Serval cat found wandering loose in Ava, Mo.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, what’s probably the most unusual found animal we’ve ever featured. Imagine people’s surprise when an African Serval cat started being seen in Ava. A brave family ended up trapping it and called the Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge in Eureka Springs to take over from there.
Man pleads guilty to passing funny money
A Lakeview man accused of attempting to pass or actually passing counterfeit $100 bills appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Thirty-nine-year-old Matthew Autry pled guilty to charges of forgery and was put on probation for six years. According to the probable cause affidavit, Autry tried to use the fake...
Power outages continue throughout Twin Lakes Area
Widespread power outages continue throughout the Twin Lakes Area following Tuesday night’s snowfall, and for North Arkansas Electric Cooperative, that number was at just under 29,000 at 4:40 Wednesday afternoon. Here’s a statement from the cooperative:. “North Arkansas Electric Cooperative personnel and contractors are working to restore electricity...
Highway 63 temporarily shut down
FULTON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24 a major highway in Region 8 had to be closed due to the weather. According to a social media post from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Highway 63 from Hardy to Mammoth Spring is shut down. Many vehicles...
