WATCH: Conner Smith Releases Romantic Music Video For Single "Take It Slow"
Breakout star Conner Smith has a new love interest, but has decided to "Take It Slow." The country crooner may be a twenty-something, but his tender ballad "Take It Slow" proves that he has an old storytelling soul. Smith recently released (Jan. 25) a heartfelt music video for the romantic single that has already amassed nearly 100 million streams.
Randy Rogers Shares Hilarious Encounter With George Strait: "Rolled His Eyes And Walked Off"
Randy Rogers attempted to make small talk with George Strait, but the conversation did not end well. The Texas troubadour recently joined Tracy Lawrence on his star-studded podcast "TL's Road House" and shared a hilarious encounter he had with the king of country music. Lawrence released (Jan. 24) a short sound bite from the episode, destined to get country fans bending over laughing.
Tyler Hubbard Talks Self-Titled Debut Album And How The Florida Georgia Line Split "Impacted" His Artistry
Tyler Hubbard's debut solo album proves that he's more than one-half of Florida Georgia Line. The multi-platinum artist joined Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 to discuss his recently (Jan. 27) released record and how pursuing a career separate from his former bandmate Brian Kelley has impacted his craft. Hubbard...
Jon Pardi Reveals He's Recording "Really Fun" Christmas Album
Jon Pardi has two new babies on the horizon in the coming weeks. Pardi and his wife Summer are expecting their daughter, Presley, next month, which also happens to be when the singer will record his new Christmas album. Pardi shared news of his Christmas album Thursday night on the...
Lauren Alaina Reveals Her Glamorous Makeup Routine To Miley Cyrus' Viral Track "Flowers"
Have you ever wondered how to get Lauren Alaina's striking complexion and performance-ready makeup? Look no further. The country hitmaker turned to social media Tuesday (Jan. 24) afternoon to share her step-by-step beauty routine. Alaina begins the short clip fresh out of the shower in a white robe. With her hair dripping wet, she sang Miley Cyrus' viral track, "Flowers."
LISTEN: Zach Bryan Releases "Dawns" Featuring Maggie Rogers To Celebrate The Eagles Big Win In The NFL Playoff
Zach Bryan knows how to keep a promise. Before the Philadelphia Eagles went head-to-head with the New York Giants in the NFL playoffs Saturday night, the vocalist assured his fans that he would release a new track if his team won. Lucky enough, the Pennsylvania native witnessed the Eagles bring...
Marshall Tucker Band's Namesake Blind Piano Tuner Dies at 99
The Marshall Tucker Band is still going strong with the band's lead singer Doug Gray firmly at the helm. However, the band's namesake – a blind piano tuner – recently passed away. The South Carolina man was 99 years old. "We are saddened to hear of the passing...
CMT Roundup: Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Caroline Jones with Alyssa Bonagura, Elle King, Luke Combs, Chris Janson and More Drop New Songs
Country music is boiling over with new music this week including fresh songs from the genre's leading men, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Jake Owen, Chris Janson, Tyler Hubbard and more. Elle King also released her debut country album while RaeLynn shared a new song and Gabby Barrett's duet with Colton Dixon is out. Hear these new songs and more in the Roundup playlist at the bottom of the story.
WATCH: Randall King Updates "Urban Cowboy" With Spicy New Video "You In A Honkytonk"
Randall King thinks it's his job to keep people two-stepping on the dancefloor and his new song and video – "You In A Honkytonk" – aim to do just that. "You In A Honkytonk" is a popular track from King's 2022 album "Shot Glass," and the Amarillo, Texas, native wanted to create a video with as much enthusiasm as fans have for the song. To do it, he turned to the location of his first headlining show in Tennessee, Cahoots Dancehall & Honkytonk in Lebanon, Tennessee – as well as to TikTok.
Luke Combs Releases Title Track To Highly Anticipated Album, "Growin' Up And Gettin' Old"
Country music's heavy-hitter Luke Combs has revealed more details about his highly anticipated album, "Gowin' Up And Gettin' Old" and released the title track. Nearly nine months after his three-time GRAMMY-nominated record "Growin' Up," the country sensation announced Friday (Jan. 27) morning that the next installment will be available March 24 and will serve as his "coming of age" project.
Miranda Lambert Celebrates Four Years Of Marriage With Her “Main Squeeze” In Paradise
It’s officially been four years since Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, tied the knot. The “If I Was a Cowboy” singer took to social media this week to share a string of photos from their anniversary getaway. Although the happy couple has not revealed where they are in the world, their radiating smiles in the Instagram carousel confirm they are on island time.
Wynonna Judd Says She Wrote A Song Called “Broken And Blessed” About Her Late Mother Naomi Judd
Country legend Wynonna Judd is in the midst of rehearsals for The Judds: The Final Tour, a female-heavy run dedicated to her late mother and bandmate, Naomi Judd. The “Love Can Build A Bridge” singer exclusively told Entertainment Tonight that music and touring had become a vital aspect of her grieving process.
The Voice Winner Craig Wayne Boyd Says He Was Voted Out of Texas Hill
“The Voice” champion Craig Wayne Boyd is getting a fresh start in 2023, whether he wants one or not. After winning “The Voice” in 2014, the father of five co-founded the band Texas Hill with two other reality show veterans, Casey James and Adam Wakefield. However, the band revealed in a social media post this week that Boyd was out of the band, which had added three new members -- Bart Walker, Louis Winfield and Clark Singleton.
