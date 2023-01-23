ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight illegal guns taken off Syracuse streets in one day

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR)– It was a busy day for Syracuse Police Tuesday as they recovered eight illegal guns from the city streets, bringing the number of illegal guns seized so far this year to 23. Police recovered one of those weapons after they arrested 18-year-old Tajh Smith after he...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified

Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
UTICA, NY
cnycentral.com

Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022

FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
FULTON, NY
Syracuse.com

Escape, arson, burglary: 387 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter

The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. (This week’s arrests include a significant number of older arrests made by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department due a recent change in their public information office staff.) Those charged were ages 18 to 73.
NEW YORK STATE
cnycentral.com

'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
SYRACUSE, NY
iheart.com

Syracuse Police To Speak About Attempted Murder Of Three Officers Yesterday

UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
SYRACUSE, NY
WKTV

Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting

UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
UTICA, NY
WHEC TV-10

Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts

RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
