Spooky! Is This The Most Haunted Park In Texas?
Texas definitely has some of the most beautiful parks that you’ll ever see in your whole life, and they're perfect for hiking and camping. You'll enjoy beautiful lakes and scenery, and just the outdoors in general, better than you ever could elsewhere, in my opinion. That said, Texas is...
Texas Is Experiencing A Referee Shortage For An Embarrassing Reason
Across Texas, high school athletes are experiencing irregular schedules. The problem? Too few referees are available to officiate games. There are plenty of Texans who love the game, be it football, baseball, basketball, etc., and know all the rules. So why isn't anyone stepping up to do it?. Sure, COVID-19...
Is the Old Wives Tale About Picking Bluebonnets in Texas True?
We are already starting to think about what we can do when spring rolls around. For some, a road trip will be on their list. As those road trippers traverse Texas, they will most likely come across a field of the state flower of Texas, the bluebonnet. For many, there has always been this tale of it being illegal to pick the flower. In short, it is not but there are some ways that enjoying our state flower could get you in trouble.
17 Texas Children Have Now Gone Missing In 2023
We are not even a whole month into the new year and an additional 17 children and young adults have gone missing in Texas. These children and young adults are someone's entire life. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is here to get the word out about these...
True or False? Driving Barefoot in Texas is Against the Law
Texas gets hot during the summer, and I know with my kids trying to round up shoes to go to the swimming pool or just someplace like granny's can be an unenviable task. But is driving barefoot in Dallas, Texas or anywhere across the Lone Star State actually against the law?
Texas’ First Waterless Slide Park Opening This Fall
Who said you need "water" to slide and have a good time? Pack the kids up and prepare for a fun road trip. There's a lot of stuff out there that's fun for kids to do but after checking this place out, it looks like its fun for the ENTIRE fan and you don't have to worry about getting "wet" as Texas's first indoor WATERLESS slide park is set to open up later on this year.
fishgame.com
Small TX Reservoir Produces Second 2023 Sharelunker
The second ShareLunker of the 2023 season was caught at Lake Nacogdoches by Jack York. This Legacy Class ShareLunker weighed in at 13.51 pounds. The first was caught a few days earlier on Lake O.H. Ivie and both catches are reflective of the momentum in Texas trophy bass fishing coming out of the 2022 season.
Texas Lawmakers May Eliminate STAAR Testing
A Texas state lawmaker filed a bill on Jan. 25 that would replace the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test in schools. State standardized testing is common in almost all states. In fact, Nebraska is the only state that does not mandate testing. But some advocates in Texas do not believe the STARR test is friendly for all students.
Another East Texas lSD is Going to the Four-Day School Week
This is the time of year when numerous area school boards meet to propose and approve the school calendar for the next year. Many times, the changes from year to year aren't too drastic. In 2015, the 84th Texas Legislature passed a bill converting the requirement for 180 days of...
conchovalleyhomepage.com
Forever Family: Zander
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Meet 14-year-old Zander. He’s a handsome boy with an amazing smile and a big loving heart. Zander loves being outdoors and listening to music and movies which help stimulate his brain. He does have special medical needs, requires a wheelchair and receives in-home education...
Ascension confirms layoffs in Texas
Ascension Seton is one of the Austin region's top employers with over 11,000 employees, according to the Austin Chamber of Commerce's May 2022 employee update.
The Truth About How Many Times You Can Marry In Texas
Someone told me once and it really stuck in my brain, that you can only get married five times in Texas. I'm sure it was in the course of a conversation with someone that had been married a few times. I just thought that was the gospel, and the truth...
New power plant being built to support the Texas grid
AUSTIN, Texas — The Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) will be building a new power plant to provide an additional 190 megawatts for the Texas power grid. The new plant, a peaker power plant, will be based in Central Texas and expected to be operational by 2025. Peaker power plants are used for a brief period of time and provide provide dispatchable power when demand for electricity is high. They have the ability to "ramp up and shut down in minutes," according to the release.
New segment of state-funded border wall raising safety concerns in tiny South Texas town
A second segment of state-funded border wall is being built by the State of Texas in the Rio Grande Valley as part of the governor's plan to combat illegal immigration, but local officials say they weren't consulted.
This Is Texas' Most Popular Breakfast Spot
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular breakfast spots in each state.
Lost Children—A Texas Tragedy
A riveting new book about foster care and adoption exposes just how the state lost six kids to out-of-state mothers who murdered them. We Were Once a Family opens with something alarming that a German tourist traveling the scenic Pacific Coast Highway spotted on the rocky shore on March 26, 2018: “a crumpled SUV flipped on its hood, with the vehicle’s undercarriage exposed.” The passengers were six Texas children whose adoptive mothers had blogged about “saving” foster kids, posted cute pictures on Facebook, then conspired to drive their brood off a cliff.
news4sanantonio.com
Electricians in demand in Texas, more people needed in the industry
Bulverde, TX- According to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, electrical work is a growing field, but the number of people entering the field is decreasing. In fact, electrician jobs are expected to grow by over 9% from 2020 to 2030. This is higher than the 7.7% growth rate projected for all occupations. This is having an impact on homeowners.
wbap.com
Up to 10 Inches of Snow Fell in Parts of Texas
Texas (WBAP/KLIF) – Parts of Texas got hit with a record-setting snow event. Amarillo and the Texas Panhandle got up to 10 inches of the white stuff. Residents in Denton county and parts of Tarrant County saw snow fall early in the evening with large, heavy flakes sticking to the ground.
4 East Texas School Districts Receive Grants for Electric School Buses
Love it or hate it, electric cars and trucks are becoming more and more common. I'm not saying we're ready to go 100 percent electric, but, for right now, they are a good compliment to the more reliable gas and diesel powered vehicles. So its no surprise that school buses would be the latest vehicles to have an all electric option available. Through some government grants, four East Texas school districts will be able to add some electric school buses to their fleet.
