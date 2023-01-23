ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Petoskey, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
UpNorthLive.com

State police offer a helping hand at food pantry

ANTRIM COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A northern Michigan food pantry got a few freezer to keep up with the high demand for meals being served weekly, but they didn't buy it. Michigan State Police learned that the Star Township Food Pantry in Antrim County needed a new freezer. So, they...
ANTRIM COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Bond agent discharges gun near Cheboygan library

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Police in Cheboygan have begun an investigation after a gunshot was heard outside the Cheboygan Public Library, near downtown. The incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. Police said two bond agents were outside the library trying to arrest a fugitive when one of the...
CHEBOYGAN, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Sheriff: Civic center vandalism suspect identified

KINGSLEY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Grand Traverse County Sheriff's Office said they have identified a suspect who allegedly committed vandalism at a civic center in Kingsley. In January, a suspect has spray painted the center, as well as tipped over a porta potty. The sheriff's office has not yet released...
KINGSLEY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

United Way of Eastern UP to provide 400+ winter emergency kits

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The United Way of the Eastern Upper Peninsula is handing out more than 400 winter emergency preparedness kits in Chippewa, Luce and Mackinac counties. The kits were put together during a day of service with help from local volunteers and students. Another story: Important safety...
MACKINAC COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Body armor donated to protect Emmet County K9 Divot

EMMET COUNTY, Mich. (WPBN/WGTU) -- Emmet County's new K9 Divot will soon have the extra protection he needs for his beat. A bullet and stab proof protective vest was donated to the Emmet County Sheriff's Office for its new K9 officer. The vest is being provided by the non-profit Vested...
EMMET COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

BATA helps school district struggling with bus driver shortage

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Northern Michigan's largest school district is having to think outside the box when it comes to getting students to and from school. And on Monday night, a possible temporary solution could help some families. Another story: TCAPS 'in dire situation' due to lack of...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Report of investigation into former Charlevoix Police chief released

CHARLEVOIX COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The initial investigation into allegations against former Charlevoix Police Chief Gerard Doan has been released to the public. Doan retired as the Charlevoix Police chief in Nov. 2022, after a sexual harassment investigation was launched by the City of Charlevoix. Doan Investigation Report Summary by...
UpNorthLive.com

Business catches fire in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPNB/WGTU) -- Multiple fire departments battled a fire in Grand Traverse County on Wednesday afternoon. The business is located off of M-72 near Tilton Road. The fire was reported in the walls of the building. Everyone reportedly exited the building safely. Crews from Long Lake, Grand...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
wnmufm.org

Snowmobiler airlifted from Mackinac Island after crash

MACKINAC ISLAND, MI— A Coast Guard helicopter from Air Station Traverse City had to airlift a 20-year-old woman from Mackinac Island, following a snowmobile crash over the weekend. It happened Friday night on M-185, the perimeter road that circles the island. The woman was a passenger on a sled...
MACKINAC ISLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Gaylord nurse charged with falsifying patient records

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- A licensed practical nurse working at Medilodge of Gaylord has been charged with five counts of intentionally placing false information in a medical record, a five-year felony. Jennifer Porter, 49, of Vanderbilt, was arraigned in the 87A District Court in Otsego County on Wednesday following an...
GAYLORD, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Winter weather advisory in place for northern Michigan counties

(WPBN/WGTU) -- WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for Leelanau, Benzie, Manistee, Mason, Lake, Oceana, Newaygo, western Chippewa, western Mackinac, and Luce Counties this afternoon and evening. Traveling will be slower than normal because of the blowing snow and build up of snow on the roads. Today the wind and snow are the...
LUCE COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Curling center to host open house in Grand Traverse County

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The 28,000 square foot curing center in Grand Traverse County is finally finished after months of work. The Traverse City Curling Club took over the former K-Mart in the Cherryland Shopping Center this past June. And now they're ready for people to hit the...
9&10 News

McLaren Northern Michigan On Laughing Gas During Labor

Nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, is commonly seen in dentist offices. Now you can find it on the labor and delivery floor at the McLaren Northern Michigan Petoskey campus. The nurses there are the first in the region to offer nitrous oxide to mothers in labor. Jennifer Collison...
PETOSKEY, MI
9&10 News

The Deer You Hunted Could Be Killing Michigan Bald Eagles

Less than 20 years after being moved off the endangered species list, U.S. bald eagles are again facing a crisis. Now the threat comes in the form of chronic lead poisoning. The cause? Lead ammunition. Lead is an especially toxic heavy metal when ingested by bald eagles, golden eagles and...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Great Lakes Tissue Company changes ownership for second time in a year

CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Cheboygan City manager said the Great Lakes Tissue Company has changed owners for the second time in the last year. The factory on South Main Street is one of the largest employers in the community and was being repaired after weather damage and age led to issues with the structure.
CHEBOYGAN, MI
9&10 News

Two Arrested, Two Dead in Kalkaska County

The Kalkaska County Sheriff’s Office says that two people were arrested leaving a Clearwater Township home, and that deputies found two people dead inside of the home. The sheriff’s office says that they arrested two men leaving a house after getting a search warrant for the home. The homeowner, Kenneth Wilke, was arrested for Kalkaska County warrant, while the other man was arrested for suspected narcotics charges.
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Three people arrested in Leelanau County drug bust

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Last week, three people were arrested and drugs were seized by authorities, according to the Traverse Narcotics Team. TNT said detectives began an investigation on Jan. 18, when a Michigan Department of Corrections parole officer received information about a current parolee, Jacob Overholt, 31, attempting to move drugs from a residence while he was in jail.
LEELANAU COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy