Memphis, TN

WOWK

Fan Who Flew 4K Miles to See Jimmy Butler Reacts to Late Scratch

The Heat tried to make it up to the fan who’d wanted to see Jimmy Butler play. It's the scenario every fan fears: arriving at the ballpark, stadium or arena, shelling out money to see a superstar player, only to find out the player is absent due to injury, rest or otherwise extenuating circumstances.
MIAMI, FL
WOWK

Even from the bench, Carter finds ways to chip in for Bucks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Milwaukee Bucks are in a tough fight for the top spot in the Eastern Conference, and Jevon Carter has a big hand in his team’s success. The former West Virginia guard has fallen out of the Bucks’ starting lineup after the return of several injured teammates. He is still seeing plenty of the floor, though, and has earned the occasional start, a privilege he earned as he handled additional responsibility early in the season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WOWK

Chet Holmgren Voted As an All-Star Starter by Several NBA Players

The Thunder center is out for the season with a Lisfranc foot fracture. Maybe, in the course of your time as a sports fan, you've cast an unorthodox All-Star Game ballot. You've thrown a vote toward an unsung rookie, an aging veteran, or a cult favorite, exercising the right afforded to you by America's sports leagues.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
WOWK

Hurts, Jefferson, Mahomes among AP NFL MVP finalists

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.

