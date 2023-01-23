Read full article on original website
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Do You Have Any Chickens? 2 Reasons I Need Chickens Now, Share Your ThoughtsThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023The World Around Jae and BeyondBirmingham, AL
Calera to Welcome First of Its Kind: The Comfort Inn & Suites HotelBryan DijkhuizenCalera, AL
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest InvolvingThe World Around Jae and BeyondHoover, AL
wbrc.com
$25 million is available in Jefferson County for those needing rental assistance
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s new help for people in Jefferson County struggling to pay their rent and utilities. The Alabama Housing Finance Authority and Jefferson County are teaming up to offer millions of dollars to our neighbors who need it most. An additional $25 million in Emergency...
wbrc.com
Shelby County has the lowest unemployment rate in the state
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Great news for Shelby County: They have the lowest unemployment rate in Alabama. So we wanted to know what leaders are doing to keep it so low. 58 Inc. is Shelby County’s economic development corporation, and the folks there say it’s all about job growth and diversity.
wbrc.com
Residents taking Moody landfill fire concerns to state capitol next week
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - People living near the landfill fire in Moody are calling for change when it comes to environmental protection in Alabama. They plan to take their concerns to the state capitol next week. Organizers want Governor Kay Ivey to hold the Alabama Department of Environmental Management accountable...
wbrc.com
Thousands of jobs available in Birmingham: how you can apply
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now is a great time to get a job in Birmingham and recruiters in the city said they have lots of jobs open, ranging in skill level and industry. Birmingham business leaders say they’re creating forward thinking positions and offering more of what people want in a job in 2023.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Water Works appears to be victim of financial fraud
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Water Works Board appears to have been the victim of financial fraud after someone was able to alter a check from the utility and divert almost $130,000. According to a police report and check copy provided by the BWWB, the $129,393.60 check was issued...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County School leaders say loss of Mortimer Jordan teacher is ‘heartbreaking’
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Educators are sharing more on teacher Mark Ridgeway, after he passed away in a school bus accident earlier this week. School board leaders opened the Board of Education meeting by touching on the tragedies they have experienced over the last few months in Jefferson County Schools. The tragic bus incident is the latest example. Ridgeway died during a morning bus check earlier this week.
birminghamtimes.com
Jefferson County (AL) Sheriff: New Mental Health Care Center a ‘Game Changer’
State and local leaders on Tuesday cut the ribbon at the Craig Crisis Care Center in Birmingham which will offer assistance for mental health and substance use disorders. The center will be open 24/7 year-round and features 32 temporary observation beds and 16 extended observation beds. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department, 240 people are taken to jails in the County every month for mental illness or substance use.
wbrc.com
Free legal assistance available for Jan. 12 storm victims
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some storm victims can now get free legal assistance following the January 12th tornado outbreak. There are now eight Alabama counties eligible for FEMA assistance: Greene, Sumter, Tallapoosa, Autauga, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore and Hale counties. Those living in these counties can apply for financial help but the process can be pretty confusing. That’s why Alabama attorneys are standing by to help people who may need it.
wbrc.com
University of Alabama hosts MLK event on campus Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama will host an event Thursday night that pays tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Junior. This will be different from any past Dr. King related events organized by the university. It begins January 26th at 7 p.m. at the Moody Music Building at the University of Alabama.
wbrc.com
First Black Belt Hiring Event of 2023 happening in Aliceville
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - West Alabama’s first big hiring event of 2023 is now just one day away. West Alabama Works has partnered with the City of Aliceville to help companies looking to hire the best people possible for many unfilled positions. This Black Belt Hiring event happens Thursday...
wbrc.com
Mashonda Taylor appointed to Birmingham Water Works Board
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has appointed Mashonda Taylor to the Birmingham Water Works Board. The appointment is effective immediately and her term expires on December 31, 2024. Taylor serves as executive director of Woodlawn United. She is a member of multiple boards including the Birmingham Civil...
For second time, judge orders Children’s of Alabama to hand over info in child’s wrongful death case
A trial in the case has tentatively been set for later this year.
wbrc.com
UA to host 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama, together with a statewide advisory committee, is presenting the 15th Annual Southeast Regional ADHD Conference Jan. 26-27 at the Bryant Conference Center in Tuscaloosa. Attendees will also have the option to attend the conference online. This conference will bring together a multi-disciplinary...
uab.edu
DPT student wins 2022 SAHPD Student Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Award
Kiara Thompson, a third-year student in the UAB Doctor of Physical Therapy program was awarded the 2022 SAHPD Student Leadership in Diversity, Inclusion, and Equity Award from the Southern Association of Health Professions Deans at Academic Health Centers. The SAHPD award recognizes students pursuing a degree in a health science...
wbrc.com
It’s official: Graymont Avenue in Birmingham will be repaved
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you plan on going to the Magic City Classic, the ride in will be smoother in the years ahead. Graymont Avenue will soon be repaved in its entirety. It won’t cost the city a dime - all the funding will stem from ALDOT’s Rebuild Alabama...
wbrc.com
Tuscaloosa County Sheriff troubled by gun permit repeal
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders are discussing whether they should get the Attorney General’s opinion on the new permitless carry law. Some law enforcement officers have concerns the law could lead to more guns on the streets. Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy tells me there are...
wbrc.com
B’ham housing authority to open housing choice voucher waiting list
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in years, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District is opening a waiting list for affordable housing assistance for people with disabilities. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist people or families who qualify and or have a qualifying household member...
wbrc.com
Lawsuit alleges 11-year-old injured from abuse at Birmingham youth residential facility
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Jefferson County against Alabama Clinical Schools; Universal Health Services (UHS); the Alabama Clinical Schools’ Director of Residential Services that alleges an 11-year-old boy was injured multiple times due to physical abuse by facility employees. The following information was...
Bham Now
32 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Jan. 27-29
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 32 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Ashley Lewis at 205-907-7622 or...
birminghamtimes.com
Alexis Vance: Birmingham Native Excels as Autism Advocate, Scholar, Model
Inspired by her younger brother who has non-verbal autism and her desire to better communicate with him, Alexis Vance, a Birmingham native has devoted her studies and career to advocate for awareness, communication, and self-expression among people with autism. Vance, 28, a Birmingham native and a graduate of the Alabama...
