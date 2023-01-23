Read full article on original website
Nebraska's leading economic indicator sees slight decline
Lincoln, Neb. (KPTM) — The Nebraska Leading Economic Indicator report, issued by the Bureau of Business Research, showed a slight decline in December. The report is overseen by UNL professor Eric Thompson, the chair of the UNL economics department. The indicator, designed to predict economic activity six months into...
Nebraska Governor Pillen appoints new public service commissioner
LINCOLN, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - Nebraska is getting a new public service commissioner and he's a familiar name in Omaha. Governor Jim Pillen announced today he's appointing Christian Mirch to the position. It was previously held by Crystal Rhoades. She was elected last fall to serve as the Douglas County Clerk...
NHA says Gov. Pillen's budget plan endangers Nebraska health care
(Omaha, Neb.) — When Governor Pillen gave his State of the State address he shared plans for his budget - a budget Nebraska's health care community says ignores medical needs in the state. “We feel that Governor Pillen's budget ignores the crisis that’s happening with health care and human...
Nebraska leaders react to Governor Pillen's State of the State Address
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Governor Jim Pillen addressed the Nebraska Legislature and dozens of onlookers with his State of the State Address Wednesday morning. Now Nebraska leaders are reacting to what he said. Nebraska health care and human service providers release a joint statement saying Pillen's budget "ignores the...
Why gas prices have been rising this past month
Omaha, Neb. — Filling up the gas tank now can be a little more pricey. Prices have been rising again at the pump in the Metro. As a Creighton University associate professor of economics explained, gas prices are determined by global forces. “This increase we have seen in the...
Nebraska Regional Poison Center offers carbon monoxide poisoning prevention tips
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - The Nebraska Regional Poison Center is now out with advice about how to stay safe from carbon monoxide poisoning. It comes as the winter months can be especially dangerous as people try to warm their homes. Prevention tips include having fuel-burning appliances inspected regularly. It would...
AAA Nebraska reminding everyone about importance of having emergency kit in your car
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - With temperatures set to take a plunge this weekend, AAA Nebraska is once again reminding everybody to put an emergency kit in your car if you don't already have one there. Items should include jumper cables, a spare tire and a tire jack and also plenty...
Health experts discuss the new COVID-19 variant, XBB 1.5
OMAHA, NEB. — A new highly contagious COVID-19 variant dubbed XBB 1.5 has doubled its presence here in the midwest. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, as of Jan.14, variant XBB 1.5 makes up 6% of cases with variant BQ 1.1 being the dominant one in the state making up 28% of cases.
Marijuana dispensary scams reportedly on the rise
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — With new recreational pot shops now open in Rhode Island and Connecticut, some Southern New Englanders want to give legal weed a try. Unfortunately, the Better Business Bureau said scammers are already capitalizing on the interest. The BBB said victims are attempting to purchase marijuana...
