Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones
There ain’t nothin’ in the world like a good old fashioned, honky tonk heartbreaker. And if you follow Whiskey Riff in any capacity, then you know how much all of us here absolutely love them. Since some of my favorite artists in the genre right now have written some of my very favorite sad songs that hurt so good, I wanted to know what some of their favorite’s were that inspired them to write soul-crushing music just like George, Willie, […] The post Sad Country Songs Make Me Happy: Ernest’s Pick – “The Grand Tour” By George Jones first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’
What a song. HARDY and Lainey Wilson crushed it on late night TV last night, performing his current single “wait in the truck” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. From Hardy’s new the mockingbird & THE CROW album, the song was written by Hardy along with Hunter Phelps, Jordan Schmidt, and Renee Blair, and tells the story of a girl (played by Lainey) who’s being abused by her boyfriend, and when Hardy happens to come upon her on the side […] The post Hardy And Lainey Wilson Take Over Late Night TV With Awesome Performance Of “wait in the truck” On ‘The Tonight Show’ first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CMT
Jon Pardi Reveals He's Recording "Really Fun" Christmas Album
Jon Pardi has two new babies on the horizon in the coming weeks. Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their daughter, Presley, next month, which also happens to be when the singer will record his new Christmas album. Pardi shared news of his Christmas album Thursday night on the...
CMT
Luke Combs Releases Title Track To Highly Anticipated Album, "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old"
Country music's heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, "Gowin' Up And Gettin' Old" and released the title track. Nearly nine months after his three-time GRAMMY-nominated record "Growin' Up," the country sensation announced Friday (Jan. 27) morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his "coming of age" project.
Review: Elle King Jumps Into Country Headfirst With ‘Come Get Your Wife’
At the album release event for Elle King’s Come Get Your Wife, Dierks Bentley remarked that “we need more characters in Nashville. Like Dolly. Like Loretta.” Luckily, his idea for the next generation’s answer to such artists was standing right next to him: Elle King. The...
Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet dress wows on the red carpet and we're totally here for it!
Salma Hayek's see-through fishnet get-up stole the show as she dares to bare at the premiere of her latest film, Magic Mike's Last Dance
Keith Urban Endures Nicole Kidman and Jimmy Fallon’s ‘Flirt Fest’ Like a Champ
Jimmy Fallon and Nicole Kidman may seem like an unlikely couple now, but apparently they almost went out. Keith Urban doesn't mind hearing about it though.
Georgia Maq: All My Friends by LCD Soundsystem is the most perfect song of all time
The Camp Cope singer was adrift and alone in LA when a synth-heavy song anchored her to home – and a sense of hope
webisjericho.com
Axl Rose Reveals Special Request From Late Friend Lisa Marie Presley
Lisa Marie Presley sadly passed away earlier this month at the age of 54. The singer/songwriter was the only child of the “King of Rock ’n’ Roll” Elvis Presley, and her charitable efforts were extensive. In 2011, she was honored by the governor of Tennessee, Bill...
Leyna Bloom Shares Throwback BTS Video From SI Swimsuit Photo Shoot in Belize
The model was the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover of the magazine in 2021.
CMT
Randy Rogers Shares Hilarious Encounter With George Strait: "Rolled His Eyes And Walked Off"
Randy Rogers attempted to make small talk with George Strait, but the conversation did not end well. The Texas troubadour recently joined Tracy Lawrence on his star-studded podcast "TL's Road House" and shared a hilarious encounter he had with the king of country music. Lawrence released (Jan. 24) a short sound bite from the episode, destined to get country fans bending over laughing.
CMT
WATCH: Conner Smith Releases Romantic Music Video For Single "Take It Slow"
Breakout star Conner Smith has a new love interest, but has decided to "Take It Slow." The country crooner may be a twenty-something, but his tender ballad "Take It Slow" proves that he has an old storytelling soul. Smith recently released (Jan. 25) a heartfelt music video for the romantic single that has already amassed nearly 100 million streams.
musictimes.com
Miley Cyrus 'Flowers' Blossomed Atop Hot 100: Singer Finally Scored First #1 Song
Her lead single, "Flowers," for her upcoming new album, "Endless Summer Vacation," has debuted atop the Billboard Hot 100 charts after a head-to-head fight with Taylor Swift's record-setting "Anti-Hero" and SZA's "Kill Bill." In a Tweet, Miley thanked her fans for the unyielding support that they have showered her ever...
Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed
The duo we didn’t know we needed. Miranda Lambert met up with Nashville native and new top name in the industry Jelly Roll the other day, and apparently teamed up with country DJ Telemitry to write a song. You may remember that Miranda worked with Telemitry (Jesse Frasure) before on her “Tequila Does” Remix, but he has also written with the likes of Thomas Rhett, Jon Pardi, Florida Georgia Line and more. And unless you’ve been living under a rock, […] The post Miranda Lambert And Jelly Roll Might Just Be The Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around”
With his birthday just a few weeks away, the great Johnny Cash would have turned 91 this year. And while sifting through some old Johnny Cash videos to share with our readers, I happened to come across an interesting crossroad on YouTube where Johnny Cash and Matthew McConaughey intersected. Back in 2012, a special event took place called, We Walk the Line: A Celebration of the Music of Johnny Cash. A number of greats were a part of the concert, […] The post Matthew McConaughey Delivers A Must-Watch Cover Of Johnny Cash’s “The Man Comes Around” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Lady Gaga Goes Makeup-Free In Glowing Selfie As She Celebrates Oscar Nomination
Mother Monster, AKA Lady Gaga, 36, broke her two-month-long Instagram hiatus with a stunning makeup-free selfie on Wednesday in celebration of her fourth Oscar nomination! “Thank you so much to the Academy for nominating my song ‘Hold My Hand’ for an Oscar this year!”, her caption began. “Writing this song for the film Top Gun: Maverick was a deep and powerful experience that I will never forget. So grateful for the magic of music and cinema. Love you my co-writer @bloodpop I’m on set filming now big love to little monsters.”
People Claim to See Reflection of 'Ghost' of Elvis During Axl Rose's 'Graceland' Performance
It really does look like the King.
Rod Stewart’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 8 Children, Including Newly Engaged Ruby Stewart
Rod Stewart is a British rockstar, known for his many hits and Grammy-winning songs. Rod has been married three times and has eight kids from five different relationships. Rod’s fourth child Ruby recently announced that she’s engaged and pregnant!. Rod Stewart, 78, is a legendary British rocker known...
Salma Hayek Leaves Little To The Imagination In Sheer Dress At ‘Magic Mike’ Premiere
Wednesday was a magical time. Salma Hayek leads the star-studded cast bringing to life Magic Mike’s Last Dance, alongside Channing Tatum, Matthew McConaughey, and more. With a release date of February 10, the final Magic Mike installment had its premiere this Wednesday, with Hayek showing off a sheer revealing outfit for the occasion.
CMT
Tyler Hubbard Talks Self-Titled Debut Album And How The Florida Georgia Line Split "Impacted" His Artistry
Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album proves that he's more than one-half of Florida Georgia Line. The multi-platinum artist joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his recently (Jan. 27) released record and how pursuing a career separate from his former bandmate Brian Kelley has impacted his craft. Hubbard...
