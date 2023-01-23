ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe County, NM

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Driver flees after fatal crash in southwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a stolen vehicle. Police say the crash happened around 3 a.m. Friday on Dennis Chavez Blvd. between Unser Blvd. and 98th St. APD says a Hyundai was going east on Dennis Chavez and Buick Sedan was heading west when the two vehicles […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Million dollar requests for Albuquerque park upgrades

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With close to 300 parks across Albuquerque, the city’s Parks and Recreation department says it’s a tough job keeping up with nearly 3,000 acres of aging infrastructure. A spokesperson says asking for millions of dollars in state funding will pave the way for much-needed upgrades across nearly three dozen parks across the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Deputies investigate homicide on Santa Fe County road

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are investigating how a man ended up dead on a county road. They say they found the man with apparent gunshot wounds inside his vehicle Monday evening on County Road 56C. Investigators have not confirmed his identity but they say he appears to be in his […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
tourcounsel.com

Cottonwood Commons | Shopping mall in New Mexico

Among the best malls, outlets and stores in Albuquerque, I recommend visiting Cottonwood Commons Mall. This place is an open-air complex, and it is advisable to walk or drive if you want to move from one store to another. Following this, in this commercial area you can find department stores and other options for shopping.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

As utilities get expensive, residents find ways to save money

At the start of the year people started receiving their monthly expenses like usual but discovered the prices were anything but normal. According to a notice sent by New Mexico Gas Company last year, the company experienced a 36% hike in the cost of gas purchased on behalf of customers since September 2021.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly pedestrian crash, Solomon Pena, Overnight snow, Solar panel proposal, Warming centers

Tuesday’s Top Stories Tuesday’s Five Facts [1] APD investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving AFR vehicle – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Governor’s priorities, Stolen U-Haul, Cold temperatures, Spanish learning, World’s largest Matanza

Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Governor, lawmakers talk about making New Mexico safer – Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham is stressing the importance of making New Mexico safer. She highlights seven of her priorities, including tackling organized retail crime through legislation. Other bills presented included House Bill 9, which enables criminal charges for parents […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police investigating fatal pedestrian crash involving Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and an Albuquerque Fire Rescue vehicle. Police say around 2 a.m. Tuesday, AFR units were responding to a structure fire with their lights and sirens on when they hit a pedestrian in the area of University and Lomas. APD says video […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Santa Fe Sheriff Orders New Patrols in Española

The Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office has begun patrolling parts of Española plagued by illegal drugs and property crimes, authorities said. Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza ordered the dedicated patrols after attending a Nov. 13 neighborhood watch meeting attended by around 40 Española residents fed up with crime in the city’s historic Santa Cruz neighborhood.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Jan. 27 – Feb. 2

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from January 27 – February 2. Albuquerque Jan. 27 – Candelaria Nature Preserve guided public information tour – Attend a monthly site visit to learn about the conservation and restoration work taking place. The tour will begin at the entry gate located at the end […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Rio Rancho resident takes on County Community Services Director position

Sandoval County appointed Jayme Espinoza as its director of community services on Tuesday, Jan. 24. “We are fortunate to have Jayme Espinoza lead this expansive effort as her extensive career in health care provides both expertise and experience to further develop and implement our programming,” County Manager Wayne Johnson said.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Northbound Coors reopen at Gun Club after crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – All lanes of northbound Coors at Gun club are reopen. Deputies with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office investigated a crash Tuesday morning at Coors Blvd. and Gun Club Rd. BCSO says northbound Coors was shut down while deputies responded to the crash. BCSO says the crash involved two vehicles. No other information on […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

While You Were Sleeping

Santa Fe City Hall has been open later than most bars in this town recently. The governing body’s last two regular meetings ran past 11 pm as members mulled a proposal to rezone about 10 acres along Old Pecos Trail for the construction of 25 new homes. And those were relatively early nights.
SANTA FE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy