Strange Radar Blob Moves Across Alabama
Those of us that pay close attention to the radar, may have noticed something out of the ordinary on the radar Tuesday in Alabama. An area of what appeared to be rain or thunderstorms developed south of Demoplis and moved north across the state. However, what appeared to be rain on the radar, may not […]
wvtm13.com
More than 2000 applications submitted for FEMA assistance in Alabama after Jan. 12 tornados
Ala. — FEMA is offering assistance to storm victims in Coosa, Hale, Autauga, Elmore and Dallas counties. A FEMA spokesperson says well over 2000 applications have been submitted for assistance in Alabama after tornados devastated the state on January 12. Disaster Survivor Assistance teams are going door-to-door in affected areas assessing damage and offering applications for assistance.
wbrc.com
Akron Public Library becomes FEMA headquarters for Hale County storm survivors
HALE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The help continues in Hale County where a tornado struck Oak Village Road in Akron and another location in Greensboro. FEMA representatives accepted applications for assistance at the Akron Public Library to assist storm survivors from the tornado two weeks ago. This is more than...
wvtm13.com
Eutaw, Greene County impacted by three tornadoes in under a year
EUTAW, Ala. — 2023 has already been an active year for severe weather in our area and it's only January. Leaders in the city of Eutaw and Greene County say they're in the process of cleaning up from their third tornado in the last year. The first on April 23, the second on November 29, and the third on January 12.
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- Now
*This is a work of nonfiction based on factual information that can be found on the Alabama Law Enforcement Community Information Center's websiteas of January 26, 2023. Please be sure to check the Agency's website or any updates; permission given.
WTOK-TV
FIRST ALERT: Timing for Tuesday’s severe storms updated
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The National Weather Service in Jackson updated the timings for East Mississippi’s severe weather to 9 P.M. on Tuesday night through 3 A.M. Wednesday morning. The timing for Sumter and and Choctaw counties in Alabama is Midnight to 3 A.M. Tuesday into Wednesday. The biggest...
wbrc.com
Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
WSFA
Alabama DHR helps SNAP recipients affected by severe weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Human Resources program, Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, provides food assistance to lower income families monthly across the nation. After recent severe weather effecting multiple counties in Alabama, the program is extending their services. “We were able to secure a waiver from the...
alreporter.com
DHR offering SNAP Replacement benefits to seven counties following Jan. 12 tornadoes
The Alabama Department of Human Resources is replacing SNAP benefits for program participants in seven counties who experienced storm-related food losses on Jan. 12. Eligible SNAP recipients in Autauga, Chambers, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Hale and Tallapoosa counties can request replacement benefits by visiting their local DHR offices by Thursday, Feb. 2. A combined 45,489 SNAP recipients live in the seven affected counties.
New Cajun-Style Restaurant Coming To The Tuscaloosa Strip
If there's one thing people in Tuscaloosa love, it's food. Even better, is new restaurants in the city. Back in August of 2022, the Tuscaloosa Thread first reported a few new restaurants coming to Tuscaloosa. One of which were We Dat's Chicken and Shrimp was said to be eyeing a...
Dump Truck Pulls Power Lines Down, Hundreds Without Electricity Around Moundville Tuesday
Hundreds of residents in and near Moundville are without electricity Tuesday afternoon after a dump truck reportedly took down a pair of power poles in the area. "Cap" Ray Allen, the traffic reporter for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa, first reported the incident a few minutes before 12 p.m. Tuesday. Allen said...
Mississippi man reports black panther sighting. Mississippi officials say no confirmed sighting has been recorded in state.
Bobcats might be a common sighting in Mississippi, but black panthers are a rarity. The last reported black panther sighting in Mississippi came from a man in Washington, just north of Natchez, in 2019. The Brookhaven Daily Leader reports that Bogue Chitto resident Douglas McLin said he saw a black...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa Co. and Northport voters head to polls next month on proposed school property tax increase
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County voters have a decision to make next month - the decision whether to approve a property tax millage increase to give more money to county schools. Thursday night is the second of six public meetings on the proposal. At Tuscaloosa County High School,...
Tuscaloosa Staff Unsure If Law Now Allows Permit Holders to Carry Guns in Schools
City staff in Tuscaloosa will look to the state for clarity on its new permitless carry law over major questions about what it allows and how to enforce it, including uncertainty about whether some individuals are now allowed to carry firearms at schools. The concerns surfaced Monday afternoon at a...
wvtm13.com
3 more Alabama counties eligible for FEMA aid after tornadoes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — More Alabama counties are now eligible for federal help after last week’s storms and tornadoes. Emergency Management Agency Director Ernie Baggott said Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance in the designated disaster area will be extended beyond Autauga and Dallas counties to include Elmore, Coosa and Hale.
wbrc.com
UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online. This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary...
wvua23.com
Short chase ends in arrest for man wanted in Tuscaloosa County
A man who was already facing charges might be facing more after a short police chase this afternoon. Around 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, a Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to pull over a vehicle that belonged to a man wanted on a warrant related to his sex offender status.
WTOK-TV
Coroner: Search for Danny Hall over, found deceased
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler, the search for Danny Hall is over, he was found deceased around 5 P.M. Sunday night. Cobler confirmed to News 11 that Hall was found in a chair on a porch at a home on Alice Dr., not far from where the search began on Saturday night. There is no suspicion of foul play.
Charges dropped against woman in Alabama well body case
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported. Battles had been scheduled to stand trial Feb. […]
