New Canaan, CT

hamlethub.com

New Canaan Police Urge Residents: Don't Leave Your Home in the Dark!

With the weekend here, many residents travel or are away from their homes. NCPD would like to provide some tips for how to help prevent residential burglaries:. 1. Lock all windows/doors and set your alarm with motion sensors activated. Make sure the residence is secure and no spare keys are left outside.
NEW CANAAN, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Police investigate report of stolen cat

On January 20th, 2023 Westport Police initiated an investigation after a complaint was made by a neighbor of James Doyle that he had allegedly stolen her cat. The neighbor stated that Mr. Doyle has allegedly been trying to “lure” her cat into his residence for some time now and she has repeatedly told him to leave her cat alone. Mr. Doyle was seen by neighbors trying to lure the cat into his residence and alerted the complainant. The complainant again expressed her wishes that Mr. Doyle leave the cat alone when he allegedly picked up the cat, displayed his middle finger, and took the cat inside his residence.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Bridgeport: Jaelah's Car Detailing Service

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT J.A.E.L.A.H's Car...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Sunshine & Harmony Healing Opens on Robert's Lane in Ridgefield

Sunshine & Harmony Healing LLC - a healing practice owned, founded and solely ran by Sammie-Jo Sunshine, has found its home in Ridgefield to begin the New Year. Sammie specializes in a range of massage therapy modalities, from relaxing Swedish to therapeutic deep tissue - infusing each session with intention, employing specific techniques to relieve physical tension as well as energetic healing to bring ease to the mind & spirit. Other modalities include trigger point therapy, lymphatic drainage and cupping therapy for muscular tension & range of motion as well as lymphatic drainage/body contouring.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Home for Sale: Open House on Sunday at 7 Christopher Road

Welcome to "Nydeggen". This 1910 historic country estate was featured on Ridgefield's holiday home tour and has been well documented in the town archives as "H. Shenck's Mansion at Lake Mamanasco." Set on 2.88 private acres with picturesque lake views and deeded lake rights, this grand home retains all the...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Ridgefield: Sweet T Bake Shoppe

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Sweet T...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal to Celebrate Raising $53K For CT Foodshare Through EA's Mitten Project

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal, which was recently certified as a B Corp company, has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. EA’s Mitten Project was founded in 2007 and is committed to supporting Connecticut Foodshare through community-backed efforts consisting of local businesses, Earth Animal customers, and individuals of like-mind and heart.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Bailey's Backyard Employee Loses Everything in House Fire

Editor's note: our thoughts and prayers are with this local family who lost their home and all of their belongings this week in a house fire. A GoFundMe page has been launched for an employee of Bailey's Backyard in Ridgefield who struggling in the aftermath of a horrific house fire. We have learned that Orfa, her husband and three young daughters have lost all of their physical belongings.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Let Us Move You…to 329 Barrack Hill Road, Ridgefield

Welcome to this beautifully updated, top-to-bottom renovation of a designer’s own home at 329 Barrack Hill Road in Ridgefield. Listed for sale at $1,095,000 by Karla Murtaugh of Compass Real Estate, the home features gorgeous transitional elements at every turn. Highlighting a clean and crisp color palette, light hardwood...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Whip Salon in Ridgefield and Newtown Donate Over $700 to ROAR

Newtown and Ridgefield Locations Donate over $700 to ROAR. Whip Salon held a “Hair Raiser” fundraising event in support of ROAR this past weekend raising over $700 for ROAR (Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue), a warm, safe, welcoming place for homeless pets to recover and await adoption. “We...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

MoCA Westport Announces New Board Member Adam Moore

Westport, CT - MoCA [Museum of Contemporary Art] Westport announces the appointment of Westport, CT-based Adam Moore to its Board of Directors. Moore joins a diverse Board of Directors from across Connecticut and New York, chartered to support MoCA Westport in its mission to build a deeper understanding of, and passion for, the arts by presenting thought-provoking and relevant arts experiences.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Public Library 2023 February Program Calendar

We honor Black History Month with a visit from staff of The Ruby and Calvin Fletcher African American History Museum. The museum, located in Stratford, CT, is the first museum in Connecticut solely dedicated to telling of the struggles, as well as the triumphs, of African Americans throughout history. Come walk in the shoes of many of our African American ancestors. Immerse yourself and see America’s history through the eyes of those that have gone before us. Museum artifacts will also be on-hand for audience members. This presentation is appropriate for adults, as well as all students in grades 6-12. The museum will be here Thursday, February 2, at 7:00pm.
STRATFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

SHU to Conduct Blood Drives to Help Maintain Region's Supply

FAIRFIELD, Conn.—Sacred Heart University will sponsor blood drives over the next few months in conjunction with the Connecticut Blood Center (CTBC) and the American Red Cross of Connecticut to help maintain the region’s supply. Blood centers across the country have been struggling for nearly three years, according to...
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton Resident Yasin Choukri Named to SUNY Cortland President's List

Yasin Choukri of Wilton was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Yasin is studying Business Economics. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

The Waters Edge at Giovanni's on Valentine's Day!

Celebrate Your Love at The WEG this Valentine’s Day!. The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s in Darien is celebrating love this Valentine’s Day. Our menu will consist of our mouthwatering traditional menu with some fun additions with Valentine’s Day Specials. Chateaubriand, our in-bone CAB Ribeye steaks, Seafood Tower for two including Lobster, Oysters, Shrimp, Clams will insure the most romantic of meals. This year treat your Valentine to only the best at The Waters Edge at Giovanni’s.
DARIEN, CT
hamlethub.com

Bethel Resident Hannah Nohai Named to SUNY Cortland President's List

Hannah Nohai of Bethel was one of 720 SUNY Cortland students who earned President's List honors for the Fall 2022 semester. Hannah is studying Inclusive Childhood Education. To qualify for the President's List, students must earn a grade of A- or better in each of their classes while carrying a course load of 12 hours or more.
BETHEL, CT

