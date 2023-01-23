Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Decoding the Current State of Cary's Housing Market: Insights from Real-World ExamplesJames TulianoCary, NC
Unusual Facts About Raleigh You Never KnewTed RiversRaleigh, NC
The No. 2 recruit from the Bronx in the 2024 class, Ian Jackson, chooses UNCAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITChapel Hill, NC
North Carolina Teen Body-Slammed By Cop Gets $100,000 In Excessive Force Settlement. What Was That About?Chibuzo NwachukuDurham, NC
Cary to Host First Public Meeting on Proposed Indoor Sports Complex: Here's What to KnowJames TulianoCary, NC
Related
WRAL
Durham police investigating deadly shooting in Duke Park
A woman shot early Friday morning at Duke Park died at the hospital. A woman shot early Friday morning at Duke Park died at the hospital.
Man charged in death of 11-year-old at Raleigh parade appears in court
Raleigh police charged Landen Glass, 20, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving among other charges.
cbs17
Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
alamancenews.com
Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.
A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
Woman shot and killed near Duke Park in Durham
Durham police say shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to West Knox Street where they found someone who had been shot.
alamancenews.com
Granville County man charged with abducting daughter from mom’s home near Altamahaw
A man from Granville County has been arrested after he tried to spirit his daughter away from her mother’s home near Altamahaw – allegedly against the child’s expressed wishes. Armonde Raheem Landis was ultimately taken into custody in the small hours on Tuesday after deputies caught up...
cbs17
Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
WRAL
Video from auditor's office shows Beth Wood get into car minutes before hit-and-run crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — Video released to WRAL News by the Office of the State Auditor on Friday shows Beth Wood, the chief of that office, getting into her state-issued car minutes before a crash that resulted in a hit-and-run charge against her. Wood was involved in a Dec. 8...
Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park
DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
cbs17
Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
WXII 12
Crime Stoppers offering $5K to catch a suspect in homicide case
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide that happened over the weekend in Greensboro. Greensboro police said they found Jordan Little, 31, shot several times on Larkin Street early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers...
cbs17
Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
alamancenews.com
Burlington police seek suspect in recent assault
Police in Burlington are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman during a quarrel on Saturday. According to the city’s police department, Charles Love was identified as the suspect in this case after officers interviewed his alleged victim along the 600 block of Lakeside Avenue.
WYFF4.com
82-year old Home Depot employee dies after being pushed by suspected shoplifter, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — A North Carolina man accused of pushing an 82-year-old Home Depot employee down while trying to shoplift is now behind bars and charged with murder, according to the Hillsborough police. The crime happened in October at the Home Depot in Hillsborough, North Carolina. Police said Terry...
WRAL
Harnett County authorities searching for man who shot brother early Tuesday
LILLINGTON, N.C. — The Harnett County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who shot his brother in Lillington Tuesday. According to deputies, Jeremiah Lamon Jackson, 22, shot his brother Xaiver Jackson, 30, in the abdomen at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday at their family home on Old Hundred Loop. One...
cbs17
Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County
GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting
DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
cbs17
Have you seen this man? Raleigh police want to question him about a hookah lounge shooting
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The Raleigh Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man after a shooting earlier this month. Police said on Jan. 6, a shooting took place at Fairouz Cafe & Hookah Lounge, located at 3915 Western Boulevard. The department did not reveal if anyone was injured.
WRAL
Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver
CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
cbs17
Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
Comments / 1