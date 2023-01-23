ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wglt.org

Bloomington Police debuts texting tip line

The Bloomington Police Department has implemented a new anonymous tip line for residents to share information on local crimes. Tip411 is a service that allows people with information on a crime to send it in a text message, without sharing the phone number or identity of whoever sent it to police.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Woman convicted of murder in 2021 Champaign shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign County jury recently found a 22-year-old woman guilty of first-degree murder in connection to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman in October of 2021. Arieana Colbert was convicted of shooting and killing Acarrie Ingram-Triner the night of Oct. 20, 2021. Police said there was an argument in an […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Bloomington Normal NAACP responds to death of Tyre Nichols

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington-Normal Branch of the NAACP is sharing its reaction to the death of Tyre Nichols. He died after being beaten by Memphis police officers on January 7. Attorney Ben Crump is representing Nichol’s family. Previously, Crump represented the family of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery,...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Decatur Police ask for help in solving drive-by shooting

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department is asking for the public’s help in solving a drive-by shooting that left a man hurt last week. Officials said that on Jan. 15, officers responded to the area of West Green Street and North Dunham Avenue for a report of a shooting. They discovered shell casings […]
DECATUR, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Nine arrested in PPD’s latest directed patrol

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department announced Wednesday that they arrested nine individuals, impounded six vehicles, and seized illegal drugs and currency during a directed patrol Tuesday. According to a press release, officers also conducted 52 vehicle stops, issued numerous citations and warnings, and issued 13 tickets.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Man charged with Grooming, woman charged with Burglary, in separate grand jury cases

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria County grand jury met this week, and filed charges in a number of cases. Among them, Aaron Cornwell (pictured above), 30, was charged with a Class-4 Felony count of Grooming. The indictment accuses Cornwell — who was originally arrested December 14th — of trying to start a sexual relationship with someone believed to be a child named “Emma” last November 28th. Cornwell was trying to do that via an internet profile.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Chillicothe man federally charged in Peoria Planned Parenthood arson

UPDATE (2:36 p.m.) — A Chillicothe man has been federally charged in connection with the Planned Parenthood arson in Peoria. According to a United States Attorney’s Office, Central District of Illinois press release, 32-year-old Tyler W. Massengill has been charged with malicious use of fire and an explosive to damage, and attempt to damage, the Planned Parenthood building in Peoria.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: The many mugshots of Tyler Massengill

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man charged with being the Planned Parenthood arsonist has a lengthy rap-sheet and the mugshots to prove it. Peoria County court records show Massengill is on probation for aggravated assault and criminal trespass to a residence. He also served time in prison for theft in 2016.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
foxillinois.com

Conservation police investigating a buck shot and beheaded

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — CONTENT WARNING: The following image contains material that may be harmful or traumatizing to some audiences. The Illinois Conservation Police are asking for the public’s help in bringing justice to the individuals responsible for poaching what is believed to be this double-drop tine buck.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Decatur using big money to revamp the city’s look

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) –Decatur is taking another step toward revitalizing the city. The Economic and Development team is using one million dollars worth of ARPA money to cover the cost of the improvements. More than 500 people applied, but not everyone will get the upgrades. The rehab program requires homeowners to live in the house […]
DECATUR, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria home damaged by fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — The cause of a fire in Peoria overnight remains under investigation. The fire was reported around 12:15 a.m. Friday at a home near the corner of W. Millman and S. Blaine Streets. Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling says crews arrived to find smoke coming from the...
PEORIA, IL
WAND TV

Pawned guns fall into gray area for weapons ban

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – If you pawned an assault style weapon before January 10, 2023 you may have trouble getting it back. Guns provided to dealers to be sold on consignment before the same date fall into the same category. State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, tells WAND...
MACON COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Man arrested on U of I campus with loaded guns

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after University of Illinois Police officials said officers found two guns in his possession during a traffic stop on campus. Officials said Ronald Bufkin, 29, was pulled over at the intersection of Fourth and Chalmers Streets because he disobeyed a stop sign. When Bufkin stepped […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

Juvenile arrested for gun offenses after fleeing officers

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 15-year-old is in the Peoria County Juvenile Detention Center after fleeing officers and allegedly discarding a weapon. Peoria Police say the 15-year-old and another juvenile were approached by officers in the 300 block of East Ravine when they ran. Both were apprehended after a...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Missing teen has been located

UPDATE (6:56 p.m.) – Darryl Steel has been located. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a high-risk missing teen. 19-year-old Darryl J. Steel was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 12:20 p.m., and was last seen that...
BLOOMINGTON, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy