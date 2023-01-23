Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in WisconsinLuay RahilAfton, WI
Rockford Police are asking for the public's help identifying suspect involved in a deadly robbery in Rockford, IllinoisLimitless Production Group LLCRockford, IL
Madison doctor opens Rockford Family Planning clinic in response to state law banning abortionsEdy ZooRockford, IL
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From RockfordTed RiversRockford, IL
Related
MyStateline.com
Find the trade that’s meant for you at Rockford Career College
Trades are an excellent option for people who want a career that’s hands-on. Corey Fulkerson, the Dean of Trades at Rockford Career College talks about the steps of becoming an electrical technician and the placement outlook in the field. He also talks about the type of positions the HVAC graduates are qualified for after graduation. O.L. Mackey, lead welding instructor lends his insight on the characteristics of a good welder and the skills RCC teaches that translate to on-the-job success. Find the trade that works for you at rockfordcareercollege.edu.
Rockford schools looking to hire more diverse male teachers
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools want to get more diverse inside its classrooms, and it wants to add more men to its roster of educators. To do that, the district is teaming up with a non-profit that works to accomplish that goal. District 205 is especially focused on high schools and K-5 classrooms. […]
rockrivercurrent.com
UW Health has renamed its clinic on Marchesano Drive in Rockford
ROCKFORD — UW Health has officially renamed its Riverwest Clinic to UW Health Marchesano Dr. Clinic. The name change is part of UW Health’s work to create consistency across facility names for the health system formerly known as SwedishAmerican to UW Health in Wisconsin. The name changes began in September 2021 with the main hospital on East State Street being renamed UW Health SwedishAmerican Hospital.
MyStateline.com
Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans
Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans. Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing …. Rockford organization celebrates one year of housing rehabilitation loans. Rockford team ‘Arctic Edge’ to represent hometown …. The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it...
MyStateline.com
Scott Dabson gets ready for Alpine Academy’s open house and National School Choice Week
It’s always great to have Scott Dabson from Alpine Academy come in and he’s ready to bring the fun. We’re playing pickleball and Scott is telling us about his upcoming open house for Alpine Academy. Their open house is this Saturday from 9:00am-11:00am at the Main Campus at 5001 Forest View Ave and from 12:00pm-2:00pm at the Resurrection Campus at 811 Locust St. This week is also National School Choice Week and Scott is a big believer in school choice and giving more freedom to cater to individual children’s individual needs. For more information, please visit alpineacademyofrockford.com.
MyStateline.com
Rockford team 'Arctic Edge' to represent hometown in figure skating championships
The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it hosts the Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship. Rockford team ‘Arctic Edge’ to represent hometown …. The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it hosts the Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship.
MyStateline.com
Rockford non-profit receives grant to help area children
A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities. Rockford non-profit receives grant to help area children. A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities. Synchronized ice skating tournament held in...
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. First, the governor stopped off at Forest City Church, at 1280 S. Alpine Road, to announce a $1.5 million project to resurface South Alpine Road this spring. “I’m proud to announce […]
MyStateline.com
Discover new skills at the new Rockford Public Library
It’s a common misconception that libraries are just for books, but the new Rockford Public Library is breaking down those misconceptions by reinventing what you can learn at the library. The new library will offer resources that can help people develop new skills. Bridget Finn, the marketing director for the Rockford Public Library is excited about impacting the local economy in a positive way. She says that there are so many courses and data bases that the library will offer to help people grow job skills with no risk. Anthony Scandroli from Scandroli Construction is proud that local and regional businesses have been able to pull off the construction of the library because it provides job opportunities and benefits the local economy.
nrgmediadixon.com
Due to Bad Behavior and Facility Damage, Nash Recreational Center in Oregon Invoking Rule Changes for Younger Patrons
Recent behavior and facility damage at Nash Recreation Center has driven staff to invoke changes to facility use procedures for younger patrons. Facility users between the ages of 3rd – 8th grade, without a parent, will no longer be able to access the facility if they are not attending a scheduled activity; the gym is closed for a previously scheduled activity, or if there is no open swim. The gym schedule is updated weekly and is available at https://oregonpark.org/facility-gymnasium-schedule/.
MyStateline.com
Chaney's free throws lift Auburn past East
Rakim Chaney made two free throws with four seconds to play lifting Auburn to a 54-53 win at Rockford East Wednesday night. Rakim Chaney made two free throws with four seconds to play lifting Auburn to a 54-53 win at Rockford East Wednesday night. Rockford team ‘Arctic Edge’ to represent...
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
MyStateline.com
Need office space? This new Rockford business has you covered
Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Need office space? This new Rockford business has …. Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before …. A Freeport man, identified as...
Channel 3000
Little John's suspending operations amid search for new space, additional funding
MADISON, Wis. -- Little John's is temporarily suspending the majority of the organization's operations as proprietor and chef David Heide and his team look for new ways to support the business. Heide said Monday that plans to move into a new location this year have fallen through. Meanwhile, the organization...
MyStateline.com
Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched
Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
nrgmediadixon.com
Dixon Police Increase Presence at Madison Elementary/Reagan Middle School Following Threat Made Against Student
On Tuesday January 24th at approximately 5:53 a.m., the Dixon Police Department received a telephone call from a concerned parent regarding a conversation that was overheard while on a school bus the prior day. The concerned parent indicated a student had stated that another student had told them “Hurt someone or I’m going to hurt you.” The Police Department says they were informed that this student, the one threatened, attends Madison Elementary School, 618 Division Street.
MyStateline.com
Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon
Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
rockrivercurrent.com
Rockford’s last locally owned camera store is for sale as owner Tom Brady plans to retire this spring
ROCKFORD — You shouldn’t be surprised if Tom Brady knows your name the moment you walk into Camera Craft for a second time. He might even know what camera you shoot with and what new gear is on your mind. Brady, who has owned the camera store he...
MyStateline.com
Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood
Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned …. Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Freeport man killed in...
MyStateline.com
Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high energy bills
The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their homes this winter, but there is help out there. Illinois residents can get help with shockingly high …. The current cold weather means that Illinois residents are paying a lot more to heat their...
Comments / 0