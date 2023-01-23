Read full article on original website
House party in vacant home ends in arrest of 10 juveniles, 6 adultsPhoto byInMaricopa. A weekend house party late Saturday at a vacant home in The Lakes at Rancho El Dorado ended early Sunday with the arrest of 16 people, 10 of whom were juveniles, according to Maricopa police.
allaboutarizonanews.com
Vehicle Theft Task Force Recovers Stolen Vehicles, Arrests Three Suspects Following Search Warrants in Wittmann
On the afternoon of January 10, 2023, detectives with the Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) served two residential search warrants in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. The warrants followed several weeks of investigation, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. Suspects were also observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
yumadailynews.com
More than 167 pounds of drugs found during tow arrest in Arizona
ARIZONA - More than 167 pounds of drugs have been found by state troopers in Arizona. Troopers pulled over a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck for moving violations on west Interstate 10 at milepost 239, near Marana. During the car search, cops found around 51.95 pounds of methamphetamine, 28.10 pounds of fentanyl pills, and 2.45 pounds of fentanyl powder.
yumadailynews.com
Three men arrested on GTA charges near Surprise
ARIZONA - Vehicle Theft Task Force (VTTF) have been observing a business in the area of 204th Lane and Patton Road in Wittmann, AZ. Over several weeks of investigating, during which detectives observed numerous suspected stolen vehicles on the property. The three wanted men were observed transporting stolen vehicles on and off of the property.
AZFamily
Gun brought to elementary school in El Mirage, two 13-year-olds arrested
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Two teens were arrested on Thursday after police said they brought a gun to an elementary school in El Mirage. According to officers, a Riverview Elementary School student saw an unloaded semiautomatic pistol lying in the street about two blocks away from the school near 119th Avenue and Cactus Road. That student didn’t pick it up and told the staff when they got to school. Officers went to the area where the gun was spotted and couldn’t find it.
AZFamily
2 more arsons reported in Molotov cocktail spree in Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Scottsdale police are asking the public for help after two more Molotov cocktails were used in the city, bringing the total to four in January. The latest arson incident was reported on Saturday around 8 p.m. in the parking lot of Campo Italian near Hayden Road and Via de Ventura. No one was hurt, and no vehicles were damaged. Just four days before, on Jan. 17, police said a Molotov cocktail was thrown at a car at Postino Highland near Scottsdale and Camelback roads, the second time the fiery weapon was used on a car at the restaurant. Officers say there was minor damage to the car’s door but no one was hurt.
AZFamily
Mesa man arrested after reportedly choking man to death, police say
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man who reportedly choked a man to death early Tuesday morning has been arrested in Mesa. Mesa police say they responded to reports of a person with a knife and that a man had choked another man to death at a Mesa apartment complex near Main Street and Recker Road. When officers arrived, they found a man trying to give CPR to a man lying on the ground. He was pronounced deceased at the scene and has not been identified.
KTAR.com
2 students arrested after gun found at West Valley elementary school
PHOENIX — Two 13-year-old students at a West Valley elementary school were arrested Thursday after a gun was found on campus, authorities said. A boy and a girl were taken into custody after an unloaded pistol was located in a Riverview Elementary School student’s backpack, according to police in El Mirage, a suburb about 20 miles northwest of downtown Phoenix.
Arizona First responders handle several scary incidents.
Trouble comes to town: The drug deal gone bad.Photo byInMaricopa. It was a busy year for city police and fire personnel, with a particularly active month of March. Here are the highlights — and lowlights — from 2022:
ABC 15 News
Four arrested in connection to drive-by shooting death of Coolidge teen
COOLIDGE, AZ — A 19-year-old and three minors have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old girl in Coolidge. On Wednesday, the Coolidge Police Department announced four people were in custody for their involvement in the death of Miyka Crawford. On January 19, police were...
arizonasuntimes.com
Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office Finds New Inmates Attempting to Sneak Suspected Fentanyl into Jail System
The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) announced last week that it had made multiple discoveries of suspected fentanyl pills being smuggled by newly booked inmates into the Intake, Transfer, and Release Facility (ITRF). “This week alone MCSO detention officers have seized approximately 260 pills in the jail system, suspected...
AZFamily
Scottsdale business rethinking security after fourth Molotov cocktail incident this month
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Scottsdale families and businesses are on edge after learning of more attacks involving Molotov cocktails. Police are investigating four Molotov cocktail incidents this month. All of them dealt with someone throwing the explosive device into a parked, unoccupied car. The first arson case happened on...
KOLD-TV
Man found dead in Pima County jail cell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a 61-year-old man was found dead inside his cell at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Monday, Jan. 23. According to a news release, a corrections officer found the man unresponsive in his cell and immediately took measures to...
AZFamily
Man accused of shooting another man in the backseat of a car in west Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Police have arrested a man who reportedly shot and killed a man last week near 83rd Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix. Phoenix Police say that 18-year-old Aaron Hernandez was sitting in a vehicle with some other men while meeting with 20-year-old Robert Hernandez. Court documents say when Robert tried to go into the backseat of the car, shots rang out as he began shooting. Aaron died at the scene and another passenger was wounded. Robert was injured during the gunfire but was picked up by someone and dropped off at a nearby hospital.
KTAR.com
Arrest made after 9 injured in multivehicle wreck in West Valley
PHOENIX – A 19-year-old driver was arrested after nine people were injured in a multivehicle wreck in the West Valley over the weekend, authorities said. Jose Sanchez was booked into jail on five counts of aggravated assault and eight counts of endangerment, the El Mirage Police Department said in a press release.
AZFamily
Court docs: Man admits to smoking marijuana before El Mirage crash that left boy in critical condition
EL MIRAGE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- El Mirage police are revealing more details early Tuesday morning about a serious wreck that left nine people injured, including a young boy who, at last check, remains in critical condition. Detectives say the driver who they think is responsible has been identified as...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Two Missing Mesa Teenage Girls Found Dead in Water Retention Basin
Two weeks ago, two missing teenage girls were reported missing from their Mesa group home. On Wednesday, authorities announced their bodies have been discovered. The bodies of Kamryn Meyers, 15 and Sitlalli Avelar, 17, were found a few yards from each other in a water retention basin near Superstition Springs Mall in Mesa over the weekend.
AZFamily
One dead, another hospitalized in rollover on SR-51 in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers say a man is dead and another is fighting for his life after their car rolled over on the SR-51 freeway late Wednesday night. According to authorities, a car was traveling southbound after 10 p.m. when, for an unknown reason,...
AZFamily
Woman helped in Glendale by Angels on Patrol receives new mobility chair
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Earlier this week, we told you about Angels on Patrol helping a woman living on the streets with a worn mobility chair. Glendale police were called about a trespasser on a business property and found Jenny with her dog under a tarp. Instead of asking her to leave, officers called Angels on Patrol, a non-profit started by a former Phoenix police officer, who set her up with a room at Motel 6.
Man shot at Silverbell Road sports bar dies in custody
The Pima County Sheriff's Department responded to an unresponsive inmate in his cell Monday around 10:15 p.m. After life-saving measures, the inmate was pronounced dead.
