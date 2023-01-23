ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

cbs17

Woman dies after Durham shooting near Duke Park, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman died after a shooting in Durham early Friday morning, according to police. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of West Knox Street near Duke Park. When officers got to the scene, they said they found a woman who had...
DURHAM, NC
alamancenews.com

Durham resident accused of beating, abandoning ex-girlfriend in Alamance Co.

A man from Durham has wound up behind bars in Alamance County after his ex-girlfriend accused him of kidnapping, beating, and abandoning her in the southern part of the county. Tyrone Devon Bass surrendered himself to the office of Alamance County’s sheriff on Saturday after investigators contacted him about his...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Police remain on scene of fatal Cary hit-and-run

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) – The Cary Police Department remains on scene of a busy road in the town after a fatal hit-and-run. One person has died after a vehicle struck them along Kildaire Farm Road near Advent Court and Waverly Place Shopping Center, Public Information Officer Kenric Alexander said Thursday night.
CARY, NC
WRAL News

Woman dies after overnight shooting at Duke Park

DURHAM, N.C. — A woman shot at Duke Park early Friday morning died at the hospital. On Friday around 2 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to the park in the 100 block of West Knox Street, where they found a woman who had been shot. The...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Durham police looking for vehicle that may be connected to power tool thefts

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle they believe is connected to power tool thefts. On Jan. 13 shortly before 5 a.m., police said two unknown suspects were using what appeared to be a white sedan when they broke into a work van in the parking lot of a hotel in the 1500 block of North Gregson Street.
DURHAM, NC
WXII 12

Crime Stoppers offering $5K to catch a suspect in homicide case

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 reward to help solve a homicide that happened over the weekend in Greensboro. Greensboro police said they found Jordan Little, 31, shot several times on Larkin Street early Sunday morning. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers...
GREENSBORO, NC
cbs17

Case continued for man charged in deadly Raleigh Christmas Parade crash

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – 20-year-old Landen Glass appeared in court Thursday and had his case continued until 3 p.m. on March 29. Glass is accused of driving a pickup that pulled a float in Raleigh’s Christmas Parade that struck and killed 11-year-old Hailey Brooks who was a participant in the parade.
RALEIGH, NC
alamancenews.com

Burlington police seek suspect in recent assault

Police in Burlington are looking for a man who allegedly robbed and assaulted a woman during a quarrel on Saturday. According to the city’s police department, Charles Love was identified as the suspect in this case after officers interviewed his alleged victim along the 600 block of Lakeside Avenue.
BURLINGTON, NC
cbs17

Oxford man charged with kidnapping mother of his child in Alamance County

GRAHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An Oxford man has been charged with kidnapping after Alamance County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a domestic incident early Tuesday morning. At 12:43 a.m. on Tuesday, deputies responded to a domestic call in the 3200 block of Gilliam Church Road in Elon, according to the sheriff’s office.
OXFORD, NC
WRAL News

Woman with no previous criminal record charged with murder, held without bond in Durham shooting

DURHAM, N.C. — A judge on Monday ordered Brianna Bridges, 26, held without bond on a murder charge related to the shooting death of man on Friday in Durham. Durham police said Alvis J. Gentry, 28, was shot Friday shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1100 block of Morreene Road. They do not believe the shooting was random. Julian Hall, an attorney hired by Bridges' family, said the pair had a previous romantic relationship.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

Man dies in hit-and-run crash in Cary, police searching for driver

CARY, N.C. — Cary police said a pedestrian died Thursday night in a hit-and-run crash and officers are searching for the driver. The crash happened at about 8:45 p.m. Thursday at Kildaire Farm Road and Advent Court near the Crescent Commons Shopping Center, police said. Cary police said the...
CARY, NC
cbs17

Stabbing in Durham sends man to hospital

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man was transported to a hospital Wednesday after he was stabbed, according to the Durham Police Department. Just after 1:30 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing in the 4600 block of Hillsborough Road. They found a man suffering from a stabbing. He was taken...
DURHAM, NC

