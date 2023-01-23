UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO