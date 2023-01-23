Like so many foods, Chicago’s distinctive hot dog originated at the Columbian Exposition of 1893, held along the waterfront of Lake Michigan on the South Side. Cracker Jack, shredded wheat, and the brownie all debuted there, and chili con carne from San Antonio was popularized so effectively that cans of it were soon being gobbled in every corner of the country. Another prominent contribution of the fair was the Chicago hot dog. Two Austrian Jewish immigrants, Samuel Ladany and Emil Reichl, founded the Vienna Beef company that year and sold their frankfurters topped with mustard and onions from a window in the Old Vienna pavilion.

