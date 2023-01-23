Read full article on original website
John Mayer, Blink-182 and More: Running List of 2023 Concerts Coming to Chicago
If you've put off seeing concerts for a bit, 2023 might be the year to change that. So far, more than a dozen musicians and artists have announced upcoming tours with stops in Chicago. Here's a running list of which artists are coming to town this year, from Dave Matthews Band, to Stevie Nicks, to Luke Combs, to Madonna and more.
Paul’s List: Notable DePaul alumni
CHICAGO – It’s DePaul Day on Wednesday and a proud Blue Demon was happy to celebrate the occasion on WGN Morning News. Paul Konrad, who is an alum of the school, devoted his time on “The List” to salute a number of prominent people who have graced the halls of the Lincoln Park campus over the last 125 years.
Statewide: Let's all go to the Museum of Post Punk and Industrial Music
On this episode, we hear from the Museum creator and curator Martin Atkins. He's played in several bands, from Public Image Ltd. to Nine Inch Nails and supergroup Pigface. Visitors can view his personal collection of memorabilia, photos and other rarities. We also learn about the early days of a...
Friday Marks Important Milestone in March Toward Spring in Chicago
There is snow, wind and frigid temperatures in the forecast for the Chicago area on Friday, but there is good news, as the date marks an important milestone on the path toward springtime and sunny skies. While the city is still experiencing a little bit less than 10 hours of...
Which of These NYC-Based Chicago Dogs Is Better?
Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.
New 211 phone line launches Friday for Chicago, suburban Cook County
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Starting today, a 211 call center will be available for Chicago and suburban Cook County residents.211 Metro Chicago connects people with essential health and social service support and information during times of non-emergency crisis and for everyday needs.A launch party for the 211 social service connector will be held this morning at 9:30 a.m. at the Greater Chicago Food Depository.
Red-Eyed Chicago Mothman Spotted Again at O’Hare Airport
A Chicago fireman stationed at O'Hare International Airport recently reported a terrifying encounter with the infamous Illinois Mothman. If you've never heard any tales about Mothman, aka Bat-Man, let's get you up to speed. Mothman is a winged creature that is said to have the body of a man and...
Chicago Restaurant Named Among The 'Best In America'
Yelp put together a list of the top 100 restaurants of 2023.
Radio shopping show helping listeners get deals in the northwest suburbs
CHICAGO (CBS)-- If you're looking to save money, we have a spot you may know about.The answer may be as simple as tuning into your radio.Located in Northwest suburban Elgin, radio host Leah Unser is taking calls and saving listeners 50% or more on products, services and travel."Anything you can imagine," General Manager Steve Marten said. "If it's out there, we've probably sold it over the radio."The station's general manager told CBS 2 for the past 41 years, it's a tried and true format."It's a win for the advertisers because they don't have to pay any money to advertise, its...
Blizzard of '67: Thursday marks 56 years since Chicago's biggest snowstorm
Thursday is the 56th anniversary of the 1967 Blizzard in Chicago.
Ray Herbert, White Sox Ace and 1962 AL All-Star, Dies
Ray Herbert, White Sox ace and 1962 AL All-Star, dies originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ray Herbert, a 1962 All-Star Game winning pitcher who threw batting practice for his hometown Detroit Tigers for decades after retiring, died peacefully in Plymouth, Michigan, five days after his 93rd birthday. Herbert started...
Remembering longtime Chicago radio host Lin Brehmer
Radio host Lin Brehmer was a Chicago institution. He died earlier this week. For decades, Brehmer was the voice many Chicagoans woke up to. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) LIN BREHMER: Well, I, for one, am glad you could join us this morning on 93-XRT. I'm Lin Brehmer, your best friend in the whole world.
Food Fight: Chicago's best BBQ rib tips
When it comes to barbecue, you go to Texas for brisket, North Carolina for pulled pork and Kansas City for a slab. But in Chicago we don't need those fancy cuts. We take the chewy cartilaginous ends of the rib rack, known as tips, and turn them into gold — often paired with a side of juicy links.
Dave Matthews Band Announces New Album, 2023 Summer Tour With 2 Dates in Chicago
Attention Chicago Dave Matthews Band fans: Eat, drink, and be merry...and, mark your calendars for both a new album and summer tour with a stop in Chicago. According to a press release, Dave Matthews Band is launching a new album and a summer tour across North America beginning in May.
Annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner held at Plumbers Hall
The annual Corned Beef and Cabbage Dinner, which introduces Chicago's St. Patrick's Day Parade queen and court, was held Thursday night in the West Loop.
Our five favorite pizzas in Chicago in 2022
We take our pizza very seriously in Chicago and no other city does pizza quite like we do. We know there are tons of great spots all over Chicagoland, but here are some of our favorite pizza spots we visited in 2022.
The richest person in Chicago is giving away millions
This week Forbes released a list of the 25 most generous people in the United States. I love reading articles like these as they are positive and show the good people can do for their communities, and it is great to share positive, uplifting stories with readers.
Chicago Pizza Spots Barely Make Top 50 of Yelp's Top 100 Pizza Places in US
When people think of Chicago, a few words may come to mind. The word "pizza" is probably one of them. However, Chicago's pizza dough doesn't quite rise to the occasion when it comes to a new list from Yelp that ranks the top 100 pizza spots across the U.S. and Canada.
Some Chicago Restaurants Are Still Adding Surcharges Of Up to 20% to Checks. Should They?
The 16th Annual Chicago Restaurant Week is underway, featuring prix fixe menus for brunch, lunch and/or dinner at some of Chicago’s most well-known restaurants. This year, 362 restaurants that are members of Choose Chicago, the organization that organizes the event, are participating. Despite being billed as a more affordable way for many to try a variety of restaurants, some eateries are adding surcharges that put a dent in the discounts touted by event organizers.
