New Orleans, LA

New Orleans walking krewes struggle to afford carnival security

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Mayor LaToya Cantrell announced that Mardi Gras krewes could prepare to roll down traditional routes with the security they need, smaller krewes say they’re struggling. Traditionally, parades that don’t roll out in the two weeks leading up to and on Fat Tuesday have to...
Cantrell: Divorce filing ‘none of my business,’ and ‘none of yours’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell publicly addressed a divorce filing that claims she had an affair with a former member of her security team. Cantrell called the allegations false in a press conference Wednesday (Jan. 25) at City Hall. In the filing, the wife of NOPD...
2 NOPD officers under criminal investigation, reassigned

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two New Orleans police officers are under criminal investigation and accused of violating NOPD policy, officials say. The NOPD said on Wed., Jan. 25 that Sgt. Dylan Pazon and Officer Brittany Kimbrough were reassigned by the department’s Public Integrity Bureau for violating policy. It is unclear what policy was violated.
Jefferson Parish deputies search for armed suspect near Metairie apartments

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were searching for an armed suspect near an apartment complex in Metairie late Wednesday night (Jan. 25). Deputies reported pursuing two suspects with guns in a silver sedan around 10:06 p.m., with the vehicle eventually coming to a stop in front of an apartment building in the 2500 block of Richland Avenue. The suspects’ vehicle showed heavy crash damage to its left side, including what appeared to be a broken left rear wheel.
Two arrested and accused of carjacking couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - Two men were arrested and accused of carjacking a couple at gunpoint in Lafourche Parish Tuesday (Jan. 24), according to the sheriff’s office. Sheriff Craig Webre said that Michael Jules and Javonte Miller held a couple up at gunpoint just before noon in the Cypress Court Trailer Park in Gray. The man and woman reportedly gave up their vehicle and another item to Jules and Miller, Webre said.
Heart of Louisiana: Thibodaux Cajun Jam

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - The City of Thibodaux celebrates its Cajun heritage and music in twice-a-month jam sessions. And this month, the music and dancing took on the look of Mardi Gras, as Dave McNamara reports in the Heart of Louisiana. To read more, visit the Heart of Louisiana archive...
Crash on River Road on Westbank causing traffic delays

WESTWEGO, La. (WVUE) - A crash at River Road and Rivet Blvd. is causing traffic delays, according to Louisiana State Police. A state police spokesperson said that there was a crash with minor injuries and wreckers are on the scene clearing the roadways. The crash is subject to an active...
Nicondra: Drying out and cooler conditions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A cold front pushed through the region overnight Tuesday into Wednesday prompting a number severe warnings and leaving behind some wind damage. Drier conditions in place for Wednesday and we won’t see much fluctuation in temperatures as cooler and drier air moves in behind the front. Temperatures will hover in the low to middle 50s for the day. Thursday morning will be on the chilly side with south shore lows in the 40s and a light freeze north and west of the Lake. Into the weekend expect warmer conditions each day and another chance for storms on Sunday.
