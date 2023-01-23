ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Maxx Crosby dominates pickup basketball game in viral video

Maxx Crosby’s football season may be over, but his basketball season is just getting started. The Raiders defensive end Crosby showed up to a pickup basketball run in Las Vegas this week and wreaked havoc. In a video that went viral (posted by Instagram user “blumevisualz”), Crosby was getting smooth contested buckets over defenders and... The post Raiders’ Maxx Crosby dominates pickup basketball game in viral video appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Yardbarker

Daryl Morey blames 'shameless Boston media' for Joel Embiid All-Star starter snub

Despite posting MVP-caliber numbers, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid failed to receive enough votes to be a starter in February's All-Star Game. In true Philly fashion, Daryl Morey, the Sixers president of basketball operations, took to the radio airwaves, appearing on "The Anthony Gargano Show" on 97.5 The Fanatic, where he revealed the scapegoat, Boston.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

