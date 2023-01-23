Read full article on original website
UpNorthLive.com
State police offer a helping hand at food pantry
ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
UpNorthLive.com
Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
UpNorthLive.com
Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified
KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
UpNorthLive.com
United Way of Eastern UP to provide 400+ winter emergency kits
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula is handing out more than 400 winter emergency preparedness kits in Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties. The kits were put together during a day of service with help from local volunteers and students. Another story: Important safety...
UpNorthLive.com
Body armor donated to protect Emmet County K9 Divot
EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Emmet County's new K9 Divot will soon have the extra protection he needs for his beat. A bullet and stab proof protective vest was donated to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office for its new K9 officer. The vest is being provided by the non-profit Vested...
UpNorthLive.com
BATA helps school district struggling with bus driver shortage
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan's largest school district is having to think outside the box when it comes to getting students to and from school. And on Monday night, a possible temporary solution could help some families. Another story: TCAPS 'in dire situation' due to lack of...
UpNorthLive.com
Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released
CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
UpNorthLive.com
Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
wnmufm.org
Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
Northern Michigan nurse allegedly falsified patient records to conceal missing medication doses
Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office has accused a Gaylord-based nurse of intentionally altering medication administration records in order to hide that certain doses of medication were not accounted for, according to a press release from Nessel’s office. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned Wednesday in 87th District...
UpNorthLive.com
Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
UpNorthLive.com
Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties
(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
UpNorthLive.com
93-year-old woman suffers 'life threatening injuries' in crash with semitruck
BENZIE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A 93-year-old woman was transported to a hospital in Traverse City after a crash involving a semitruck on Tuesday, according to Michigan State Police. At 11:41 a.m. on Jan. 24, troopers responded to a crash on US-31 near Riverside Drive in Homestead Township. Another story:...
UpNorthLive.com
Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
9&10 News
McLaren Northern Michigan On Laughing Gas During Labor
Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is commonly seen in dentist offices. Now you can find it on the labor and delivery floor at the McLaren Northern Michigan Petoskey campus. The nurses there are the first in the region to offer nitrous oxide to mothers in labor. Jennifer Collison...
9&10 News
The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles
Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
UpNorthLive.com
Great Lakes Tissue Company changes ownership for second time in a year
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan City manager said the Great Lakes Tissue Company has changed owners for the second time in the last year. The factory on South Main Street is one of the largest employers in the community and was being repaired after weather damage and age led to issues with the structure.
9&10 News
Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County
The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
Michigan AG wants to seal evidence defendant in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot threatened to expose
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI – The Michigan Attorney General’s Office wants to block public access to evidence in the case of five men accused of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020. Attorney General Dana Nessel on Jan. 25 submitted a motion requesting a protective order from Antrim...
UpNorthLive.com
Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust
LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
