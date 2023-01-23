San Jose middle schools students evaluated after skunk spray detected

SAN JOSE, Calif. ( KRON ) — Several students at Sunrise Middle School in San Jose were evaluated and released on Monday after a “noxious outdoor odor” was reported at the school, according to the San Jose Fire Department.

The school told KRON4 that the odor was skunk spray. The students are unharmed.

Firefighters were at the school, which is located at 1149 East Julian Street. Santa Clara County Emergency Medical Services assisted with the evaluations.

This is a developing story. We will update it as additional details emerge.

