Donna, TX

Sheriff’s Office cites death of missing man as ‘accidental drowning’

By Alejandra Yañez
 4 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — Police on Monday confirmed a body found near Donna was that of a missing Weslaco man and revealed that his death was determined to be an accidental drowning.

Jesus Angel Romo, 30, was found dead at about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday just north of Mile 9 North and Goolie Road, outside the Donna city limits.

Authorities believe no foul play was involved in his death, authorities stated Monday.

The toxicology report is still pending.

As previously reported by ValleyCentral , Romo was announced as missing Tuesday, Jan. 17, one day after he was last seen at the Wings and Rings Restaurant in Weslaco.

Weslaco police find body believed to be missing man

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, Weslaco police learned that an abandoned vehicle South of Sioux Road on Hutto Road in Donna belonged to Romo.

At about 6:17 p.m. Wednesday, Romo’s body was found.

Weslaco police reported no signs of trauma or foul play and determined the cause and manner of death to be an accidental drowning, according to Monday’s update from police.

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office encourages witnesses with any additional information regarding this case to come forward and call (956) 383-8114.

Debi Casas
3d ago

how can that be accidental or you meant to say suicide because all his stuff was in his vehicle sounds weird... wow. my thoughts and prayers are with his family his beautiful kids. may he rip

ValleyCentral

ValleyCentral

