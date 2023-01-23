Read full article on original website
actionnews5.com
MSCS cancels all after-school activities for Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools are canceling all after-school activities for Friday, January 27. The decision was made in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, and the city’s decision to release the video Friday. The cancelations also include YCare and athletic events. The Family Wellness Centers...
WBBJ
Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
actionnews5.com
Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to all-virtual for Friday
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In anticipation of the release of the Tyre Nichols video footage tomorrow and its impact upon the Memphis and Mid-South community, Southwest will pivot to 100% virtual classes, events and business operations on Friday, Jan. 27, only. Southwest normally operates virtually on Fridays with the exception...
Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
actionnews5.com
Collierville students soar in their new aviation program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program. The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021. Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program. There...
Memphis students share feelings with city leaders about Tyre Nichols’ death
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The impacts of police violence and brutality may not be a lesson you think is typically taught in middle school. But after the death of Tyre Nichols, one Memphis teacher said her students spent the day learning about what happened and writing letters about how they were feeling.
actionnews5.com
Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 January
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. We learn the best reasons and ways to give back to your community and how to spot the need. Davina Jones | Executive Director of Couture Cares | IG: @couturecarestn. Paying it forward never looked so good. See...
actionnews5.com
Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, his coworkers at FedEx, and members of the Memphis community gathered at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police. At Tobey Skatepark, dozens gathered with lit...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Zoo announces spring hiring blitz
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add more than 150 new team members for the upcoming spring season. The zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the zoo’s mission of creating adventures and saving wildlife. The hiring blitz...
actionnews5.com
Shelby County Commission appoints Representative-elect Justin J. Pearson to District 86 seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - District 86 has a new state representative, following the death of a long-time Memphis leader Dr. Barbara Cooper. Following Tuesday’s special election, Justin J. Pearson becomes one of the youngest state representatives in 26 years. The community activist turned state leader says he will follow...
actionnews5.com
Blues musicians make their way to compete in the 38th annual International Blues Challenge
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Blues musicians from across the world descended on Beale Street this week for the 38th annual International Blues Challenge. DedFoot Duo is just one of those bands that came from Lansing, Michigan. The band, who won the Mid-Michigan qualifier said they’re honored to be performing at the birthplace of blues for the first time.
actionnews5.com
SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
Tennessee Tribune
Trailblazing Pharmacist’s ‘Incredible Life and Legacy’ Spanned 65 Years
MEMPHIS, TN – He was a “Pill-er of the Community,” one of several slogans Dr. Charles A. Champion used to promote Champion’s Pharmacy & Herb Store in the Whitehaven community. A longtime independent pharmacist, Dr. Champion was widely known for dispensing both traditional drugs and herbal...
actionnews5.com
Justin Pearson wins as successor to late Rep. Barbara Cooper for District 86 seat
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Justin J. Pearson has won the seat of state house representative for District 86 following the death of Representative Barbara Cooper, who died days before the 2022 Midterms. In a special election held Tuesday, Pearson won by 716 votes. Candidate Julian T. Bolton followed with 192.
actionnews5.com
5 Star Stories: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of Memphis music now has a new state-of-the-art facility to inspire students on their musical journeys. In this 5 Star Story about the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, we’re going inside the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
WLBT
Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus
OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
actionnews5.com
Funeral arrangements announced for Germantown church member killed in Texas plane crash
GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (WMC) - Funeral arrangements have been made for Tyler Patterson, a member of Harvest Church killed in the fatal Jan. 17 plane crash near Yoakum, Texas. Patterson was among four killed in the crash. Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan is the sole survivor. At last check, he is...
lakelandcurrents.com
BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight
On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
actionnews5.com
Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report has been released on the plane crash that killed four members of the congregation of Harvest Germantown. On Jan. 17, at about 10:39 a.m., a Piper PA-46-350P JetProp DLX airplane, N963MA, sustained damage when it was involved in an accident near Yoakum, Texas, according to the report.
localmemphis.com
Former sheriff captain calls for an end to Memphis Police SCORPION Squads
Bernie Cobb served in the Shelby County Sheriff's Department. Now, he's calling for an end to the SCORPION Squads and similar units.
