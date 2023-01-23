Read full article on original website
If you want to keep Dry January going check out Artale’s non-alcoholic wine
Artale Wine Company believes that you can be alcohol free and still be able to drink quality wine. Artale Wine Company has three new non-alcoholic sparkling wine, but they also have a collection of non-alcoholic spirits and beers. Artale offers a ‘First Friday’ wine tasting and you can catch the next one on February 3rd with all proceeds going to charity. You can visit Artale Wine Company at 6876 Spring Creek Rd in Rockford or visit their website at artaleandco.com.
Get your phones ready for the 25th Rockford Rescue Mission Telethon
Tomorrow is the 25th Telethon for the Rockford Rescue Mission “Evening for Hope” and they are ready to make this year the best one yet. Rockford Rescue Mission states that they “shares hope and help in Jesus’ name to move people from homelessness and despair toward personal and spiritual wholeness.” Abby Finley expresses how life changing people’s donations are whether it is from money, items, or time. Rockford Rescue Mission has a life recovery program, a work center, and is a primary provider for homeless people in Rockford. They have raised $2.7 million in the 25-year history of the telethon and have a goal of $120,000 this year. Donations are open now and there are various ways to donate. You can donate on PayPal, calling in, or donating on their website rockfordrescuemission.org. Make sure to tune in to the “Evening for Hope” telethon tomorrow night from 7:00-9:00pm on WTVO or Facebook live.
Frank Jewelers is gearing up for the Super Proposal
Gary Fontana, owner of Frank Jewelers is thrilled to be the sponsor of the Super Proposal and he’s definitely ready to help someone propose to the love of their life in the ultimate way. Frank Jewelers strives to provide amazing quality jewelry for all of life’s special moments and Gary is showing the most popular rings they have to offer. Nowadays there are so many options for ring styles opposed to decades before. From floral, vintage, nova, and more Frank Jewelers really is the bridal destination. Frank Jewelers is located at 19 E Stephenson St in Freeport, or you can visit their website at frankjewelers.com or give them a call at (815) 235-3169.
Link Card Phishing Scam 1.26.23
From Illinois Department of Human Services on January 26, 2023:. “Illinois Link card customers and non-customers are reporting that they have received phishing texts to their cell phones that state, “Your Link card is blocked” with a phone number to call. If you received this text, do not call the phone number and do not provide your Link card number and/or PIN to anyone. If you did provide your information, please change your PIN right away and request a new Link card by calling the Illinois Link Helpline at 1-800-678-LINK. If you need a replacement card right away, go to your local IDHS office.
World Famous Oscar Mayer Wienermobile Returns to Rockford This Weekend
The iconic vehicle shaped like a hot dog on a bun, called the "Wienermobile", used to promote Oscar Mayer products in the United States is coming to Rockford. I grew up in Madison, Wisconsin just a few miles from, the now-defunct, Oscar Mayer meat processing plant. This catch little Oscar Meyer wiener song has been around my entire life. I was one of the catchiest jingles on TV. Plus, their hotdogs were a pretty regular part of my summertime childhood diet.
Discover new skills at the new Rockford Public Library
It’s a common misconception that libraries are just for books, but the new Rockford Public Library is breaking down those misconceptions by reinventing what you can learn at the library. The new library will offer resources that can help people develop new skills. Bridget Finn, the marketing director for the Rockford Public Library is excited about impacting the local economy in a positive way. She says that there are so many courses and data bases that the library will offer to help people grow job skills with no risk. Anthony Scandroli from Scandroli Construction is proud that local and regional businesses have been able to pull off the construction of the library because it provides job opportunities and benefits the local economy.
Country artist Frank Ray comes to Rockford
Country artist Frank Ray is literally on the road and he’s making a stop in Rockford at the BMO Center on February 10th. Frank is so excited to preform for a Rockford audience! He mentions that he has always been drawn to country music and knew that being a country singer would be his career.
‘Go Fund Me’ Set up For Rockford’s 15th & Chris After Devastating Fire
After a devastating fire destroyed Rockford's "15 & Chris" Burgers, on 15th Ave...The outpouring of love and community support has come in droves! Not only are Rockford folks a big fan of the food, but apparently LOVE Chris (James "Boogie" Purifoy) as well. A Go Fund Me has been set up to help with mounting costs, after the fire.
One local historic building set to receive renovations
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After more than a century, the historic Mott Brothers building that now houses Comprehensive Community Solutions (CCS), a local nonprofit, will receive a much needed facelift. “It’s a great opportunity for us to enhance the work that we do here and it’s like a dream come...
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall helps save lives with the 27th ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive
Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall provides high quality vehicles and services to all their customers. Tracy Beyer and Joe K Luy are sharing about the importance of routine service and they’re talking about the 27th annual ‘Straight from the Heart’ blood drive. Lou Bachrodt is teaming up with the Rock River Valley Blood Center for the blood drive and it is happening on Saturday February 11th from 8am-1pm at the Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall. Walk-ins are of course welcome, but you can also make an appointment online at rrvbc.org or call (815) 965-8751.
Need office space? This new Rockford business has you covered
Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Need office space? This new Rockford business has …. Downtown Rockford has a new option for those looking for some office space. Freeport man killed in fatal crash 12 hours before …. A Freeport man, identified as...
Rockford man arrested for burglarizing a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have arrested Ryan Olsen, 44, on burglary charges after he allegedly broke into a home in the 2100 block of S. 4th Street around midnight Thursday morning. According to police, officers were alerted to a “suspicious person” near the residence and found Olsen in the alley. Police said he […]
Deputies to patrol Temporary Hard Rock Casino for at least another year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office agrees to keep up its patrol efforts at the Hard Rock Casino in Rockford for at least another year. This comes on the heels of a shooting in the parking lot last May that ended with one person dead. Since...
2 cars destroyed as Rockford garage burns down
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 4-car garage went up in flames early Thursday morning, destroying two cars and burning another. Luckily, no one was hurt. According to the Rockford Fire Department, the fire happened in a detached garage behind a duplex in the 1500 block of 16th Avenue around 1:40 a.m. The garage was fully […]
Look better and feel better with Waxed N Snatched
Waxed N Snatched is the place to be if you’re wanting to look better and feel better. Amanda McFarland, owner of Waxed N Snatched started her business in October and provides services like waxing, body contouring, and lash extensions. They are open Monday-Friday from 4:00-8:00pm and Saturday from 8:00am-1:00pm. You can visit them at 11118 N 2nd St Machesney Park.
Man charged in theft of Rockford funeral van, body
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police have issued a warrant for the arrest of Deon Howard, 23, the suspect in the theft of a funeral home van that still had a body inside. According to police, Howard stole the van from outside the Collins & Stone Funeral Home, 128 S. 5th Street, on Saturday. The […]
Rockford non-profit receives grant to help area children
A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities. Rockford non-profit receives grant to help area children. A local non-profit that works with youth has landed a grant that will help it expand its facilities. Synchronized ice skating tournament held in...
Family reacts after relative’s body stolen from Rockford funeral home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Curtis Brown’s family members are now working to bring his body back to Mississippi. Cindy Howard, Brown’s mother, said she is upset that she did not know that his body had been stolen from a Rockford funeral home until days later. Now, the family said the situation is only adding to […]
Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned Parenthood
Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Police: Peoria man arrested for setting fire to Planned …. Peoria Police said that they have arrested a man who allegedly set fire to a Planned Parenthood facility. Freeport man killed in...
