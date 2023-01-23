ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MyStateline.com

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall helps save lives with the 27th ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall provides high quality vehicles and services to all their customers. Tracy Beyer and Joe K Luy are sharing about the importance of routine service and they’re talking about the 27th annual ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive. Lou Bachrodt is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for the blood drive and it is happening on Saturday February 11th from 8am-1pm at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. Walk-ins are of course welcome, but you can also make an appointment online at rrvbc.org or call (815) 965-8751.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched

Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon

Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
ROCKFORD, IL
Q985

WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?

Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. The garage was fully […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans

Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood

Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility.
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Michelle and Taminique blowing each other away for Game Day

We’ve got a double Game Day tonight and Taminique and Michelle battle it out with two games. First, we have a game where the objective is to blow a ping pong ball across multiple cups of water. The next game is knocking down towers of cups using just the air from a balloon. Check out who won!
MyStateline.com

Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured

Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL

