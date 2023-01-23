ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com

If you want to keep Dry January going check out Artale’s non-alcoholic wine

Artale Wine Company believes that you can be alcohol free and still be able to drink quality wine. Artale Wine Company has three new non-alcoholic sparkling wine, but they also have a collection of non-alcoholic spirits and beers. Artale offers a ‘First Friday’ wine tasting and you can catch the next one on February 3rd with all proceeds going to charity. You can visit Artale Wine Company at 6876 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford or visit their website at artaleandco.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Wine Wednesday: Bonny Doon Vineyard Le Cigare Orange

It’s not a Wednesday unless it’s Wine Wednesday brought to you by Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the Le Cigare Orange wine from Bonny Doon Vineyard. The orange cigare refers to the orange color you get from fermenting on white grape skins. The wine has a peach scent but is as rich as a red wine.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched

Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Country artist Frank Ray comes to Rockford

Country artist Frank Ray is literally on the road and he’s making a stop in Rockford at the BMO Center on February 10th. Frank is so excited to preform for a Rockford audience! He mentions that he has always been drawn to country music and knew that being a country singer would be his career.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Michelle and Taminique blowing each other away for Game Day

We’ve got a double Game Day tonight and Taminique and Michelle battle it out with two games. First, we have a game where the objective is to blow a ping pong ball across multiple cups of water. The next game is knocking down towers of cups using just the air from a balloon. Check out who won!
MyStateline.com

Growing the Rockford aviation workforce

A 2.6 million dollar grant to help bolster the Rockford aviation workforce. Helping create and maintain jobs. a 2.6 million dollar grant to help bolster the Rockford aviation workforce. Helping create and maintain jobs. Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before …. A Freeport man, identified as Thomas...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Need office space? This new Rockford business has you covered

Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Need office space? This new Rockford business has …. Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before …. A Freeport man, identified as...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Lighter snow accumulation Friday, then a decent chance Saturday

Quick moving snow showers will move in over the next few hours. Due to gusty winds, there will be periods of blowing/drifting snow & low visibility. Additional accumulation of 0.5-1.0″ is expected. There are still partially covered roads this morning from yesterday’s snow so be sure to continue to travel safe. Wind gusts are going to be between 25-35 mph Friday afternoon.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down

A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local …. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city. Freeport man...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon

Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured

Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, …. Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday. Illinois Democratic senators outraged over rifle …. Illinois Democratic...
CHICAGO, IL
MyStateline.com

Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood

Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned …. Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Freeport man killed in...
PEORIA, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home

Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning.
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford schools looking to hire more male teachers

Rockford Public Schools want to get more diverse inside its classrooms, and it wants to add more men to its roster of educators. Rockford schools looking to hire more male teachers. Rockford Public Schools want to get more diverse inside its classrooms, and it wants to add more men to...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
ROCKFORD, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy