Louisville, KY

99.5 WKDQ

How Many of These Kentucky Bucket-List Attractions Have You Visited?

I love to travel. I jump at any chance I have to get out of town and out of the state. When I plan vacations, I routinely consult Tripadvisor to see what users are recommending as the "must see" and "must visit" attractions in the places I am going. I am my own travel agent. I love to research the places I am visiting and base my agenda on the things that I find that look the most engaging, fun and adventurous.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Mike Linnig's Restaurant reopening for its 99th season in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville restaurant is soon reopening for its 99th season. Mike Linnig's Restaurant will be back in business this Thursday, Jan. 26 after taking its usual winter break. The restaurant is located on 9308 Cane Run Road and reopens every year in late January. The restaurant...
LOUISVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

New Kentucky Megabus routes to begin Wednesday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – New Megabus routes are set to begin Wednesday. The news routes will expand the connectedness both inside and outside of Kentucky. Megabus and Miller Transportation announced an expansion to the routes they will offer, including places like Frankfort, Louisville, and Memphis. The services will...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

Be Our Guest at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro

LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- Be Our Guest this week at Water's Edge Winery and Bistro. Water's Edge in Elizabethtown is hosting a "For the Love of Wine" the weekend before Valentine's Day. It includes a speed dating event on Friday, a couple's dinner on Saturday and a Valentine's Day brunch. You can buy tickets on the winery's website.
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Germantown restaurant announces permanent closure

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Germantown restaurant is permanently closing its doors less than two years after opening. Germantown Social made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday morning. "It is an extremely sad day as we officially announce the closure of Germantown Social," the statement read. "For those that had a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Angio's Italian Restaurant closing after 25+ years in business

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another Louisville restaurant has announced it is shutting its doors for the last time. Angio's Italian Restaurant announced the permanent closure on Facebook saying the decision was made with "the heaviest of hearts and tear filled eyes." The restaurant said they have to close their doors...
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Bid to save block of Louisville homes from demolition fails

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A fight that started in Aug. 2022 to save several homes in the Meriwether neighborhood ended Tuesday after the city’s Landmark Commission ruled against a petition by community organizers. What You Need To Know. A grassroots effort to save several homes in Louisville was unsuccessful.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Netflix to start charging for password sharing by the end of March

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Netflix announced it will charge users for sharing their password starting at the end of March. The streaming service didn't release a specific date when the charge will take affect or how the policy will work. Netflix said more than 100 million households use account sharing,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Free tax service for low to middle-income families in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) in Louisville is live again ahead of the April 18 tax deadline. VITA provides help from IRS-certified volunteers at 11 sites around Louisville, which more than they have had since the program’s inception in 2001. The volunteers can help...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Shepherdsville mayor unveils $30 million plan to revitalize city park in Bullitt County

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Mayor of Shepherdsville has unveiled a multi-million dollar project to revitalize the city's main park. Newly-elected Mayor Jose Cubero is pushing for a project to enliven Shepherdsville Park. Cubero believes the city's main park is underutilized, which is why he is bringing forward a $30 million vision to transform the park into an entertainment and sports center.
SHEPHERDSVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Cherokee Park to be car free on Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Sunday, Jan. 29, Cherokee Park will be car free. Walkers, runners and bikers can enjoy Cherokee Park without worrying about vehicle traffic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Car-free Cherokee happens on the last Sunday of the month. People with mobility issues are encouraged to park...
LOUISVILLE, KY

