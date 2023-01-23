ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

MSCS cancels all after-school activities for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis-Shelby County Schools are canceling all after-school activities for Friday, January 27. The decision was made in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death, and the city’s decision to release the video Friday. The cancelations also include YCare and athletic events. The Family Wellness Centers...
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

Local schools cancel travel to Shelby County

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System is postponing all activities in Shelby County until further notice. In a letter to JMCSS staff and family on Friday, the school system says the decision is related to the Memphis Police Department’s investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Southwest Tennessee Community College moves to all-virtual for Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In anticipation of the release of the Tyre Nichols video footage tomorrow and its impact upon the Memphis and Mid-South community, Southwest will pivot to 100% virtual classes, events and business operations on Friday, Jan. 27, only. Southwest normally operates virtually on Fridays with the exception...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Friend gives back to dedicated teacher hit by hard times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis educator loves her students. However, some recent events outside the classroom are making life quite challenging. The students at Leadership Prep Charter School are busy learning. They have bright minds, good attitudes, and caring teachers. But one teacher has been struggling. Our playmaker Jamar Wright shared the situation with us. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Collierville students soar in their new aviation program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Collierville Schools take new heights with the district’s new aviation flight program. The program is possible due to a $2 million grant awarded by the Tennessee Department of Education in 2021. Middle and high school students are eligible to take classes in the program. There...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
actionnews5.com

Bluff City Life: Tues., 24 January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:. We learn the best reasons and ways to give back to your community and how to spot the need. Davina Jones | Executive Director of Couture Cares | IG: @couturecarestn. Paying it forward never looked so good. See...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Community holds vigil for Tyre Nichols at Tobey Skatepark

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Tyre Nichols, his coworkers at FedEx, and members of the Memphis community gathered at Tobey Skatepark Thursday night to celebrate the life of the fallen 29-year-old after he was killed in an altercation with Memphis police. At Tobey Skatepark, dozens gathered with lit...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis Zoo announces spring hiring blitz

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoological Society has announced plans to add more than 150 new team members for the upcoming spring season. The zoo is looking for passionate individuals who are customer-service oriented and dedicated to the zoo’s mission of creating adventures and saving wildlife. The hiring blitz...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

SCORPION Unit inactive, Memphis mayor says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland says that the Memphis Police Department’s SCORPION Unit has been inactive since the death of Tyre Nichols, according to a statement issued Friday afternoon. Formed in 2021, the SCORPION Unit is a 50-officer unit that was created to address violent crimes...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

5 Star Stories: Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The future of Memphis music now has a new state-of-the-art facility to inspire students on their musical journeys. In this 5 Star Story about the people, places, and things that make us proud to call the Mid-South home, we’re going inside the Scheidt Family Performing Arts Center at the University of Memphis.
MEMPHIS, TN
WLBT

Visitor dies at Memphis hospital after crash on Ole Miss campus

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - The Ole Miss Police Department continues to investigate a wreck that resulted in a death. According to a university statement, the one-vehicle incident happened on Jan. 13. A location was not provided. A student was involved and a campus visitor was severely injured, per the statement....
MEMPHIS, TN
lakelandcurrents.com

BOC Calls Special Called Meeting For Tonight

On the agenda for the special called meeting by the Board of Commissioners (BOC) this evening includes a discussion for a Shelby County Sheriff substation or command center located in Lakeland. Over 10 years ago the option to have a substation off Highway 64 was presented to the city but leadership at that time decided against it. One of the reasons given at the time for turning down the SCSO substation was the sound of sirens leaving the station.
LAKELAND, TN
actionnews5.com

Preliminary report released on Texas plane crash that killed 4, injured 1

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A report has been released on the plane crash that killed four members of the congregation of Harvest Germantown. On Jan. 17, at about 10:39 a.m., a Piper PA-46-350P JetProp DLX airplane, N963MA, sustained damage when it was involved in an accident near Yoakum, Texas, according to the report.
YOAKUM, TX

