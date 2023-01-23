ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Whiskey Riff

Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones

There ain’t nothin’ in the world like a good old fashioned, honky tonk heartbreaker. And if you follow Whiskey Riff in any capacity, then you know how much all of us here absolutely love them. Since some of my favorite artists in the genre right now have written some of my very favorite sad songs that hurt so good, I wanted to know what some of their favorite’s were that inspired them to write soul-crushing music just like George, Willie, […] The post Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Whiskey Riff

Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’

What a song. HARDY and Lainey Wilson crushed it on late night TV last night, performing his current single “wait in the truck” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From Hardy’s new the mockingbird & THE CROW album, the song was written by Hardy along with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair, and tells the story of a girl (played by Lainey) who’s being abused by her boyfriend, and when Hardy happens to come upon her on the side […] The post Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT

Jon Pardi Reveals He's Recording "Really Fun" Christmas Album

Jon Pardi has two new babies on the horizon in the coming weeks. Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their daughter, Presley, next month, which also happens to be when the singer will record his new Christmas album. Pardi shared news of his Christmas album Thursday night on the...
NASHVILLE, TN
CMT

Luke Combs Releases Title Track To Highly Anticipated Album, "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old"

Country music's heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, "Gowin' Up And Gettin' Old" and released the title track. Nearly nine months after his three-time GRAMMY-nominated record "Growin' Up," the country sensation announced Friday (Jan. 27) morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his "coming of age" project.
CMT

Randy Rogers Shares Hilarious Encounter With George Strait: "Rolled His Eyes And Walked Off"

Randy Rogers attempted to make small talk with George Strait, but the conversation did not end well. The Texas troubadour recently joined Tracy Lawrence on his star-studded podcast "TL's Road House" and shared a hilarious encounter he had with the king of country music. Lawrence released (Jan. 24) a short sound bite from the episode, destined to get country fans bending over laughing.
TEXAS STATE
CMT

WATCH: Conner Smith Releases Romantic Music Video For Single "Take It Slow"

Breakout star Conner Smith has a new love interest, but has decided to "Take It Slow." The country crooner may be a twenty-something, but his tender ballad "Take It Slow" proves that he has an old storytelling soul. Smith recently released (Jan. 25) a heartfelt music video for the romantic single that has already amassed nearly 100 million streams.
musictimes.com

Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song

Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”

With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
TEXAS STATE
HollywoodLife

Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination

Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”

