Read full article on original website
Related
House passes school voucher bill that would raise teacher salaries
By a 54-20 vote, the Utah House voted to pass a bill that will raise teacher salaries, but also create a voucher program where students can receive public funds to attend private school.
State Sen. Karen Mayne retires following cancer diagnosis
When was Karen Mayne re-elected? Why did Utah state senator Karen Mayne resign?
Ban on forced employee microchip implants initially passed by Senate
CHEYENNE — A bill that bans employers from requiring employees to have microchips implanted into their bodies passed the Wyoming Senate on first reading Tuesday. Senate File 72 was brought by Sen. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, and received a unanimous recommendation out of the House Labor, Health and Social Services Committee before it came to the Senate floor. It was carried forward Tuesday by a majority vote in the Senate Committee of the Whole, with brief debate preceding the vote. ...
KELOLAND TV
County-seat relocation bill cruises thru SD Senate
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — More voters in a county would have to sign a petition in order to hold an election about moving the county seat to a different community under legislation that cleared the South Dakota Senate on Tuesday. Senators voted 31-4 along party lines for SB-56 from...
Arkansas Senate bill restricting drag approved Thursday by committee
The Arkansas legislature took its first step to regulate drag performances in the state Thursday. Senate Bill 43 passed unanimously in committee. A senator on the committee said it will go before the full Senate for a vote as early as Monday.
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Trump 'Turns Around And Punches In The Face:' Ted Cruz On Why Republicans Are Hesitant To Criticize The Former President
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) shared his views on why it was difficult for members of the Republican Party to have an opposing view with former U.S. President Donald Trump in an interview at the 2022 Texas Tribune Festival, held in September. What Happened: Trump is a "unique" character, according to...
After confusion, Virginia senators advance bill for year-round daylight saving time
A state Senate committee advanced a proposal to move Virginia to year-round daylight saving time after senators revealed their confusion about the difference between it and standard time.
Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion
The Senate State Affairs Committee voted to introduce one of two abortion-related bills sponsored by Sen. Scott Herndon, R-Sagle, that would change Idaho’s legal definition of abortion in what Herndon said was an attempt to address concerns from medical professionals around ectopic pregnancies and other certain medical circumstances. Herndon’s bill to remove the rape and […] The post Idaho Senate committee advances bill that would change legal definition of abortion appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Bill to establish permanent daylight saving time defeated in Virginia Senate
(The Center Square) – After discussing the measure at length, lawmakers in the state Senate voted to kill a bill seeking to establish permanent Daylight Saving Time in Virginia. Following debate and discussion that at times prompted laughter in the chamber, lawmakers ultimately voted down Senate Bill 1017, which proposed ending the practice of changing the clocks twice a year, and would keep Virginia on daylight saving time. The bill’s...
Arizona Republicans Ditch Katie Hobbs' First State of the State Address
The new Democratic governor, however, received a standing ovation from Democrats when discussing the state's water crisis and more funds for public education.
Bill restricting transgender youth treatments passes House
After an emotional debate, the House of Representatives voted 58-14 in support of a bill that would put a moratorium on hormone treatments and ban gender affirmation surgeries for transgender youth.
Permanent Halloween date wins unanimous approval in committee
Halloween moved a mummy-step closer to moving off October 31 and having a permanent date to celebrate in Utah.
Washington could join Utah as strictest states for blood alcohol levels while driving
A new bill in the legislature would lower the limit from .08 to .05
South Dakota lawmaker introduces bill to ban drag shows using state money, resources
Months after a student organization hosted a drag show event on the South Dakota State University campus, a lawmaker is moving to prevent it from happening again.
Opinion: This law would make Utah the worst state for crime victims
Since 1994, Utah has protected victims in preliminary hearings. To protect victims for the trauma of replaying the worst moment of their lives, we should not enact SB87
WDBJ7.com
Senate Committee considers gun bills
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Gun rights advocates and supporters of gun control squared off Monday in Richmond. The Senate Judiciary Committee considered more than a dozen bills, including a ban on assault weapons, and two measures that received attention following recent gun violence here in Virginia. Sen. Jennifer Boysko (D-Fairfax)...
State Senator files bills on Oklahoma state parks operations
Sen. George Burns, R-Pollard, has filed three pieces of legislation related to Oklahoma's state parks and their operations.
Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee
Two bills that aim to reduce the time it takes for land use and certain construction project decisions to be made at the local level breezed through their first committee hearing Wednesday without significant opposition. They are among a slate of bills related to housing and construction planned for this session as Montana’s housing shortage […] The post Bills aimed at speeding up construction in Montana see little opposition in Senate committee appeared first on Daily Montanan.
SB43 heads to Senate floor; said to be ‘direct attack on trans and queer people’
A bill now headed to the Senate chamber for a vote looks to regulate drag performances in the state.
Comments / 1