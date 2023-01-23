ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

Shelby County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state

SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for Shelby County: They have the lowest unemployment rate in Alabama. So we wanted to know what leaders are doing to keep it so low. 58 Inc. is Shelby County’s economic development corporation, and the folks there say it’s all about job growth and diversity.
Residents taking Moody landfill fire concerns to state capitol next week

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People living near the landfill fire in Moody are calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. They plan to take their concerns to the state capitol next week. Organizers want Governor Kay Ivey to hold the Alabama Department of Environmental Management accountable...
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’

State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
University of Alabama hosts MLK event on campus Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will host an event Thursday night that pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. This will be different from any past Dr. King related events organized by the university. It begins January 26th at 7 p.m. at the Moody Music Building at the University of Alabama.
First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away. West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions. This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday...
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online. This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary...
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model

Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
