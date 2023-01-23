ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming County, NY

Pedestrian killed after being hit by truck in Wyoming Co.

By Aidan Joly
 4 days ago
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a tractor trailer on Monday afternoon in Wyoming County.

Arcade Police say the crash happened on North Street just before 2 p.m.

Tuesday afternoon, police announced that a tractor trailer had struck a pedestrian, a 31-year-old man from Delevan, N.Y., who had run into the roadway. The pedestrian succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Following an investigation and witness accounts, police say no charges will be placed against the driver of the tractor trailer at this time.

Aidan Joly joined the News 4 staff in 2022. He is a graduate of Canisius College. You can see more of his work here .

