If you want to keep Dry January going check out Artale’s non-alcoholic wine
Artale Wine Company believes that you can be alcohol free and still be able to drink quality wine. Artale Wine Company has three new non-alcoholic sparkling wine, but they also have a collection of non-alcoholic spirits and beers. Artale offers a ‘First Friday’ wine tasting and you can catch the next one on February 3rd with all proceeds going to charity. You can visit Artale Wine Company at 6876 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford or visit their website at artaleandco.com.
Wine Wednesday: Bonny Doon Vineyard Le Cigare Orange
It’s not a Wednesday unless it’s Wine Wednesday brought to you by Artale Wine Company and tonight we’re trying the Le Cigare Orange wine from Bonny Doon Vineyard. The orange cigare refers to the orange color you get from fermenting on white grape skins. The wine has a peach scent but is as rich as a red wine.
Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched
Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
Country artist Frank Ray comes to Rockford
Country artist Frank Ray is literally on the road and he’s making a stop in Rockford at the BMO Center on February 10th. Frank is so excited to preform for a Rockford audience! He mentions that he has always been drawn to country music and knew that being a country singer would be his career.
Michelle and Taminique blowing each other away for Game Day
We’ve got a double Game Day tonight and Taminique and Michelle battle it out with two games. First, we have a game where the objective is to blow a ping pong ball across multiple cups of water. The next game is knocking down towers of cups using just the air from a balloon. Check out who won!
Rockford team 'Arctic Edge' to represent hometown in figure skating championships
The BMO Center in downtown Rockford is a busy place this weekend as it hosts the Synchronized Skating Sectional Championship. Rockford team 'Arctic Edge' to represent hometown in figure skating championships
Growing the Rockford aviation workforce
A 2.6 million dollar grant to help bolster the Rockford aviation workforce. Helping create and maintain jobs.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
Need office space? This new Rockford business has you covered
Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space.
Lighter snow accumulation Friday, then a decent chance Saturday
Quick moving snow showers will move in over the next few hours. Due to gusty winds, there will be periods of blowing/drifting snow & low visibility. Additional accumulation of 0.5-1.0″ is expected. There are still partially covered roads this morning from yesterday’s snow so be sure to continue to travel safe. Wind gusts are going to be between 25-35 mph Friday afternoon.
2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down
A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt.
Pritzker visits Rockford to announce major local investments
Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker made two stops in Rockford on Thursday to announce funding for major projects in the city.
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon
Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
Fire spreads to multiple floors of Chicago high-rise, 1 dead, 8 injured
Firefighters battled a blaze that spread to multiple floors of a Chicago high-rise building on Wednesday.
Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood
Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility.
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning.
Rockford schools looking to hire more male teachers
Rockford Public Schools want to get more diverse inside its classrooms, and it wants to add more men to its roster of educators.
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: List of snow emergencies declared for the Rockford area
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — With several Winter Weather Advisories declared ahead of Saturday’s expected snowfall, municipalities across the Rockford region have declared snow emergencies, meaning parking ordinances are in effect. Temperatures will make it into the lower to mid-30s under mostly cloudy skies Friday afternoon. Overnight Friday, temperatures will drop into the lower teens. Snow […]
Identity of Deceased Man Stolen in Funeral Home Van is Revealed
A man who died of natural causes last Thursday (1/19) in a Rockford area hospital is finally going to be able to rest in peace following the theft of a funeral home van that he was inside of. According to a press release from the Winnebago County Coroner's office, last...
