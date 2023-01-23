Read full article on original website
Watch New Bedford’s Landmark ‘Cigarette’ Smokestack Come Down in Implosion
NEW BEDFORD — Three...two...one...liftoff! Or, more accurately, crashdown?. That's what New Bedford residents saw on the waterfront on Friday morning, as the city's landmark 'cigarette' smokestack came down in a scheduled implosion. Mayor Jon Mitchell posted a video of the well-known tower falling as part of the demolition of...
Boston Native Jennifer Coolidge Named Harvard’s Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year
Whether you are a fan of White Lotus or have watched the movie Legally Blonde hundreds of times like I have, chances are you love Jennifer Coolidge. It turns out Harvard University agrees as they have named the Massachusetts native the Hasty Pudding Woman of the Year. Harvard’s Hasty Pudding...
New Bedford Ward 3 Voters Choose Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral
NEW BEDFORD (WBSM) — Voters of New Bedford’s Ward 3 have chosen Shawn Oliver and Carmen Amaral as their top two candidates in Tuesday's preliminary election for city councilor. The two candidates received the most votes in a race featuring five other candidates and 686 total ballots cast....
Heroux Pitches Second Option for New Bedford’s Ash Street Jail Closure
Just over one week after Bristol County Sheriff Paul Heroux announced on WBSM's SouthCoast Tonight that he had a plan to close the controversial Ash Street Jail, he hosted Massachusetts lawmakers for a tour of the 135-year-old jail and the facilities on the main campus in Dartmouth. The first Ash...
New Bedford Starbucks on Coggeshall Street Is Officially Open
New Bedford has every reason to celebrate as the Coggeshall Street Starbucks has officially opened its doors. On Jan. 27, at exactly 11 a.m., Starbucks opened for business for the first time. The popular coffee shop will remain open until 8 p.m. Starting on day two, it will open at 4:30 a.m.
New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill
New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
Middleboro Is Getting Some Serious BBQ With New Sarcastic Swine Spot
Get ready to go hog wild, as one of Southeastern Massachusetts’ favorite BBQ restaurants is expanding to a second location. Abington’s Sarcastic Swine Restaurant & Catering is opening a satellite location in South Middleboro. The new Sarcastic Swine BBQ South will be located inside of the Capeway Convenience...
The First Openly Gay Member of Congress Was From Massachusetts
The first openly gay member of the Congress of the United States was from Massachusetts – and it wasn't Barney Frank. The first openly gay member of Congress was Rep. Gerry Eastman Studds, a Democrat. Studds was born in Mineola, Nassau County, New York, on May 12, 1937. According...
Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation
FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
Three SE Massachusetts Men Arrested in Connection to Massive Fraud Scheme
Three men from southeastern Massachusetts have been arrested along with four others in connection to a multi-million dollar federal COVID funding fraud scheme — with one South Easton man accused of buying a Rolls Royce and French bulldogs with the funds. The seven people allegedly involved in the multi-state...
Sunrise Bakery For Sale After 42 Years in New Bedford, Dartmouth
It's a bittersweet announcement. The SouthCoast's beloved Sunrise Bakery and Coffee Shop is for sale after 43 years in business. Manny Amaral, Inez Pacheco and Joe Amaral are the owners of the signature bakery in New Bedford and Dartmouth that pumps out fresh pops, hot linguica rolls and decadent desserts daily.
New Bedford Mayor Mitchell Wins National Award for Local Arts Leadership
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell has long been an advocate of the arts and culture scene in New Bedford, and this past week he was honored by the U.S. Conference of Mayors for his dedication to the arts and ensuring their promotion. Mitchell was awarded the National Award for Local...
93-Year-Old Dartmouth Brady Devotée Will Miss Film ’80 for Brady’
Lorraine Poirier of Dartmouth loved the New England Patriots. Even more than that, Poirier was a "die-hard" Tom Brady devotee who thought Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to be "a god," according to her niece. Poirier was born in Franklin, Massachusetts, in 1929 and lived most of her life in...
Duxbury 8-Month-Old Dies From Injuries Suffered in Alleged Strangulation
The eight-month-old Duxbury boy who was injured in the incident that took place Tuesday in which his two siblings were killed and his mother attempted suicide has died as a result of his injuries, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office announced. Callan Clancy died at 11:18 a.m. this morning...
New Bedford Senator Montigny Secures Funding for Police Mental Health Program
This week, the new Healey-Driscoll administration announced a statewide grant program that was created by Massachusetts Senator Mark Montigny (D-New Bedford) that provides police officers across the Commonwealth with access to mental health services and peer support. Montigny worked with law enforcement officers Detective Rob Swartz and Officer Hank Turgeon...
Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters
The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
SouthCoast Police React to Tyre Nichols Beating Death in Memphis
Police on the SouthCoast are responding to the beating death of a Memphis man, allegedly at the hands of police officers, following a traffic stop earlier this month. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – are facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
Town of Marion to Remove Century-Old Tree Near Memorial Park
The Town of Marion is removing a large spruce tree believed to be over a century old from the area between the Elizabeth Taber Library and the Sippican Elementary School, in a space created to memorialize four deceased students. The work is expected to begin on Monday, January 30. “When...
New Bedford Highway Drugged Driving Case Goes Ahead
NEW BEDFORD — The case against a man accused of crashing his car on the highway in New Bedford while on drugs will proceed, after a Jan. 20 decision from the state's supreme court. David Cordeiro, Jr. was charged with negligent driving, driving under the influence of narcotics, driving...
New Bedford Man Sentenced for Stabbing His Ex and Molesting a Child
NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man will spend up to 20 years in state prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter, who was under 14 years old at the time. Elias Centeio, 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of armed assault, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injury, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
