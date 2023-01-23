Liverpool’s All-CNY goalie James Welch is New York’s new high school hockey career saves leader. According to the New York Public High School Athletic Association’s record book, the previous record holder was Guilderland’s Daniel Cooper, who had 2,127 career saves from 2014-18. With his 488 saves this season, Welch currently has 2,275 saves.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO