MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and Jevon Carter has a big hand in his team’s success. The former West Virginia guard has fallen out of the Bucks’ starting lineup after the return of several injured teammates. He is still seeing plenty of the floor, though, and has earned the occasional start, a privilege he earned as he handled additional responsibility early in the season.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO