ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Rep. Cabral Files Migrant Assistance Bill

New Bedford State Rep. Antonio Cabral has filed legislation that would provide cash and nutritional assistance for migrants residing in Massachusetts. The bill, introduced on Jan. 19, would direct the Department of Transitional Assistance to provide cash assistance and benefits for migrants legally residing in Massachusetts. Those with young children,...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

Former Fall River Old Colony YMCA Staffer Under Investigation

FALL RIVER — A former employee at the Old Colony YMCA in Fall River is being investigated after allegations that they had supplied minors with controlled substances. Fall River police spokesman Det. Sgt. Moses Pereira said the matter is under investigation, but noted that no criminal charges have been filed as of Friday morning.
FALL RIVER, MA
1420 WBSM

Boston Named New Home of LEGO North American Headquarters

The LEGO Group is moving its North American headquarters to Massachusetts. The company – headquartered in Enfield, Connecticut since 1975 – has selected Boston as its new host city. A press release from the company says the move would support the business's long-term growth ambitions to bring LEGO...
BOSTON, MA
1420 WBSM

SouthCoast Police React to Tyre Nichols Beating Death in Memphis

Police on the SouthCoast are responding to the beating death of a Memphis man, allegedly at the hands of police officers, following a traffic stop earlier this month. Five officers – Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills Jr., and Justin Smith – are facing charges including second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 29-year-old Tyre Nichols.
MEMPHIS, TN
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Highway Drugged Driving Case Goes Ahead

NEW BEDFORD — The case against a man accused of crashing his car on the highway in New Bedford while on drugs will proceed, after a Jan. 20 decision from the state's supreme court. David Cordeiro, Jr. was charged with negligent driving, driving under the influence of narcotics, driving...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Sentenced for Stabbing His Ex and Molesting a Child

NEW BEDFORD — A New Bedford man will spend up to 20 years in state prison for stabbing his ex-girlfriend and molesting her daughter, who was under 14 years old at the time. Elias Centeio, 42, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges of armed assault, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon resulting in serious injury, and indecent assault and battery on a child under 14.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
1420 WBSM

1420 WBSM

Fairhaven, MA
13K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WBSM News Talk Sports has the best news and sports coverage New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy