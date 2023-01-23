West Virginia basketball has some pretty basic goals to win at a place where visitors often struggle and to do something the program hasn't done in nearly two years. "We need to play with more discipline and more poise," said assistant coach Josh Eilert, who prepared the counting report for the 7 p.m. road game against Texas Tech. "Those are general terms. For example, discipline. Let's not foul 30 feet from the basket and put them at the line three consecutive times. Let's make them make a tough shot. If they make a tough shot and beat us, it is what it is and we tip our cap to them. Otherwise, why just send them to the line and just put more pressure on our offense to score every single possession?

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO