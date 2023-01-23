ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Related
WDSU

A mostly sunny and cool Friday

High pressure is expected to move east of Louisiana this evening and Saturday. Winds, as a result, tonight, Saturday and Sunday will be southerly bringing cloudy skies, higher temperatures and higher humidity to SELA. The next cold front will bring showers and storms to SELA on Sunday. In fact, expect...
LOUISIANA STATE
ktalnews.com

A rainy pattern arrives this weekend into next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, my friends! We haven’t had much to cheer for in the weather pattern this week, but today will turn into a sunny and comfortable day. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns this weekend, and there are several days of rainfall in the forecast next week as well.
LOUISIANA STATE
WDSU

Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms

NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Tornado Watch now posted for Southeast Louisiana

It's a Weather Alert Night. Strong low pressure is moving our way. A squall line will move through from West to East beginning around 8pm and exiting just after Midnight. Enhanced risk severe storms. Isolated strong tornado possible. Strong winds in storms possible. High wind warning. Storm warning Coast. Coastal flood advisory and warning. Concerns for flooding on the Northshore and Hancock County. Rain moves out early morning. Cloudy and cool in the morning. Lows 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy and still windy Wednesday. Highs mid 50s. Frost possible Northshore Thursday. Light freeze forecast Friday on the Northshore. Highs mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday. Mostly sunny and a little warmer Saturday. Highs mid 60s. Increasing rain Sunday.
LOUISIANA STATE
lafourchegazette.com

WATCH: Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area shaken by confirmed EF1 tornado

A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down last night in the Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area. The National Weather Service put out a report today confirming the touchdown, saying that the tornado spanned 0.19 miles and had a width of 50 yards, going from Bayou Cane to Bayou Blue. Most of the...
BAYOU BLUE, LA
crossroadstoday.com

RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH

Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. ​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures

Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
WDSU

Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
BAYOU BLUE, LA
KSLA

Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather

Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPEL 96.5

Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today

Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WJTV 12

Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
GULFPORT, MS

