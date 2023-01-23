ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, AL

Related
WHNT News 19

Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama

Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados

Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Eutaw, Greene County impacted by three tornadoes in under a year

EUTAW, Ala. — 2023 has already been an active year for severe weather in our area and it's only January. Leaders in the city of Eutaw and Greene County say they're in the process of cleaning up from their third tornado in the last year. The first on April 23, the second on November 29, and the third on January 12.
GREENE COUNTY, AL
WTOK-TV

FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
SUMTER COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
ALABAMA STATE
alreporter.com

DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes

The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
ALABAMA STATE
wbrc.com

UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online. This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WTOK-TV

Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, MS
CBS 42

Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported. Battles had been scheduled to stand trial Feb. […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL

