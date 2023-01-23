Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
UpNorthLive.com
State police offer a helping hand at food pantry
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
UpNorthLive.com
Student throws object through bus window in Manistee County
MANISTEE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A report that a school bus in Manistee County had been struck by gunfire thankfully turned out to be less serious. At 3:52 p.m., deputies with the Manistee County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to Claybank Road in Manistee Township for a report that a school bus had been shot at.
UpNorthLive.com
Counselors available at Cadillac school after student killed in crash
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- A Cadillac community is mourning the loss of a middle school student killed in a crash. The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Police said the car driven by Jordan Griffin, 31 of Cadillac was heading northwest on M-115 in Antioch Township when the...
UpNorthLive.com
Petoskey considers having crossing guards near schools after child hit
EMMET COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Petoskey's Department of Public Safety is looking into options for crossing guards to be placed near schools after a child being pushed in a stroller was hit last week. The child was not hurt. Another story: BATA helps school district struggling with bus driver shortage.
UpNorthLive.com
Gilmore Township approves zoning moratorium
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Dozens of people attended a Benzie County public hearing in support of a proposed zoning moratorium. The Gilmore Township public hearing was called because of the community's concern over an affordable housing project involving Habitat for Humanity Benzie County and Graceland Fruit. Prior story: Proposed...
UpNorthLive.com
Roscommon County board unanimously opposes Camp Grayling expansion
ROSCOMMON COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan communities are still waiting for the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to make a decision on the proposed expansion of Camp Grayling. On Friday morning, the Roscommon County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to go on record in opposition to the expansion proposal.
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
WWMT
Truck hits school bus in Traverse City; no injuries reported
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A pickup truck hit a school bus in Traverse City at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday. The crash happened near West Silver Lake and Zimmerman Road. No injuries have been reported. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
UpNorthLive.com
State police search for breaking and entering suspect
WEXFORD COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Michigan State Police are asking for the public's help in locating a suspect in an alleged breaking and entering case. At 8:45 p.m. on Jan. 20, troopers were dispatched to a residence in Mesick for a report of a breaking and entering, Michigan State Police said in a press release.
9&10 News
Week in Review: 13-Year-Old Killed After Car Goes Airborne, Hits Tree
Each week, right here on 9and10news.com, we’ll take a look back at 9 or 10 of the top headlines of the week. Here’s what happened this week. 1. Adult and Teen Killed In Rollover Crash On M-115 Troopers continue to investigate the cause of a crash that killed...
UpNorthLive.com
Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
UpNorthLive.com
93-year-old woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' in crash with semitruck
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 93-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Traverse City after a crash involving a semitruck on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 24, troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Authorities search for missing woman
OGEMAW COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Authorities asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. Sara Elizabeth Burns, 34, was reported as missing on Jan. 17. Burns was last seen leaving her residence in the Houghton Lake area on Jan. 9. The Clare County Sheriff's Office reported that Burns...
9&10 News
Luther Man Accused of Stealing in Dec. Arraigned on 3 Felony Counts
The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says that the 44-year-old Luther man who was accused of stealing in December 2022 was arraigned on three felony counts Wednesday. Officers from the Evart Police Department and deputies from the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office arrested David Hale Jr. on Tuesday after getting a tip from Lake County Detectives.
9&10 News
Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
Comments / 0