TPCG Tree Board provides update on available trees for 17th Annual Tree Giveaway
The Terrebonne Parish Tree Board will celebrate its 17th Annual Tree Giveaway Saturday, January 28, 2023, beginning at 9 a.m. at the Main Branch Library in Houma, LA. This year’s tree giveaway celebration includes the distribution of 220 trees in 3-gallon containers and 1,000 seedlings. The giveaway will feature...
Wetlands Discovery Center scientists win Education Outreach Award
Congratulations to Samantha Hicks, Sarah Fontana, and Jonathan Foret of the Southern Louisiana Wetlands Discovery Center for being presented with the 2022 Education Outreach Award from the University Corporation for Atmospheric Research (UCAR)!. “The UCAR Award for Education Outreach is given to recognize significant influence or impact on scientific thought...
TPCG announced Nonprofit Grant Opportunity
Parish President Gordon E. Dove and the Terrebonne Parish Council have approved a portion of The American Rescue Plan funds to provide grants to nonprofits with finical hardships due to the pandemic. Has your nonprofit organization struggled because of the COVID-19 pandemic? TPCG has grants available for local nonprofit 501(c)...
Lafourche students’ artwork selected for Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest
Two Lafourche Parish students, Ava Naquin and Gracie St. Pierre, had pieces selected for the Louisiana School Board Association Art Contest in Baton Rouge for their artwork representing the State of Louisiana!. Ava Naquin, a 3rd grade student at W.S. Lafarge Elementary School submitted a colored pencil drawing of a...
Voisin brings Mardi Gras to life with 80 murals in Downtown Houma
Local muralist Kassie Voisin is bringing Mardi Gras cheer to Downtown Houma one window at a time!. Voisin is currently working on a full-time project to paint 80 Mardi Gras-themed windows in Downtown Houma in preparation for the carnival celebrations. “I am so lucky to get to do something I love, and connect with the community in this way,” said Voisin as she put finishing touches on her mural detailing Houma’s Mardi Gras parade schedule on the window of JL Salon. The Terrebonne Parish native has worked as a professional muralist in the Houma area for nine years, and she has been an artist since she graduated high school.
T. Baker Smith Donated $131K to Support Nicholls Geomatics Program
Nicholls received $131,000 from T. Baker Smith, LLC to support its Geomatics program. With this donation, the College of Sciences and Technology hopes to hire a full-time assistant or associate professor for spring 2023 and two adjunct professors for fall 2023. “T. Baker Smith has been a great supporter of...
Terrebonne General hosts ribbon cutting for Multispecialty Clinic in Gray
Terrebonne General Health System hosted a ribbon cutting this morning for their Multispecialty Clinic in Gray. The clinic is located at 115 Eureka Drive, and offers primary care that includes internal medicine and specialty care, such as pulmonology and endocrinology. Phyllis Peoples, president and CEO of Terrebonne General, explained the...
Krewe of Aphrodite Children’s Mini Parade returns
The Krewe of Aphrodite and Cannata’s Family Market invites kids 12 and under to join them on Saturday, January 28th at 11:00 am for their Children’s Mini Parade!. “This is the first time we have been able to hold this event in almost four years,” said float captain and 18-year-long Krewe member Jamie Messina. “It was such a tradition for so long and we are very excited to bring it back. It is special that this is happening on our 40th anniversary year as well!”
Franklin residents concerned with rising violence
ST. MARY PARISH, LA (KLFY)— When Franklin police responded to a call of shots fired earlier this week in the area of Iberia and James Street, one hour later, they responded to another on nearby Maple Street. There were no injuries reported, however residents and city officials say they are concerned about growing violence in […]
Morrison Terrebonne celebrates 100th year in business in 2023
Houma-based lumber yard and hardware store Morrison Terrebonne is celebrating its centennial this year 2023. Morrison Terrebonne has been a staple of the community for a century, with a very unique local origin. “Morrison Terrebonne actually started as two different companies before it became what it is today,” said company President Doug Gregory. “Morrison Home Center was founded in 1923, and just a few years later in 1937, another store Terrebonne Lumber opened up as a competing business. It wasn’t until the early 1990’s when big box hardware stores came to Houma that everything changed.”
Weekend Roundup: Here’s what’s happening January 27-28
Firewater Fais Do-Do | January 27 | 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | Bayou Terrebonne Distillers- Lift your spirits with us to the musical stylings of Nic Matherne, performing live at Bayou Terrebonne Distillers. No cover!. 17th Annual Tree Giveaway | January 28 | 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m....
Jambalaya Writers’ Conference returns in March
The Terrebonne Parish Library will host the 18th annual Jambalaya Writers’ Conference on Saturday, March 4, 2023 from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Main Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma. No registration required. This event is free of charge and open to the public. The guest speaker will...
Nicholls to host Inaugural High School Writing Contest
Nicholls State University is high school calling creatives minds to participate in the Inaugural High School Writing Contest! The Nicholls State University Department of English, Modern Languages, and Cultural Studies invites submissions of creative and scholarly works related to folklore and the supernatural in any and all genres. Any creative retelling or original study of folklore, Louisiana-based or otherwise, is welcome.
“Swamped” co-authored by Houma natives ranks number one on Amazon!
Bayou Black native and author Ken Wells recently released his sixth novel “Swamped” co-authored by his niece, and Houma native Hillary Wells. The book has quickly risen to the top of the Amazon chart, and is ranked as number one on Amazon’s New Releases in Teen & Young Adult Country Life eBooks!
This Is The Biggest Snowfall Ever Recorded In Louisiana
24/7 Wall St. looked at NOAA data to gather a list of the biggest snowfall in each state.
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish Schools dismissing early on Tuesday due to weather
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish School District announced that they would dismiss school early on Tuesday due to the weather and the risk of high winds. The first dismissal for high school and junior highs will begin at 1:45 p.m. Students who drive will be dismissed at 1:45 p.m.
Terrebonne Parish schools cancel after-school activities for today
Superintendent Bubba Orgeron has asked all Terrebonne Parish Schools to cancel all after-school activities scheduled for Tuesday, January 24, 2023, due to an extreme weather threat. This includes tutoring, athletic events, and after care events, etc. Please check with your school for further details and questions.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish announces closures as severe weather approaches
Jefferson Parish said Tuesday that its libraries, Head Start centers, trash drop-off sites, parks and playgrounds will close at 2 p.m. because of the possibility of severe weather. The National Weather Service has issued an enhanced risk of severe weather this evening into early Wednesday morning as a cold front...
Pauline Marie Aycock Guidry
Pauline Marie Aycock Guidry, age 86, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023. She was a longtime resident of Houma and a current resident of Sugar Land, Texas. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at St. Francis de Sales on Saturday, January 28, 2023, with visitation beginning at 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. Rosary and eulogy will precede Mass. Burial will follow in St. Francis Cemetery No. 2.
Lafourche Booking Log - January 24, 2023
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on January 23, 2023.
