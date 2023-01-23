Read full article on original website
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall helps save lives with the 27th ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall provides high quality vehicles and services to all their customers. Tracy Beyer and Joe K Luy are sharing about the importance of routine service and they’re talking about the 27th annual ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive. Lou Bachrodt is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for the blood drive and it is happening on Saturday February 11th from 8am-1pm at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. Walk-ins are of course welcome, but you can also make an appointment online at rrvbc.org or call (815) 965-8751.
Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched
Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon
Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
Veterinarian shortage leads to pet owners having longer wait times for sick pets
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Longer wait times in animal hospitals may be forcing people to travel farther away just to get their sick pet checked out. Wait times at vet clinics keep increasing as veterinarians keep leaving the industry to retire, protect their mental health or take care of their families.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
MPD: Officers find beer cans under vehicle windshield, driver allegedly yelled threats
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison Police Department (MPD) officers arrested a man after he allegedly drove recklessly with beer cans found under his windshield. Officers conducted a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday near West Gilman Street and North Henry Street. Witnesses told police that the driver was yelling threats and driving recklessly.
Hey Rockford, Find Out How Close a Meth Lab is to You With This Interactive Map!
Want to know how close a Meth Lab is to your home, or even where you work? Check out this interactive "Find a Meth Lab" map! METHLABFINDER. Ever sat in your living room and thought, "man, I wonder how close by a meth lab is..." Probably not, but thankfully I've found a tool that can help you find one. Is there anything I can't do for you? Check this out...
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
WTF?! Did Illinois Man Steal A Walmart Register For His Home!?
Nostalgia is a powerful thing. It has the ability to transport us back in time to a simpler, more innocent era where things were just a little bit more fun. It's why so many of us love to collect and display nostalgic items in our homes, even if they're not something you'd ordinarily find in a modern home.
Rockford police identify wanted suspect in stealing of funeral home van with body inside
Rockford Police have identified Deon Howard, 23, as the man, who, they say, stole a van with a body in the back from a funeral home and then dumped the body and abandoned the van in Chicago.
2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. The garage was fully […]
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans
Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans.
Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood
Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility.
Some insurance companies won’t insure Kia and Hyundai due to frequent theft
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Major insurance companies State Farm and Progressive are refusing to insure certain model Kia and Hyundai cars after hackers exposed manufacturing flaws that make them easy to steal. Police said they have seen an increase in vehicle thefts and said Kia and Hyundai models seem to be the primary target of […]
Michelle and Taminique blowing each other away for Game Day
We’ve got a double Game Day tonight and Taminique and Michelle battle it out with two games. First, we have a game where the objective is to blow a ping pong ball across multiple cups of water. The next game is knocking down towers of cups using just the air from a balloon. Check out who won!
Rockford team 'Arctic Edge' to represent hometown in figure skating championships
The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it hosts the Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship.
Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured
Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday.
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
Careless smoking blamed for overnight Rockford house fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters were called to a home in the 300 block of Ogilby Road for a house fire late Sunday night. Officials reported the residents of the home called the fire department around 11:43 p.m. after smelling smoke while they were in the bedroom. The occupants could not find the source of […]
