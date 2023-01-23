Read full article on original website
A mostly sunny and cool Friday
High pressure is expected to move east of Louisiana this evening and Saturday. Winds, as a result, tonight, Saturday and Sunday will be southerly bringing cloudy skies, higher temperatures and higher humidity to SELA. The next cold front will bring showers and storms to SELA on Sunday. In fact, expect...
A rainy pattern arrives this weekend into next week
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday, my friends! We haven’t had much to cheer for in the weather pattern this week, but today will turn into a sunny and comfortable day. Enjoy the sunshine as rain returns this weekend, and there are several days of rainfall in the forecast next week as well.
Chilly for now! Warmer weekend, but Sunday storms
NEW ORLEANS — Today, was a cold start along the Northshore with mid to upper 30s, and slightly warmer down toward the South Shore that began with upper 30s to mid 40s. This afternoon, mostly sunny skies -- as few high clouds drift across Southeast Louisiana. Chilly for this afternoon as cold air is being directed from the northern tier of the United States by way of Canada. So, highs today 53-58°, and winds NW 10-15 mph have pushed a light breeze through the metro. New Orleans has an expected high of 56° degrees 12 degrees below the seasonal normal temperature.
Tornado Watch now posted for Southeast Louisiana
It's a Weather Alert Night. Strong low pressure is moving our way. A squall line will move through from West to East beginning around 8pm and exiting just after Midnight. Enhanced risk severe storms. Isolated strong tornado possible. Strong winds in storms possible. High wind warning. Storm warning Coast. Coastal flood advisory and warning. Concerns for flooding on the Northshore and Hancock County. Rain moves out early morning. Cloudy and cool in the morning. Lows 40s to near 50. Mostly cloudy and still windy Wednesday. Highs mid 50s. Frost possible Northshore Thursday. Light freeze forecast Friday on the Northshore. Highs mid to upper 50s Wednesday through Friday. Mostly sunny and a little warmer Saturday. Highs mid 60s. Increasing rain Sunday.
More than 18,000 people without power as storms, possible tornado hits Louisiana
Strong winds, heavy rain and thunderstorms led to minor power outages and damage to the Baton Rouge metro area Tuesday night as a tornado watch that went into effect earlier in the day was dropped around 9 p.m. On Tuesday morning, the National Weather Service in New Orleans placed at...
WATCH: Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area shaken by confirmed EF1 tornado
A confirmed EF-1 tornado touched down last night in the Bayou Cane/Bayou Blue area. The National Weather Service put out a report today confirming the touchdown, saying that the tornado spanned 0.19 miles and had a width of 50 yards, going from Bayou Cane to Bayou Blue. Most of the...
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
RAW: LA: STORM DAMAGE IN POINTE COUPEE PARISH
Multiple mobile homes were tossed on their side Tuesday evening as a band of severe weather rolled through Pointe Coupee Parish. COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
UPDATE: Expected severe weather leads to several school, agency closures
Tuesday’s threat of severe weather led to the closures of several government agencies, schools and clinics in Southwest Louisiana as residents hunkered down in preparation for heavy rainfall and strong winds. All Calcasieu, Beauregard, Allen, Jeff Davis and Vernon schools were the first to announce early dismissals, releasing students...
Residents in Bayou Blue wake up to major damage from Tuesday night storms
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Multiple homeowners in Bayou Blue experienced major damage to their homes in the wake of strong storms across southeast Louisiana Tuesday night. One of those residents was Troy Naquin, who says his chimney shifted off of its foundation, multiple windows were blown out of his home, and his RV was tipped over by high winds.
Reports of damage across SWLA due to severe weather
Submit storm damage photos HERE. Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Several reports are being submitted across southwest Louisiana regarding damages to homes and structures due to severe weather. A viewer called in to 7News to report a tree falling through a relative’s roof in Lake Charles. The Beauregard Parish...
Timing Louisiana’s Severe Weather Outbreak Today
Yesterday's clear blue skies over much of Louisiana were simply the calm before the storm. That storm is expected to push across Lake Charles, Lafayette, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans later this afternoon and into the evening hours. The storm system is bringing with it the possibility of severe storms and significant wind damage.
People in Louisiana Swear This Will Keep Mosquitos Away Better Than Anything
The weather in Louisiana will start to heat up in a few months and you know what that means—mosquitos.
Some SWLA residents still without power, some schools closed today
Forecast: Chance of tornadoes, severe storms in Gulf states
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A cold front forecast to move across the Gulf Coast will bring an enhanced threat of severe storms and tornadoes to communities from Louisiana to Florida. The greatest potential for severe weather Tuesday into early Wednesday will stretch across an area populated by more than 4.5 million people across four Southern […]
UPDATE: Power restored across Acadiana after storms move through area
UPDATE 1/25/2023 9 a.m.: Electric power has been restored to virtually all Acadiana customers, according to the National Power Outage Grid. In Lafayette Parish, 217 outages were reported out of over 123,000 customers tracked by the national grid. Jeff Davis Parish showed 128 outages among its 12,000 customers and Acadia Parish reported 85 of the […]
Three injured, hospitalized in Louisiana after mobile homes were hit by tornado, sheriff says
Three people were injured and transported to a hospital after three mobiles homes were hit by storms in Louisiana, according to the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office. in Pointe Coupee Parish. One unoccupied mobile home flipped and two others were totaled by the storm. The sheriff's office said a tornado touched down in the area.
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171
Louisiana DOTD Worker Killed, Two Injured in Three Vehicle Crash on US 171. DeSoto Parish, Louisiana – A three-vehicle fatality crash on US Highway 171 near WPA Road in Louisiana resulted in one death and two injuries. Louisiana State Police reported on January 26, 2023, that on Wednesday, January...
Temporary prescription refill waivers available in 5 La. parishes due to tornado damage
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (WAFB) - The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in five Louisiana parishes may receive emergency prescription refills now (January 26) through February 4 due to tornado damage. The affected parishes are Beauregard, Calcasieu, Jefferson, Pointe Coupee, and St. Charles. To receive an emergency refill...
Tornado Touches Down in Baytown, Texas in Storm Cell Headed for Lafayette
The line of strong storms is causing tornadoes and severe storms across the Gulf Coast.
