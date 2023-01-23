Read full article on original website
Richard Gere Says One of His Movies Deserves More Praise Than It Got
Richard Gere starred in a number of acclaimed films and projects over the course of his career, roles that have earned him numerous awards nominations and wins as well. But of all the films in the actor's repertoire, there is one that he feels deserves more praise than it received. Speaking with ComicBook.com about his new romantic comedy, Maybe I Do, Gere said that there a few of his films that he feels deserved to break through more than they did, but that The Hoax was "a really good film" that just didn't quite break through.
James Gunn Has Perfect Response to Fan's Outrage Over Henry Cavill's Superman Exit
DC Studios head James Gunn is responding to the continued fan backlash over Henry Cavill's Superman no longer being part of the DC Universe movie franchise. Things got ugly over on Gunn's Instagram page: the filmmaker was simply trying to celebrate his pet cat Emily in a photo post, which didn't stop angry DC fans (read: Snyderverse fans) from once again attacking Gunn, his co-head at DC Studios Peter Safran, and the entire new DCU plan... that nobody has seen yet.
Brett Goldstein Says Marvel Put a Chip in His Head After Getting Cast as Hercules
Marvel Studios just finished up their Phase 4 slate of projects with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and they're looking to start 2023 off with a bang. But, before they do that, we can't help but note the great films they released last year like Wakanda Forever, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Thor: Love and Thunder. Thor: Love and Thunder was a first for Marvel and a first for superhero movies as it marked the first time a comic book character had gotten four movies. The film does a lot of interesting things with the God of Thunder, but the most interesting thing was bringing Omnipotence City to life as well as all of the Gods. In the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) goes to Omnipotence City to ask his fellow Gods for help, but they end up laughing him off and he ends up killing Zeus (Russell Crowe). Love and Thunder's post-credits tag features Zeus dying and his son Hercules (Brett Goldstein) promising to find and kill Thor. Goldstein has been pretty quiet about his brief appearance and has followed all of the studio's strict guidelines, and now he's revealing what happened during his first day on set. While appearing on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Goldstein jokingly says that Marvel security microchipped him and threatened him not to say anything.
That '90s Show: Ashton Kutcher Says Seeing Mila Kunis As Jackie Again Was "The Strangest Feeling"
That '90s Show was released on Netflix last week, and the new sequel series sees the return of many actors from That '70s Show, including Ashton Kutcher (Michael Kelso) and Mila Kunis (Jackie Burkhart). When That '70s Show ended, Jackie ended up with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama), but it was revealed in That '90s Show that Jackie is now married to Kelso. Previously, Kunis expressed concerns about her character ending up with Kelso, but the upside was getting to act alongside her real-life husband once again. Recently, That '90s Show creators Terry Turner, Bonnie Turner, and Gregg Mettler talked to Buzzfeed about Kutcher and Kunis' brief cameo.
Days Gone and Last of Us Creators Team with TikTok Star Michael Le For Webseries, Comic, Video Game
Liithos, a newly-formed AAA gaming and entertainment studio led by PlayStation veterans Michael Mumbauer (The Last of Us) and John Garvin (Days Gone), and Web3 marketplace CoinZoom and Hedera, have partnered with popular TikTok influencer Michael Le to create an innovative, narrative series to premiere on TikTok. Starring Le along with TikTok influencer Slider Jesus (257k followers on Instagram), the epic adventure will introduce the world to Ashfall, a transmedia IP announced by the Liithos team earlier this year that will launch as a comic book series in March and with a AAA video game currently in development.
Rabbit Hole Trailer: Kiefer Sutherland's Paramount+ Series Debuts First Look
We now have the best look yet at Kiefer Sutherland's explosive return to television. On Friday, CBS Studios released the first trailer for Rabbit Hole, an upcoming drama series led and executive produced by Sutherland. The trailer was accompanied by the news that the eight-episode first season will debut on Paramount+ on Sunday, March 26th, with a two-episode premiere. New episodes will subsequently drop on Sundays.
Fangoria Chainsaw Awards 2023 Nominations Include Nope, Barbarian, and Chucky
Fangoria has rolled out the nominees for their 2023 Chainsaw Awards, highlighting the best in horror film and television from last year. Top nominees for the year include Jordan Peele's Nope which secured ten total nominations including Best Wide Release Movie, Best Director, and two Best Lead Performance nods. Ti West's one-two punch of X and Pearl combined for eleven total nominations across all categories, with Zach Cregger's surprise hit Barbarian also earning five nominations, including one for supporting actor Justin Long.
Poker Face: Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Explain One of the Best Cameos
Rian Johnson was just nominated for an Academy Award for writing Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, but the Netflix film isn't the only new murder mystery from the creative. Yesterday saw the debut of Poker Face, the new series inspired by shows like Columbo and Murder She Wrote that stars Natasha Lyonne as a woman with a very special talent who keeps finding herself having to solve some nasty crimes. The show's first four episodes are now available on Peacock and they feature an array of guest stars. The show's second episode, "The Night Shift," includes a rare TV appearance by John Ratzenberger who is best known for playing Cliff Clavin on Cheers and voicing many beloved Pixar characters. Recently, Johnson and Lyonne spoke with Yahoo! Entertainment about the iconic actor's episode.
Noah Cowan Dies: Former Toronto Film Festival Co-Director, Indie Distributor & SFFILM Exec Was 55
Noah Cowan, former co-director of the Toronto Film Festival and executive director of SFFILM in San Francisco, died Wednesday of cancer in Los Angeles, Deadline has confirmed. He was 55. Cowan died of glioblastoma multiforme, an aggressive form of brain cancer he was diagnosed with in December 2021. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries Related Story 'Farha' Filmmakers Accuse Israel Of Attempting To Discredit Jordanian Oscar Entry, Condemn Moves To Get It Taken Off Netflix Related Story 'Alice, Darling': Anna Kendrick Thriller Getting Oscar-Qualifying Run Before 2023 Theatrical Release Born on July 22, 1967, in Hamilton, Ontario, he joined TIFF in 1984...
Marvel's Thunderbolts Teased as Stealth Black Widow Sequel
With the release of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania next month, the Marvel Cinematic Universe will finally be entering Phase 5 of its storytelling. The crop of movies and Disney+ shows is expected to culminate in Thunderbolts, a 2024 blockbuster that will be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name. The roster of the live-action Thunderbolts will include a number of established characters — and as a post from one Marvel Studios mainstay hints, it will continue the story of one of Phase 4's first projects. Andy Park, Marvel Studios' Director of Visual Development, recently took to Instagram to share his illustration for the upcoming The Art of Black Widow book.
Anna Kendrick Says Making Movies "Kind of Ruined" Watching Movies for Her
Members of the filmmaking industry don't view movies in the same way as your average audience does, as it can be hard to forget about personal experiences in similar production situations, with Anna Kendrick recently recalling that point and how different a time she has merely witnessing a film as a viewer. Despite that firsthand knowledge of making movies potentially being a neutral, distracting experience, Kendrick recalled how these thoughts make bad movies worse and even movies she's enjoying, she doesn't appreciate to their full potential because she's thinking of how good of a job all the various departments did.
Peacock TV Series From The Vampire Diaries Creators Scrapped
Just a week after the confirmed cancellation of Vampire Academy, it looks like Peacock is pulling the plug on another Julie Plec show. On Friday, it was revealed that the television adaptation of Dead Day, which hails from Plec and her Vampire Diaries co-creator Kevin Williamson, will not be moving forward at the streamer. The series had previously been given a series order by Peacock in the spring of 2022, and Universal Television reportedly hopes to shop the series elsewhere.
Fast X: Vin Diesel Hypes Trailer With Jason Momoa Set Photo
Vin Diesel is hyping the imminent arrival of the trailer for Fast X – and he's using co-star Jason Momoa to do it! Vin Diesel has posted yet another set photo from Fast X featuring himself and Jason Momoa – this time, the two action/superhero movie stars are seated on some stone guardrails for a highway, with a blue screen behind them – which will presumably later be filled-in with the visual effects needed to create some epic Fast & Furious vehicular mayhem.
Dr. Who Spin-Offs Are Coming According To Russell T Davies
Doctor Who spin-offs could be coming down the pipe according to showrunner Russell T. Davies. The writer spoke to GQ about the upcoming season and his big return to the franchise. During the interview, Davies explained that introducing one of those spin-off shows like other franchises has been a goal of his for a long time. When you look around the entertainment landscape, there's no shortage of stories that spring from established properties. In particular, the showrunner looks at something like the Star Trek offerings on Paramount+ with extreme envy. Something akin to that would be his vision for Doctor Who. However, until now, there wasn't the budget to pursue it. That all changed with the Disney partnership. Read his full thoughts on the matter down below!
Netflix Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 2
Netflix's The Recruit is officially sticking around. On Thursday, the streaming service confirmed that the thriller series will be returning for a second season, just over a month after it first made its debut on December 16th. The series stars Black Adam and To All The Boys I've Loved Before's Noah Centineo, who also executive produces the show. Fans of The Recruit will surely be happy to get this news, especially after Season 1 of the series ended on a cliffhanger ending. Season 1 of the show performed pretty impressively on Netflix, staying within its Top 10 most-watched shows for a good chunk of December.
Velma Massively Popular Despite So Many Negative Reviews
Velma might be swimming in negative reviews, but the popularity of the series is surging anyway. HBO Max debuted the Scooby-Doo reimagining helmed by Mindy Kaling recently. And, the show has remained in the top 10 programs streamed on the service from the word go. The Wrap reports that demand for Velma has increased 127% this week. So, it's actually more in-demand than The Last of Us. Maybe some of that negative attention drew people in to see what the fuss was about? Or perhaps, getting that shiny front-page spot on the app with a recognizable franchise like Scooby-Doo did the trick. Kaling talked about the opportunity to represent a whole different segment of fans with this interpretation back at New York Comic Con with UPI.
Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan Explains How He Kept His Wakanda Forever Cameo a Secret
By now it's public knowledge that Michael B. Jordan made a return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe via a surprise cameo in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. SPOILERS! Jordan's appearance comes at a pivotal point in Black Panther 2, where Princess Shuri (Letitia Wright) takes the synthetic Heart-Shaped Herb she creates and has to go through her own spiritual vision to obtain the powers of the Black Panther. Instead of her brother T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) or father T'Chaka (John Kani), Shuri's dark feelings of grief and rage lead her spirit to commune with the ghost of Erik Killmonger.
Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Directors Address Owlbear Controversy
The directors of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves have explained why their movie's druid can wild shape into an owlbear. The first trailer of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves showcased Doric the Druid's ability to wild shape into an owlbear, a D&D creature that is literally a mix of an owl and a bear. While druid characters can transform into many beasts (and elementals, in some select cases) in the Dungeons & Dragons tabletop roleplaying game, they are specifically barred from transforming into an owlbear as owlbears are classified as a "Monstrosity" and not a "Beast." D&D fans jokingly commented on the deviation from the rules in the movie, although most of the controversy was tongue-in-cheek rather than coming from a place of true anger.
Marvel Announces Captain America Vs Captain America
Marvel has spent the last year letting its two Captain Americas (Steve Rogers and Sam Wilson) each have his own lane in the Marvel Universe, but now the two Captain Americas are about. to collide!. "Captain America: Cold War" is the new event that Marvel has announced, which will pit...
Blake Lively to Star in Adaptation of Controversial Hit Novel
Blake Lively has officially landed her next movie role — and it is one that fans of "BookTok" will surely recognize. On Thursday, reports indicated that Lively will star opposite Justin Baldoni in the movie adaptation of It Ends With Us, the buzzed-about novel from Colleen Hoover. Baldoni, whose filmography includes Jane the Virgin and Five Feet Apart, is also set to direct the movie, after optioning the rights to the project in 2019. I Am Not Okay With This' Christy Hall is writing the script and producing. Lively is executive producing alongside Baldoni, Hoover, Steve Sarowitz, and Andrew Calof.
