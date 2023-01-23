Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
Why Nicco Marchiol and the Mountaineers Will Be the Surprise of the Big 12
The bar is as low as it has been in several years for the Mountaineers. In a season that will be make-or-break for Neal Brown in Morgantown, things have to turn around in a hurry. Should the direction of this program continue downward, we should expect Wren Baker to make a head coaching change following the 2023 season.
WBOY
WVU, No. 15 Auburn square off in Big 12/SEC Challenge
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia gets a short break from its rigorous Big 12 schedule on Saturday when it squares off in the Big 12/SEC Challenge. That won’t be any sort of vacation, however, as the Mountaineers will host No. 15 Auburn, one of the top teams in the SEC.
WBOY
WVU weathers rocky start to top Texas Tech in Lubbock
WVU (12-8, 2-6 Big 12) earned its second Big 12 win of the season on Wednesday after coasting by Texas Tech (10-10, 0-8) 76-61 at the Red Raiders’ United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock. Joe Toussaint and Seth Wilson led a concerted effort from WVU’s reserves to score 50 of the Mountaineers’ points in the win.
voiceofmotown.com
Someone in Morgantown Has to Make the Tough Decisions Eventually
Sitting at 11-8 overall and 1-6 in Big 12 play, it’s hard to find anything good about the WVU Men’s Basketball team right now. Despite a 10-2 start, dropping six of the last seven games has really brewed a lot of turmoil amongst Mountaineer fans. The 1.8 million West Virginians that support the Old Gold and Blue want answers and they want them now.
voiceofmotown.com
Former Mountaineer Commits to Play For Dana Holgorsen
West Virginia Tight End Mike O’Laughlin entered the NCAA Transfer Portal following the 2022 season. After having another year cut short by injury, the Illinois native felt that it was in his best interest to move on. O’Laughlin, who caught 37 passes for 292 yards and one touchdown during...
WVU knows what it wants ... but will the Mountaineers get it?
West Virginia basketball has some pretty basic goals to win at a place where visitors often struggle and to do something the program hasn't done in nearly two years. "We need to play with more discipline and more poise," said assistant coach Josh Eilert, who prepared the counting report for the 7 p.m. road game against Texas Tech. "Those are general terms. For example, discipline. Let's not foul 30 feet from the basket and put them at the line three consecutive times. Let's make them make a tough shot. If they make a tough shot and beat us, it is what it is and we tip our cap to them. Otherwise, why just send them to the line and just put more pressure on our offense to score every single possession?
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU F James Okonkwo Denies Texas Tech Dunk at the Rim
During the second half of the West Virginia-Texas Tech game, WVU F James Okonkwo denied a dunk right at the rim, grabbing the ball with two hands. Okonkwo finished with five points and 10 rebounds. The sophomore showed his inner Sagaba Konate. Okonkwo’s teammates supported the play on social media...
What Bob Huggins Said Following the Win Over Texas Tech
WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media following Wednesday night's game.
Pitt Among Early Leaders for Five-Star F Alier Maluk
The Pitt Panthers have been pursuing five-star sophomore Alier Maluk as much as anyone.
OFFICIAL: West Virginia Signs Penn State Defensive Line Transfer
The Mountaineers add a big piece up front.
voiceofmotown.com
Where Does WVU Rank Among Party Schools?
West Virginia University is a big time party school – that’s no secret. For students all across the nation, this is a big draw to the school. Barstool Sports, one of the biggest names in the sports entertainment industry, recently revealed their top 25 party school rankings. As...
Fairmont, January 26 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Phil Jurkovec Wants Local Recruits to Stay Home, Play for Pitt
The Pitt Panthers' newest quarterback wants local talent to stay in Western Pennsylvania.
Former West Liberty President now a school consultant at West Liberty
A former West Liberty University president whose contract was not renewed last year has been retained as a consultant, a university official said. W. Franklin Evans is now a research analyst and executive consultant at the university, Board of Governors chairman Rich Lucas told The Intelligencer and Wheeling News-Register. After the 12-member Board of Governors declined […]
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native and Penn State grad eliminated on season premiere of ‘The Bachelor’
Season 27 of “The Bachelor” debuted Monday on ABC. One of the 30 women that was going to date star Zach Shallcross was a Pittsburgh native and Penn State University graduate. But, Cara Ammon, 27, a corporate recruiter at J.P. Morgan in New York City, did not make...
Farm and Dairy
Vagabond chef Matt Welsch returns home to W.Va.
Standing at 6 feet 3 inches with tattoos covering most of his arms, Matt Welsch might seem like a daunting figure, as he rides his motorcycle across the Ohio Valley of West Virginia. He calls himself a vagabond, wandering from place to place without a home or job, scraping to get by.
West Virginia Music and beer festivals in 2023
CLARKSBURG, W.Va, (WBOY) — Another year means another round of awesome festivals to attend that are full of good music and good beer (or wine). If you want to learn more about an event listed below, follow the link in the heading for more details. This story will be continually updated throughout the year as […]
‘One of Nashville’s hottest rising acts’ coming to Weston
Stonewall Resort in Lewis County announced that a rising country artist will be performing at the resort next month.
WVU issues alert after 1 person shot along Grant Ave. in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY)- West Virginia University Police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. The incident happened late Monday, in the 500 block of Grant Avenue, according to a press release from the university. Police officers arrived at the scene at about 11:45 p.m. after one person had been shot, according to the release. […]
