Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
29-year-old woman was charged after she posed as a high school student for 4 days before she was caught.San HeraldNew Brunswick, NJ
21-Year-Old NJ Girl MissingBridget MulroyOld Bridge Township, NJ
Far Right News Media Dramatically Labels New Courthouse Statue, “Pro-Abortion Satanic Golden Medusa.”Matthew C. WoodruffNew York City, NY
Long Island-based Contractor Stole Millions In Hurricane Sandy FundsAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Brooklyn’s Beloved Champs Diner to Permanently Close This WeekendVegOut MagazineBrooklyn, NY
Related
Union Police Officer Assaulted and Struck by Vehicle as Suspected Shoplifters Flee Vauxhall Target
UNION, NJ – As a Union police officer approached two shoplifters outside the Target on Springfield Avenue, the female suspect struck the officer with her vehicle and the male suspect assaulted the officer and fled the area. Union police say at about 6:30 Wednesday evening, officers responded to the Vauxhall store after the report of a shoplifting incident. The officers located two suspects after they exited the store and entered a parked vehicle. The female driver struck the officer as she attempted to flee the area. The male suspect then exited the vehicle and assaulted the officer. The male suspect, Jefkins Agyeman-Budu, 26, of Weatherford, Oklahoma, was apprehended by back-up officers on Springfield Avenue while attempting to flee on foot. The female fled in a vehicle described as a silver Honda sedan. Agyeman-Budu was charged with robbery, aggravated assault and resisting arrest. He was sent to the Union County Jail pending a hearing to determine if he is a flight or safety risk. He also has additional addresses in Staten Island, NY. According to police, charges involving his female accomplice are pending. The investigating detective is Christopher Lensi. He can be contacted via email at CLensi@uniontownship.com. Two police officers were treated for minor injuries.
Victim dies after nearly two dozen shots fired on downtown Newark, NJ street
NEWARK — One person was killed and several people injured when nearly two dozen rounds were fired in near a liquor store Thursday night. The shots were fired around 7:30 p.m. near Homer Liquors on the 1000 block Broad Street in the downtown Lincoln Park neighborhood, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II.
One Dead, Three Wounded In Newark Shooting
A 30-year-old man died and three others were wounded when gunshots rang out in Newark Thursday, Jan. 26, authorities said. Al-Supreme Davis was pronounced dead at the scene on the 1000 block of Broad Street around 7:30 p.m., Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said.
Elmwood Park 7-Eleven Robbed At Gunpoint, Employees Call 911 From Locked Bathroom
A gunman robbed $650 in cash from a 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park as two employees locked themselves in the bathroom and called police, authorities said. Responding officers got them and several patrons to safety after getting the call from the Broadway (Route 4) convenience store around 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.
Florham Park Police Release Information on Recent Arrests
FLORHAM PARK, NJ - The Florham Park Police have announced recent arrests that include two DWI repeat offenders and counterfeit money. Listed below is their news release on the above mentioned arrests: During the winter months when it can be very cold at night, it is more common for our Officers to patrol and check on possible disabled vehicles on Route 24. Early this morning, on 1/25/23 at approximately 1:15 a.m., Officers Nick Grande and Mike Zvolensky were doing just that when they observed a vehicle parked on the shoulder at an unusual angle. They stopped to check on the welfare of...
Morris Township Police Provide Update on Incident Outside Resident's Home
MORRIS TOWNSHIP, NJ - Morris Township Police have updated the community on the incident that occurred on January 23. The person in question was located and according to police, it was a delivery person searching for the house he was trying to make the delivery to. Residents should still be alert and aware of their surroundings. According to police, a resident of Morris Township was traveling to her residence on the west side of town. She pulled into the driveway, and entered her garage, when she noticed a male behind her peering into the garage. The male fled a short time later, said police. "We remind residents to be please be aware of their surroundings", said Morris Township Chief Robert Shearer. Residents should contact the police department with anything that appears to be suspicious. Sign up to get all the news as it happens at www.TAPinto.net/enews and follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/MorristownTAP/ and on Twitter at @MorristownTAP and on Instagram at @tapintomorristown Download the TAPinto App! Click here for Android. Click here for iOS
Pedestrian hit, seriously injured in Secaucus; driver detained nearby
The victim was hit on New County Road at Riverside Station Boulevard just after 6:30 a.m. Thursday.
School bus crashes into house in West Caldwell, New Jersey
A school bus crashed into a home in West Caldwell, New Jersey Friday morning.
Shoplifter who attacked CVS employees, cops with stolen metal lock arrested
An unidentified shoplifter was arrested at an Upper East Side CVS on Tuesday for attacking employees and police with a metal padlock, according to the NYPD.
UPDATE: Shots Fired, Two Seized In SWAT-Assisted Drug Probe In Kearny, Lyndhurst
Narcotics detectives arrested two men, one of whom surrendered without incident in Lyndhurst and the other who was seized by a Hudson County SWAT team after shots were fired in Kearny. Boosted by heavily-armed tactical squads, detectives from the Bergen and Hudson county prosecutor's offices simultaneously hit both locations early...
Driver Ticketed After Pedestrian, 15, Hit in Westfield Wednesday, Police Say
WESTFIELD, NJ — A 15-year-old boy was hit by a driver while walking in a crosswalk Wednesday afternoon, according to police. The boy, who was crossing at the intersection of Rahway Avenue and Shackamaxon Drive at 2:53 p.m., suffered a laceration to his hand and pain in his hip, police Sgt. Michael Walsh said. First responders treated the boy on the scene, according to Walsh, who said the youth was not taken to a hospital. The driver, a 54-year-old woman from Westfield, was traveling south on Rahway Avenue and attempted to turn left onto Shackamaxon Drive at which point she struck the boy, Walsh said. Police issued the driver tickets for careless driving and failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, according to Walsh. Under New Jersey law, failure to stop for a pedestrian in the crosswalk carries a $200 fine, plus court costs and two points if the driver is found guilty. Drivers may also be subject to 15 days of community service and insurance surcharges, the statute says. Email Matt Kadosh at mkadosh@tapinto.net | Twitter: @MattKadosh
Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark
NEWARK, NJ – An autistic man was beaten and robbed by multiple suspects on Saturday in Newark. Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé is now requesting the public’s help with identifying the suspects after his office released photos from a nearby video surveillance camera. The attack occurred at around 4:35 pm in the 30 block of Pierce Street. The autistic man saw the four suspects breaking into a vehicle and began to choke and assault the disabled man. Police said the suspects then pushed him to ground and removed his gym bag and JBL speaker before fleeing the scene. The post Autistic man beaten and robbed by multiple suspects in Newark appeared first on Shore News Network.
Thieves shoot at resident in failed home invasion robbery
Police on Wednesday released images of two suspects wanted in an armed failed home robbery last week on Staten Island, authorities said.
Man Uses Fake ID For Verizon Store Purchase In New Canaan: Police
A man faces charges after trying to use a fake ID to make a purchase at a Verizon store in New Canaan, police said. On Tuesday, Jan. 24 around 12:42 p.m., New Canaan Police responded to a report of an attempted larceny at the Verizon Wireless store located at 136 Elm St. (Route 124).
Man shot multiple times in Linden
LINDEN, NJ – Police in Linden are investigating a shooting that took place Wednesday afternoon. At around 3:35 pm, officers arrived at the 900 block of Seymour Avenue after receiving reports of a shooting. Upon their arrival, police located a 36-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. His injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening, and he was taken to Newark University Hospital by EMS for treatment. “This incident is actively under investigation by the Linden Police Detective Bureau and the Linden Police Juvenile Aid Bureau,” police said tonight. Police did not release any information regarding possible suspects. No arrests The post Man shot multiple times in Linden appeared first on Shore News Network.
baristanet.com
Allegations Against Montclair Mayor at Center of Revised CFO Complaint
Montclair, NJ – A new revised complaint by Montclair’s chief financial officer focuses on Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller’s role in allegations of whistleblower retaliation. In October 2022, Montclair’s Chief Financial Officer Padmaja Rao filed a complaint against the Township of Montclair and Township Manager Timothy Stafford citing...
Man Charged With Raping Woman in Newark, NJ, Airport Parking Garage
ELIZABETH — Authorities have charged a West New York man with sexual assault for attacking a woman in a parking garage connected to Newark Airport Terminal A, according to the Union County Prosecutor's Office. Assistant Prosecutor Caroline Lawlor said the victim, a woman, reported that she was walking to...
Woman Sought In Newark Shooting Investigation: Police
Newark authorities have questions, and they believe Marie Hawkins-Wilson has answers. The 36-year-old is sought for questioning in connection with a non-fatal shooting on Friday, Jan. 13, said Public Safety Director Frtiz G. Fragé in a statement. Police were called to the 100 block of Livingston Street just after...
Residents Offering $1,000 Reward for Identification & Prosecution of the Person in This Photo
MILLBURN, NJ – The newly-formed Concerned Residents of Millburn, a NJ non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a non-partisan advocacy group for all residents of Millburn and Short Hills, is offering a $1,000 reward for the identification, leading to the prosecution of the person in the photo above. Ben Stoller posted the photo on the Facebook page Millburn Township Local Politics. He also offered, “If you are the person stealing the signs, we will pay you to identify and prosecute [the person/people] whom you are working for.” Stoller said the location of the photo is in the South Mountain section, but signs have been stolen all over town. He continued, “We must not have these thugs prowling our streets. We also have a much more corroborating video.” There’s been a rash of lawn sign thefts. In fact, Richie Seibert reported during last week’s township committee meeting, “80% of the recall signs have been stolen.” He added, “The Nest and Ring videos throughout the town have captured the vehicles and the drivers.”
CAUGHT: 28-year-old man arrested for stealing from cars while owners were in New City church
The suspect, who police recognized from prior incidents, was seen trying to open people's cars right in front of the officers.
Comments / 1