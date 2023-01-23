Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Syracuse Police Department Takes Bold Action To Tackle Gun Violence: Community Outreach & Gun Buy Back ProgramsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Saturday Saviors: A Bridge Street Vet Center of East Syracuse Is Now Open for Critical Pet CasesJeremy BrowerEast Syracuse, NY
Syracuse Residents Left Shaken and Puzzled by Mysterious Booms - Is Your Neighborhood Next?Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Beware: Scammers Targeting National Grid Customers in Syracuse - Don't Fall for Their Tricks!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Winter Disaster: Syracuse Residents Irritated as Cars Block Snow PlowsJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Related
localsyr.com
Eight illegal guns taken off Syracuse streets in one day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR)– It was a busy day for Syracuse Police Tuesday as they recovered eight illegal guns from the city streets, bringing the number of illegal guns seized so far this year to 23. Police recovered one of those weapons after they arrested 18-year-old Tajh Smith after he...
16-year-old charged in Brexialee’s murder identified
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 16-year-old Syracuse youth accused with two men of killing 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz has been identified following a court appearance Friday. The teen is Deckyse Bridges, according to court records. He is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The...
cnycentral.com
Syracuse Police announce two arrests in murder of Brexialee Torres Ortiz
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse Police announced two suspects have been arrested in the homicide case of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz. CNY Central obtained court records Thursday morning for Dahviere R. Griswold, 20, and Rasean V. Patterson, 18, both of Syracuse. A third suspect, a 16-year-old who had been in a juvenile facility outside New York City but was in Syracuse while on furlough, has not yet been arrested in this case.
Two arrested in murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, 16-year-old also a suspect
Editor’s note: Syracuse.com’s Darian Stevenson contributed to this report. Syracuse, N.Y. — Two people have been arrested in the murder of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who died when she was shot walking back from a corner store in Syracuse after buying milk for her family. Dahviere R. Griswold,...
WKTV
Utica police searching for suspect in Cornhill shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the leg Thursday morning in Cornhill. Police say the victim was shot once in the leg following an altercation at the intersection of James Street and Dudley Avenue around 10 a.m. He was...
New York State Man Charged After Accidently Putting Cocaine in Security Bin
Well, this was a move he'll regret. Police say they have charged a New York state man after a rather absentminded move. Officials say when the man was asked to place all of his personal items in a bin at a security checkpoint, he put something in there that he really didn't mean to put in there.
New details from news conference on Brexialee Torres-Ortiz murder: All 3 suspects opened fire in drive-by
Syracuse, N.Y. - Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile Thursday announced the arrest of two men in the killing of an 11-year-old girl shot in Syracuse. Brexialee Torres-Ortiz died when she was shot walking back from a corner store after buying milk for her family. Two men were arrested Wednesday afternoon:...
Teen shot in both arms on Syracuse’s North Side, police said
Syracuse, N.Y. — A 17-year-old boy was shot in both arms last night on the North Side of Syracuse, police said. Officers responded to a call at 12:53 a.m. Friday in the 100 block of South Alvord Street where a person was reported shot, according to a news release from the Syracuse Police Department Friday.
Syracuse man convicted of federal gun charges, sentenced to 8.5 years in prison
Syracuse, N.Y. — A Syracuse man was sentenced Wednesday to 78 months in prison on an illegal gun charge, federal prosecutors said. Rodney Ogletree, 38, was found with a Glock pistol loaded with 16 rounds, despite having served three earlier felony convictions, during a traffic stop by Syracuse police in September 2020.
cnycentral.com
Fulton man arrested for rape of unconscious woman in July 2022
FULTON, N.Y. — State Police in Fulton Wednesday arrested 21-year-old Dominic Diaz for rape in the first degree. The arrest of the Fulton-native is the result of an investigation into allegations that Diaz had sexual intercourse with an unconscious female in July 2022 at the Pine Grove Motel in the Town of Hastings.
See suspect open fire on 3 Syracuse police officers; one 18-year-old charged (video)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Chilling videos released by Syracuse police Wednesday show how a person opened fire on three police officers Tuesday afternoon. The person, who was walking across Fabius Street, ran when officers pulled up in an unmarked SUV. The person turned and opened fire on the officers, forcing...
Escape, arson, burglary: 387 new arrests just added to the syracuse.com police blotter
The Syracuse.com | The Post-Standard police blotter of arrests from police agencies around Central New York has been updated today. The arrests added this week have dates between Oct. 26, 2022, and Jan. 23, 2023, but most of the new arrests are from the last couple weeks. (This week’s arrests include a significant number of older arrests made by the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Department due a recent change in their public information office staff.) Those charged were ages 18 to 73.
cnycentral.com
'Los tenemos:' Remembering Brexialee after suspects in her senseless murder arrested
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — “By all accounts, Brexi was an extraordinary young lady," Syracuse Police Chief Joe Cecile began in a press conference held Thursday morning. The Syracuse Police Department announced the press conference to share news of the arrest of two suspects in the drive-by shooting of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres Ortiz on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
iheart.com
Syracuse Police To Speak About Attempted Murder Of Three Officers Yesterday
UPDATE: An 18-year-old has been arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers. Multiple sources say that Tajh Smith, of Salina, shot at 3 officers at least two times using a .45 caliber handgun. The incident happened around 3:30 yesterday afternoon in the 500 block of Fabius Street as the officers wearing marked vests were getting out of a car. One of the shots fired just missed an officer's head and hit the police vehicle. Smith is charged with attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon.
WSB Radio
Two arrested in death of 11-year-old girl who was shot after buying milk at corner store
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Two men have been arrested in the slaying of 11-year-old Brexialee Torres-Ortiz, who was shot dead while walking home after buying milk near her home, authorities announced Thursday. Two of the three suspects believed to be involved in the Jan. 16 shooting, an 18-year-old man and...
WKTV
Utica police arrest suspect in Stark Street shooting
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police have made an arrest following a shooting on Stark Street earlier this month. The investigations started after a man was shot in the abdomen on the 900 block on Jan. 9. Police say the victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. Following the investigation and...
WHEC TV-10
Deputies: Four teens found riding in stolen Kia amid spike in car thefts
RUSH, N.Y. – Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested four teens for riding in a stolen Kia car on Wednesday morning. This comes amid concerns that young people are stealing Kia and Hyundai cars because of how-to videos circulating on social media. Rochester Police reported on Tuesday that nearly 70% of the 169 cars reported stolen this year were either a Kia or Hyundai. On Kia owner in the city said someone has tried to steal his Kia three times since Christmas.
New York State Man Charged With DWI After Passing Out Behind the Wheel
You snooze, you lose. This was the case for one New York state man, who offcials say passed out behind the wheel in the middle of the road early Friday morning. There is no word exactly how intoxicated the suspect allegedly was at the time of his siesta. But it's clealry safe to say this guy had no business operating a motor vehicle of any kind.
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stopper’s Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
18-year-old charged with attempted murder for shooting at 3 Syracuse officers, police say
Syracuse, N.Y.— An 18-year-old was arrested and charged with attempting to murder three Syracuse police officers after he shot at them Tuesday afternoon, according to court records. Tajh E. Smith, of Salina, shot at officers at least two times using a .45-caliber handgun at 3:35 p.m. in the 500...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
71K+
Followers
58K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 1