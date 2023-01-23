Read full article on original website
Two Louisville Police Officers Has Been Shot at a Protest That Erupted After Decision in Breonna Taylor CaseNorthville HeraldLouisville, KY
Highly-anticipated restaurant opens new location in Kentucky, attracting a crowdKristen WaltersLouisville, KY
The Louisville Civic Orchestra Presents Heroic & Unfinished: A Tribute to Healthcare HeroesJC PhelpsLouisville, KY
Indiana witness describes bright object hovering over neighbor's houseRoger MarshIndiana State
Everything You Need To Know About The 2023 Discover Boating Louisville Boat, RV, & Sportshow®JC PhelpsLouisville, KY
How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?
I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
wdrb.com
Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
wdrb.com
Louisville mayor, Park Alliance announce 15-year plan to restore Metro park system
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 15-year plan to restore equality within Louisville's park system was unveiled on Wednesday. Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg and the Parks Alliance of Louisville announced the Parks For All Action Plan. The long-term plan is focused on ending underfunding of the Louisville Metro Park System. In...
fox56news.com
New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
Waterfront Botanical Gardens offers 'subdued beauty' during its offseason
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Driving down I-71 towards the city, near the impound lot and on top of the old city dump, beauty springs from the discarded. The talented Waterfront Botanical Garden team, tasked with growing from trash, works year-round to ensure our community always has a fresh perspective. Jamie...
wdrb.com
Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
wdrb.com
'Adjust on the fly' | Louisville restaurant owners working to stay open amid ongoing challenges
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two restaurants recently announced they are closing their doors in Germantown, the latest ones to open and then shut down since COVID-19. The news comes on the heels of two other restaurants closing in Colonial Gardens over the past few months. Many restaurant owners have talked...
wdrb.com
Lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations contain no whiskey
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A federal lawsuit claims mini bottles of Fireball sold at gas stations don't actually have whiskey in them. The lawsuit was filed Jan. 7 against Sazerac Co., Louisville-based whiskey-maker that makes Fireball, by a woman in Illinois. The suit claims the company intentionally misled customers into...
wdrb.com
Celebration of Life scheduled for 3 Lebanon Junction fire victims
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Celebration of Life will be held next week for three Lebanon Junction fire victims. Eryn Toogood, her 6-year-old daughter Haisley Heath and 6-year-old Raegan Maraman, all died in a fire on Jan. 19. The Celebration of Life will be from 6 p.m.-9 p.m. on Feb....
wdrb.com
Man accused of stealing checks from southern Indiana businesses arrested in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man accused of stealing and washing checks from several southern Indiana businesses was arrested in Kentucky after trying to cash one of them. Police arrested Steve Wright, 54, after he tried to cash a check at a bank in Shepherdsville. At least two southern Indiana...
wdrb.com
Louisville's Colonial Gardens searching for 2 restaurants after recent closures
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 120-year-old Louisville property with millions of dollars invested needs to fill two vacancies. Colonial Gardens reopened in 2021 after redevelopment created a space for restaurants in south Louisville, but less than two years later, it's searching for new tenants. Biscuit Belly opted to close its...
wdrb.com
Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
wdrb.com
'I just want my dress back' | Jeffersonville newlyweds searching for missing piece of their wedding day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Losing something irreplaceable can feel defeating, but a newlywed couple in Jeffersonville is not giving up the fight to find something important missing from their wedding day. While the wedding dress might be a small detail for many, the dress Baylee Jones picked helped plan her...
Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
spectrumnews1.com
Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. What You Need To Know. A grassroots effort to save several homes in Louisville was unsuccessful.
wdrb.com
Customers wait outside overnight for grand opening of Louisville's first LaRosa's Pizza
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new pizza restaurant opened in a northeast Louisville suburb on Monday. Several customers waited on the patio of LaRosa's Pizza at 10641 Fischer Park Drive overnight for the promise of free pizza. Only the first 50 in line got free pizza for a year. The first 200 people got a LaRosa's swag bag.
wdrb.com
Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
Wave 3
Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
wdrb.com
Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
wdrb.com
Cherokee Park to be car free on Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday, Jan. 29, Cherokee Park will be car free. Walkers, runners and bikers can enjoy Cherokee Park without worrying about vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car-free Cherokee happens on the last Sunday of the month. People with mobility issues are encouraged to park...
