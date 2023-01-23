Read full article on original website
Three Sons Murdered In One Week: The Unspeakable Loss Of Bryan, Bradley, And Brandon
4 Amazing Burger Places in Louisiana
Actor and comedian, Adam Devine to reign as King Bacchus LIV
7 Best Historic Sites In New Orleans
DIY Mardi Gras Wood Signs for Cricut with Free SVG Files
More adult offenders being tracked electronically, but not as many violent youths in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - In an effort to combat an ongoing crime wave, the New Orleans Police Department is stepping up efforts to track offenders who are ordered to wear electronic monitoring devices. More than 300 accused offenders in Orleans Parish are currently court-ordered to wear electronic bracelets and ankle...
Criminals in cars stolen in New Orleans wreak havoc in neighboring parishes
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Two armed robbery suspects remain at large and another man was arrested in two separate car chases and crashes in less than 12 hours in Jefferson Parish. Both crashes involved cars stolen from New Orleans. In the first instance, a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman says...
New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell publicly addressed a divorce filing that claims she had an affair with a former member of her security team. Cantrell called the allegations false in a press conference Wednesday (Jan. 25) at City Hall. In the filing, the wife of NOPD...
2 NOPD officers under criminal investigation, reassigned
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans police officers are under criminal investigation and accused of violating NOPD policy, officials say. The NOPD said on Wed., Jan. 25 that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned by the department’s Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. It is unclear what policy was violated.
1 killed, 1 wounded in separate shootings Wednesday afternoon in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot about four minutes and four miles apart Wednesday afternoon (Jan. 25), New Orleans police said. A man was shot in the chest at 4:02 p.m. in the 5300 block of Marais Street in the Ninth Ward. The NOPD confirmed the victim had died shortly before 5 p.m.
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
Victim in New Orleans ‘man cave’ fire died from gunshot wound, coroner says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man found dead in a building fire was shot before firefighters pulled his body from the ashes of his man cave, according to an autopsy report. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office says Larry Williams, 64, died of a gunshot wound on Sunday, Jan. 15 in the Pigeon Town neighborhood.
New Orleans working to get interstate lit, repair some 4,000 streetlights across city
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans officials say they plan to have most interstate lights operational in the weeks following Mardi Gras, with a contractor already beginning repairs on some major stretches of I-10 and I-610. City residents and visitors have become accustomed to poor or inoperative lighting on the...
Two sought after car stolen with 6-year-old girl in backseat in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - Deputies in St. Bernard Parish are searching for two men who they say stole a car with a 6-year-old girl in the backseat. A stolen car was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24).
Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish
GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.
Residents of the Esplanade Apartments voice frustrations after days of no electricity
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Esplanade at City Park Apartment complex is a towering presence, but tenants say lately living there is trying their patience. Since Saturday (Jan. 21), they say they have had partial or total power outages. Joyce Gregory lives in the multi-floor building. “It’s just tough, it’s...
3 found dead for ‘several days’ in Fairgrounds-area home, including 14-year-old girl, identified by coroner
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has now identified all three people, including a 14-year-old girl, who officials say were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home near the Fairgrounds earlier this month. Authorities say the bodies of two adult men, Alonzo Jackson, 50, Wilmon...
Parades will roll down traditional Mardi Gras routes this year, Mayor Cantrell says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell says all major Mardi Gras parades will be able to return to their traditional routes. The city has secured an extra 150 officers needed to return crews to their original routes, Mayor Cantrell said in a press conference on Wed., Jan. 25.
Heart of Louisiana: Thibodaux Cajun Jam
THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The City of Thibodaux celebrates its Cajun heritage and music in twice-a-month jam sessions. And this month, the music and dancing took on the look of Mardi Gras, as Dave McNamara reports in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive...
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays
WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
Nicondra: Drying out and cooler conditions
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front pushed through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday prompting a number severe warnings and leaving behind some wind damage. Drier conditions in place for Wednesday and we won’t see much fluctuation in temperatures as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will hover in the low to middle 50s for the day. Thursday morning will be on the chilly side with south shore lows in the 40s and a light freeze north and west of the Lake. Into the weekend expect warmer conditions each day and another chance for storms on Sunday.
Dillard baseball swinging for the fences in inaugural season
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - “It’s like a dream come true. You always want to leave a footprint on this earth, and I think the best way to do that is to make history,” said Jonathan Miles, a short stop for the inaugural Dillard Bleu Devils baseball team.
